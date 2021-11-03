Biden pushes back on Fox News and ‘garbage’ story on payments for migrants separated by Trump administration
Taking questions from the press on Wednesday, President Biden denied reports that migrant families separated by the Trump administration would receive up to $450,000 per person. When asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy if those reports would incentivize migrants to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, Biden responded, “If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah, but it’s not true.”