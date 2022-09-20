Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a plea for Congress to pass a bill that would require super PACs and certain other groups to disclose donors who contributed $10,000 or more during an election cycle, a measure doomed to fail due to lack of Republican support. "There's much too much money that flows in the shadows to influence our elections," Biden said at the White House, noting that advocacy groups can run advertisements supporting or attacking a candidate "right up until election day" without disclosing who paid for it. "I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant," he added, calling on Republicans to join Democrats in supporting the bill.