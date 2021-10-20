Biden pushes infrastructure plan in Pennsylvania as Democrats near deal on spending bill

President Biden visited Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to promote key aspects of his economic agenda to working class Americans. Back in Washington, Democrats are inching closer to an agreement on a spending bill for investments in social and climate infrastructure. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest on negotiations, as well as voting rights reform and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

