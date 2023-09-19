Biden pushes UN to fight 'naked aggression'

President Joe Biden pleaded with members of the U.N. General Assembly to continue to assist Ukraine against Russia. Americans who were imprisoned in Iran have safely returned to United States soil. And debris from a missing F-35 fighter jet has been found, but questions persist about its disappearance.

At UN, Biden calls for sustained Ukraine support

Biden urged world leaders Tuesday to stand firm against Russia, casting solidarity with Ukraine as a necessary step to deter other would-be aggressors. In remarks to the U.N. General Assembly, Biden warned that Russia believes the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence. But if U.N. members appease an antagonist, no nation can feel safe, he said. Biden’s remarks come as American support for the war in Ukraine has softened and congressional Republicans are resisting his request for $24 billion in aid. Read more about the U.N. gathering.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York City.

Prisoners released in swap with Iran return to US

Five Americans imprisoned in Iran are back on U.S. soil after they were released as part of a prisoner exchange the Biden administration negotiated with Tehran. A plane carrying the five prisoners and two of their family members landed early Tuesday at a Virginia military facility, a U.S. official said. Only three of the five prisoners who were freed have been identified: Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz. All three are dual-Iranian citizens. A senior Biden administration official said the other two Americans wish to keep their identities private. Continue reading about the prisoner swap.

Family members embrace freed American Emad Shargi after disembarking from an airplane at Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Tuesday.

Debris of a fighter jet found, but questions linger

Debris from a missing F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet was located Monday in South Carolina about two hours north of where a pilot ejected and parachuted to safety. But many questions remain amid an ongoing investigation into the incident. The Marine Corps is handling the investigation, now documented as a "Class-A mishap," according to the defense agency. However, details about how the jet went missing haven't yet been released. The military located debris from the jet nearly 80 miles north of Joint Base Charleston, which houses military operations and wings for the Air Force and Navy. Here's what we know.

Why the UAW strike has come at the perfect time for labor

Even if striking United Auto Workers don’t get everything they want, experts say, now is a great time to try. The Detroit Three automakers are generating big revenues and profits. Autoworkers also launched their strike knowing they could expect support from Biden, who has called himself history’s most pro-labor president. And after the strike announcement, Biden urged the companies to share profits with workers and dispatched aides to Detroit to spur talks. Public support for unions is also at its highest in decades, with 67% of Americans approving of labor unions in 2023, according to a recent Gallup survey. Learn more about the UAW strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain walks on Friday with dozens of United Auto Workers during a rally outside the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center in Detroit.

