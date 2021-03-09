Biden has put portraits of Clinton and Bush back on display in the White House after Trump removed them
Former President Donald Trump replaced the portraits with two former Republican presidents.
They are now back in the Grand Foyer, with portraits of other recent presidents, CNN reported.
The White House has put two portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush back on prominent display after former President Donald Trump had them removed, CNN reported.
The portraits are now back on display in the Grand Foyer of the White House, an official told CNN, marking the return to a tradition that sees portraits of recent presidents displayed in the most prominent position.
The Grand Foyer is used for official occasions, including state dinners and formal welcoming ceremonies.
The move comes after the Trump administration replaced the two portraits in July with portraits of former Republican Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William McKinley, CNN reported.
The portraits of Clinton and Bush were not removed altogether but removed to the Old Family Dining Room, a "barely used" part of the White House that was not included in official tours that took place before the coronavirus pandemic, an official told CNN at the time.
In keeping with tradition, President Joe Biden also redesigned the Oval Office upon entering the White House.
He replaced a portrait of President Andrew Jackson with a portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and displayed pictures of a number of progressive figures in the room.
They included Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks.
Biden also removed a button that Donald Trump used to summon Diet Coke on a silver platter.
Biden's latest move to restore the portraits of Clinton and Bush comes months after Trump refused to hold an unveiling ceremony for the portrait of former President Barack Obama, marking a 40-year break from tradition, NBC News reported.
First-term presidents traditionally held ceremonies in the East Room to unveil portraits of their predecessors, as Obama did for President George W. Bush in 2012. NBC reported that Obama was also uninterested in attending such an event.
Obama's official portrait has still not been unveiled.
Read the original article on Business Insider