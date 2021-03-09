Biden has put portraits of Clinton and Bush back on display in the White House after Trump removed them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
White House portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
White House portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Getty Images

  • Biden has put portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush back on display in the White House.

  • Former President Donald Trump replaced the portraits with two former Republican presidents.

  • They are now back in the Grand Foyer, with portraits of other recent presidents, CNN reported.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The White House has put two portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush back on prominent display after former President Donald Trump had them removed, CNN reported.

The portraits are now back on display in the Grand Foyer of the White House, an official told CNN, marking the return to a tradition that sees portraits of recent presidents displayed in the most prominent position.

The Grand Foyer is used for official occasions, including state dinners and formal welcoming ceremonies.

The move comes after the Trump administration replaced the two portraits in July with portraits of former Republican Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William McKinley, CNN reported.

The portraits of Clinton and Bush were not removed altogether but removed to the Old Family Dining Room, a "barely used" part of the White House that was not included in official tours that took place before the coronavirus pandemic, an official told CNN at the time.

In keeping with tradition, President Joe Biden also redesigned the Oval Office upon entering the White House.

He replaced a portrait of President Andrew Jackson with a portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and displayed pictures of a number of progressive figures in the room.

They included Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks.

Biden also removed a button that Donald Trump used to summon Diet Coke on a silver platter.

Biden's latest move to restore the portraits of Clinton and Bush comes months after Trump refused to hold an unveiling ceremony for the portrait of former President Barack Obama, marking a 40-year break from tradition, NBC News reported.

First-term presidents traditionally held ceremonies in the East Room to unveil portraits of their predecessors, as Obama did for President George W. Bush in 2012. NBC reported that Obama was also uninterested in attending such an event.

Obama's official portrait has still not been unveiled.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Official Portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush Have Returned to the White House's Grand Foyer

    Donald Trump had the portraits removed from this room last July.

  • QAnon Shaman's '60 Minutes' interview backfired. Judge cites interview when ruling he must remain jailed until trial.

    A federal judge argued in new court documents that Jacob Chansley's perception of his actions on January 6 shows a "detachment from reality."

  • Biden's name will not appear on 'memo line' on stimulus checks: White House

    President Joe Biden's name will not appear on the memo line of stimulus checks that will be issued to most Americans following passage of his coronavirus aid bill, the White House said on Tuesday. Then-President Donald Trump had asked that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) put his name on the first round of stimulus checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said doing so was not a priority for Biden.

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Workhorse stock climbs as lawmakers question USPS contract

    Workhorse Group rose as a House panel made plans to examine the U.S. Postal Service’s awarding of a blockbuster truck-building contract to Oshkosh Corp. and another lawmaker raised questions about stock trades just prior to the contract announcement. Workhorse’s bid to replace delivery trucks for the Postal Service with an all-electric fleet had been viewed as the favorite, especially after President Joe Biden ordered the government to utilize emissions-free vehicles. The chairman of a key House government oversight panel says he wants his panel to look at the Postal Service’s decision.

  • Jennifer Garner Has a Message About Her Body Changing After 3 Kids

    During a recent interview, Jennifer Garner spoke openly about embracing her body after having three children. Keep scrolling for the inspirational message for moms.

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    In the run-up to the US election, Joe Biden pledged to “put a dog back in the White House” and posted a series of loving photos with his two German Shepherds. But within six weeks of taking office, 14-year-old Champ and three-year-old Major have been banished from their new home and sent back to Delaware after the younger dog had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told CNN and were removed last week. While the condition of the security staff member is not known, the White House has tried to play down the incident with one official telling NBC News, “They will be back.” They added that “with the First Lady travelling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

  • Judge rules that "QAnon shaman" is too dangerous to release pending trial

    The "QAnon shaman" charged in the Capitol insurrection is too dangerous to release from jail while his case is ongoing, a federal judge ruled Monday.Driving the news: Judge Royce Lamberth wrote that he believed Jacob Chansley was unrepentant and could contribute to further violence against the U.S. government if placed under house arrest, CNN reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLamberth cited Chansley's "detachment from reality," writing in his ruling that Chansley repeatedly claimed his actions were harmless and downplayed the six-foot spear he brought inside the Capitol — "undoubtedly, a dangerous weapon," Lamberth said."Defendant characterizes himself as a peaceful person who was welcomed into the Capitol building on January 6th by police officers. The Court finds none of his many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions persuasive," Lamberth said."The statements defendant has made to the public from jail show that defendant does not fully appreciate the severity of the allegations against him," Lamberth added, referring to Chansley's recent jailhouse interview with "60 Minutes Plus." "To the contrary, he believes that he — not the American people or members of Congress — was the victim on January 6th."Chansley does not face charges of attacking anyone, but the DOJ maintains that his behavior during the insurrection makes him too dangerous to release.The prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment.Chansley claimed that he merely "heeded the invitation" of President Trump and would not have entered the Capitol building if not for Trump's "actions and words," Lamberth's ruling states.Chansley also made news in February for demanding organic food in the Washington jail where he's housed.Read the full ruling, via BuzzFeed News Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michelle Obama to be inducted into National Women's Hall of Fame

    The National Women's Hall of Fame called Michelle Obama "one of the most influential and iconic women." She joins eight other 2021 inductees.

  • Bush Medijina is a female-led Indigenous beauty brand you should know

    The program is governed by an all-female team.

  • Oprah’s deft royal interview shows why she’s still the queen

    There were royal victims and villains in Harry and Meghan’s tell-all — or tell enough — interview with Oprah Winfrey. While the couple drew both strong support and rebukes for detailing why they fled Britain and their royal roles, Winfrey burnished her stature as a master interviewer with Sunday’s special that rivaled “The Crown”’ for drama and heartache. In past big “gets,” Winfrey had grilled Lance Armstrong about doping, Whitney Houston about her troubled life and Michael Jackson on whether he'd lightened his skin to deny his Blackness.

  • Brian Kilmeade sits in on Florida Gov. DeSantis' staff meeting

    'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade heads to Florida to spend the day with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly got married 3 days before their televised wedding

    When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, it was their second time around. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night, Markle revealed that the pair actually were married three days before their wedding, which was televised to millions of people around the globe. The private ceremony was conducted in their backyard by the Archbishop of Canterbury, with no one else present. "This spectacle is for the world," Markle said. "But we want our union for us." She added that on the day of their wedding at Windsor Castle, the couple tried to keep things "fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance ... that this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world." A year after their wedding, Markle and Harry welcomed their son, Archie. The pair announced last month that they are expecting their second child this summer, and shared with Winfrey that it is a girl. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Prince Harry says Meghan Markle made him realize he was 'trapped' in royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped" in a candid sit-down interview with his wife, Meghan Markle.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."