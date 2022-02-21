Biden and Putin agree "in principle" to hold summit, Macron's office says

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
President Biden agreed "in principle" to a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the White House confirmed on Sunday evening.

Driving the news: Biden said the meeting can only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, according to statements from the White House and French President Emmanuel Macron's office, which first announced the news.

  • The agreement was reached following two separate conversations that Macron had with the leaders, according to a statement from the Élysée Palace, which said Putin had also "accepted the principle of such a summit."

What they're saying: "As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an emailed statement.

  • "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn't happened," she added.

  • "We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

Worth noting The announcement came as President Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday, as U.S. officials warned that Putin was stoking disinformation in order to blame Ukraine if Russian troops were to invade the country.

Go deeper: Biden and Putin are live-blogging a pre-war

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

