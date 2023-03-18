Biden: Putin has committed war crimes, charges justified

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is justified.

"He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden added.

Earlier, U.S. National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby declined to answer whether Putin would be arrested if he traveled to the U.S.

The ICC’s decision obligates 123 countries that are ICC members to arrest Putin and send him to The Hague if he enters their territory. The U.S. is not a member of the ICC.

Kirby promised that the U.S. will continue helping Ukraine to record war crimes.

“We’re going to stay committed to helping Ukraine as they document and analyze and preserve the kinds of evidence of the war crimes, the atrocities, the crimes against humanity that have occurred inside Ukraine at the hands of Russian forces,” Kirby said, as quoted by CNN.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.