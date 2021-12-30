Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis.

Ahead of Thursday's call, the White House indicated that Biden would make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Putin has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe.

But Biden will reiterate to Putin that for there to be “real progress” in talks they must be conducted in “a context of de-escalation rather than escalation,” according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters ahead of the call. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The call, which was requested by Russian officials, comes as senior U.S. and Russian officials are to hold talks on Jan. 10 in Geneva. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would speak with Biden on Thursday but provided no details.

The official said Biden and Putin, who met in Geneva in June to discuss an array of tensions in the U.S.-Russia relationship, were not expected to take part in the coming talks. The two leaders held a video call earlier this month in which their conversation focused heavily on Russia's troop movements that have unsettled Ukraine and other European allies.

In that Dec. 7 video call, the White House said Biden put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring sanctions and enormous harm to the Russian economy. Russian officials have dismissed the sanction threats.

Moscow and NATO representatives are expected to meet shortly after the upcoming Geneva talks as are Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes the United States.

Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

The U.S. and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed. however, to hold talks with Russia to discuss its concerns.

As Biden prepared for talks with Putin, the administration also sought to highlight the commitment to Ukraine and drive home that Washington is committed to the “principle of nothing about you without you” in shaping policy that affects European allies.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken “reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.”

Biden and administration officials also plan to consult with European allies after the president speaks with Putin to offer them a readout of the engagement.

Putin said earlier this week he would weigh a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine.

In Thursday's call, Biden is expected to stress to Putin that the U.S. is united with its allies but will demonstrate a willingness to engage in “principled diplomacy” with Russia, the administration official said.

In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia's annexation of Crimea — one of the darker moments for President Barack Obama on the international stage — looms large as Biden looks to contain the current crisis.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has made clear in public comments that the administration is ready to discuss Moscow’s concerns about NATO in talks with Russian officials, but emphasized that Washington won't go behind the backs of European allies in shaping policy that affects them.

The two leaders are also expected during Thursday's call to discuss efforts to persuade Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear accord, which was effectively scrapped by the Trump administration.

Despite differences on Ukraine and other issues, White House officials have said the Iran nuclear issue is one where they believe the U.S. and Russia can work cooperatively.

Biden, who is spending the week in his home state of Delaware, is expected to participate in the call from his home near Wilmington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden accepts Putin request for phone call ahead of January talks on Ukraine

    President Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a series of diplomatic talks in January over Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine.Why it matters: The call — which was requested by Putin, according to a senior Biden administration official — will mark the second time the two leaders have spoken this month. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWith more than 100,000 troop

  • India authorizes two COVID vaccines

    Drug regulators in India have authorized two COVID-19 vaccines, Corbevax and Covovax, for emergency use.Why it matters: The Omicron strain of the coronavirus vaccine has led to global records of daily cases. These new vaccines could serve as potential lifelines for low- and middle-income countries that have been left behind in global vaccination, depending on how effective the vaccines are.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Indian-based Biological

  • Myanmar military reverts to strategy of massacres, burnings

    When the young farmhand returned to his village in Myanmar, he found the still smoldering corpses in a circle in a burned-out hut, some with their limbs tied. The Myanmar military had stormed Done Taw at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, he told the AP, with about 50 soldiers hunting people on foot, killing 10 people including five teenagers. The carnage at Done Taw is just one of the most recent signs that the Myanmar military is reverting to a strategy of massacres as a weapon of war, according to an AP investigation based on interviews with 40 witnesses, social media, satellite imagery and data on deaths.

  • Philippines' Duterte signs $98.5 billion budget for 2022

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday signed a 5.024 trillion pesos ($98.45 billion) budget for next year, the Southeast Asian country's largest ever, as it aims to sustain economic recovery and manage COVID-19 outbreaks. The national budget, 11.5% bigger than this year's spending plan, is Duterte's last before his single, six-year term ends in June. The 2022 budget will "inspire actions that focus on building resilience amidst the pandemic, sustaining momentum towards recovery, and continuing the legacy of infrastructure development", Duterte's office said in a statement.

  • Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming security talks between the countries and a tense situation in Europe, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Wednesday. The call will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT), the White House said.

  • FDA authorizes Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID test

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday that the FDA has approved the emergency use authorization of an at-home COVID-19 test manufactured by German company Siemens Healthineers.Why it matters: Companies including Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health have this month put limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can buy as the Omicron and Delta variant surge across the U.S., per Reuters. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • NFL betting: Is it time to fade the Dallas Cowboys?

    Here are two moneyline underdogs we love for Week 17.

  • Booker has 38 points, Suns beat Thunder to end 2-game skid

    Devin Booker joined some heady company Wednesday night. The Phoenix guard scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead. Booker was 12 of 24 from the floor, going 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

  • Biden and Putin to hold telephone talks on Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks on Thursday.The telephone call will come amid increased tensions over Ukraine.Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near its border with the former Soviet Republic and is demanding that NATO provide legally binding guarantees it will not expand further eastwards.A senior U.S. administration official told Reuters it would take a 'high level of engagement' to de-escalate the situation -- which had reached crisis point.The source added that Putin had requested the call with Biden.Washington has repeatedly warned Russia about its military build-up along the Ukrainian border:"If he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating, devastating.."During the call, Biden is likely to reiterate that threat.Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it likes.U.S. and Russian officials are due to hold security talks next month.

  • Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

    A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings, which took place in less than an hour Monday at several locations around the metro area, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said Wednesday. Four of those shot were attacked at tattoo shops.

  • Nationalism is sweeping the globe. Technology and globalism are fueling it.

    The idea of the autocrat is ancient. But globalization, migration, and technology are giving them new power.

  • More children hospitalized with COVID in LA

    Los Angeles County health officials are seeing a jump in pediatric cases and hospitalizations as the highly transmissible omicron variant quickly spreads through Southern California.

  • S.Korea's ruling party presidential candidate pushes for nuclear-powered submarines

    South Korea's ruling party presidential candidate said he will seek U.S. support to build nuclear-powered submarines to better counter threats from North Korea and proactively seek to reopen stalled denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington. In an interview with Reuters and two other media outlets, Lee Jae-myung also pledged to put aside "strategic ambiguity" in the face of intensifying Sino-U.S rivalry, vowing pragmatic diplomacy would avoid South Korea being forced to choose between the two countries.

  • Israel strikes Gaza after gunfire wounds civilian near fence

    An Israeli and three Palestinians were wounded on Wednesday in the first exchange of fire in months on the Gaza frontier. The violence came as Israel announced measures aimed at improving living conditions in the occupied West Bank after a rare meeting of top officials. Israel has announced a number of measures in recent months it says are aimed at easing tensions, but they have had little visible impact on the ground, where attacks by both Israeli settlers and Palestinians are on the rise.

  • North Korea calls for troops' greater loyalty to Kim

    North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military. The anniversary comes as North Korea is holding a key multi-day political conference in which officials are expected to discuss how to address difficulties brought by the pandemic and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States. In a lengthy editorial, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that North Korea's military commanders and soldiers must become an “impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending (Kim) with their lives.”

  • Ex-White House, DOJ officials urge Supreme Court to reject Trump effort to stymie Jan. 6 probe

    A group of former executive branch lawyers on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reject an effort by former President Trump to hamper the House committee investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The group of legal heavyweights, comprising a half dozen former White House and top Justice Department lawyers who served under Republican presidents, argued in an amicus brief that Trump's assertion of executive privilege over his...

  • Patrick Mahomes Says He Had an 'Awesome' First Christmas with Daughter Sterling Skye

    On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews, both 26, celebrated their first Christmas with their 10-month-old daughter

  • Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

    It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis.The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to watch: Kim could force his w

  • Mexico cut vaccine order with China's CanSino by over half - sources

    Mexico earlier this year slashed its COVID-19 vaccine order with CanSino Biologics by more than half when it became clear that the Chinese company would deliver far less than agreed, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Mexico informed CanSino in July it would reduce its order to roughly 14.5 million doses from 35 million as it sought to ramp up supplies from other sources, according to a Mexican official with knowledge of discussions. The first batch of CanSino vaccines reached Mexico in March, and nearly all the 14.1 million doses the country has since received were bottled in the central Mexican state of Queretaro.

  • Is it COVID-19 or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

    Do you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Here's what experts say about common symptoms, treatments and when to get tested for these illnesses.