Biden, Putin likely to speak as US warns of imminent Russian invasion





White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are likely to speak soon as the U.S. warns of an immediate threat of a possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

"I would expect that President Biden will engage by telephone with President Putin, but I don't have anything to announce for you on that right now," Sullivan told reporters during a briefing Friday afternoon.

In a sobering update, Sullivan said that Russia had amassed enough forces on the border with Ukraine to launch a "major military action against Ukraine" and said it could happen at any time, including during the Olympics.

There had been speculation that Putin would hold off on invading Ukraine during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, which are due to end on Feb. 20.

A handful of foreign leaders have engaged with Putin in recent days in efforts to ward off a Russian invasion of Ukraine, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with Putin earlier this week.

Sullivan told reporters Friday that the U.S. still does not believe that Putin has made up his mind on invading Ukraine, however.

