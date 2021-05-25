Biden’s meeting with Putin is not a ‘reward’, says White House as summit confirmed for Geneva on 16 June

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;The two leaders have met before, pictured here in March 2011&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

The two leaders have met before, pictured here in March 2011

(AP)

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 June, the White House has announced.

A statement from press secretary Jen Psaki says the two leaders will “discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship”.

The highly anticipated face-to-face meeting will take place near the end of Mr Biden’s first international trip, which will also see him attend the G7 conference in the UK.

Asked about the meeting during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Ms Psaki said: “We don’t regard the meeting with the Russian president as a reward. We regard it as a vital part of defending America’s interests.”

“This is how diplomacy works. We don’t meet with people only when we agree,” she added in response to Republican criticism of the planned summit.

“President Biden is meeting with Vladimir Putin because of our country’s differences, not in spite of that, it’s an opportunity to raise concerns we have them, and again to move toward a more stable and predictable relationship with the Russian government.”

Details of the meeting are still being formalised, but National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is in Geneva this week to meet with his Russian counterpart.

Ms Psaki said there are no preconditions for the meeting. She added that there will be readouts provided, and unlike when Mr Putin met Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, there will be other government officials in the room.

A wide range of topics are likely to be on the agenda, from Covid-19 to nuclear proliferation, and Russian interference in US elections to the climate crisis.

Mr Biden is also likely this week to raise the actions of Russian ally Belarus, which sparked outrage by forcing a civilian aircraft to land so an opposition journalist could be arrested.

Concerns over the sovereign integrity of Ukraine will also likely be brought up as Russian troops mass on the border.

There are no great expectations from the meeting, but it is seen as more of an opportunity for the two leaders to build a rapport and gain insight into any areas where progress might be possible in the difficult relationship between the two countries.

When the two men met during the first term of the Obama administration in 2011, Mr Biden famously told the Russian leader during a tour of the Kremlin: “I’m looking into your eyes, and I don’t think you have a soul.”

Mr Putin is said to have responded: “We understand one another.”

The meeting will come after Mr Biden joins his G7 counterparts for the group’s 47th summit, to be held at Carbis Bay, St Ives in Cornwall on 11-13 June. He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders including Boris Johnson.

Mr Biden will then travel to Nato Headquarters in Brussels for the security organisation’s annual summit on 14 June covering transatlantic cooperation and collective defence.

While in the Belgian capital the president will also participate in a US-EU Summit, before travelling on to Switzerland.

Read More

President Biden hints he’s a K-pop fan following meeting with South Korean president

In New Orleans, documenting history of iconic Black street

Gordon Brown calls on Boris Johnson to stop ‘wrecking’ Joe Biden’s plans for minimum corporation tax

Recommended Stories

  • Sky5: 2 hurt when masonry crashes onto sidewalk

    Two people were hurt in Fall River Tuesday when masonry from a 4-story building's parapet crashed to the sidewalk.

  • Biden unlikely to cancel student loan debt, report claims

    White House budget unlikely to include campaign plans for cancellation as administration mulls executive authority to eliminate federal debt

  • The untold story behind Princess Margaret’s most magnificent dress ever

    There’s a crowded field of contenders for Princess Margaret’s most magnificent dress; there was the mille feuille Christian Dior 21st birthday gown, the regal wedding dress created by Norman Hartnell and all those flamboyant Mustique party kaftans. But visitors to the new Royal Style in the Making exhibition, which opens at Kensington Palace next week, will find a new, relatively unknown contender for the crown. On 1st July 1964, Margaret attended a Georgian-themed ball at Mansion House, fundraising for the Friends of St. John’s. Naturally, the fashion-loving Princess pulled out all the stops for the evening, commissioning an extravagant gown which, according to Matthew Storey, curator at Historic Royal Palaces ‘was more eighteenth century than the eighteenth century itself’. In photographs from the evening, Princess Margaret looks like a rival to Marie Antoinette in a crinoline-tastic silk gown, which she accessorised with a powdered wig, giant jewelled crucifix, matching earrings and a floral headpiece as she took to the dancefloor with her husband Lord Snowdon, who was decked out in his own eighteenth century get-up.

  • Companion of detained journalist may face charges in Belarus

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who was detained along with Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after their flight was diverted by a warplane to Minsk on Sunday, may face criminal charges in Belarus, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Bank of England suspected Gupta bank in 2019

    Wyelands Bank, part of Sanjeev Gupta's business empire, was under investigation two years ago.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • White House calls for 'immediate' investigation into forced diversion of Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian dissident

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and spoke with NATO allies.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Glastonbury: BBC to screen highlights of live-stream concert

    Excerpts from the one-off concert will be screened alongside a 60-minute documentary.

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • Journalist Snatched from Flight Faces Belarus ‘Death Penalty’

    REUTERSMOSCOW—Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, has ordered arrests of key opponents for decades. But even after a brutal and bloody crackdown on opposition protests last year, his decision on Sunday to force an airliner to land so a prominent activist and reporter could be arrested appalled his domestic critics and European leaders alike.A Belarusian MIG-29 military jet forced a Ryanair passenger plane heading from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk airport, where police arrested one of the passengers, a skinny young man. A bomb alert was the official reason for diverting the plane, but nobody in Belarusian opposition had doubts about the real reason behind the special operation: the arrest of 26-year old activist and journalist Roman Protasevich, the founder of a popular NEXTA Telegram channel read by more than four million people.Girlfriend of Belarusian Activist Also Snatched From Hijacked Commercial FlightMonths of extreme pressure on Belarusian journalists intensified last week with raids on the office of the well-known news website Tut.by, violent interrogations, and the arrests of eight other editors and journalists in Minsk. Authorities are accusing Protasevich of organizing opposition rallies in 2020, as well as of “inciting social enmity.” Protasevich is facing up to 12 years in prison, but his colleagues are worried for his life.The journalist’s close friend, human rights defender Ayona Maslyukova, broke into tears when she heard the news of the arrest in the airport. “They are going to torture him, beat him—I have seen many victims with bruised legs and lower backs, some were raped in jail,” Maslyukova told The Daily Beast, sobbing.Maslyukova and her colleagues at the Minsk-based human right center Vesna have been monitoring thousands of arrests and human rights violations since opposition riots erupted in Belarus last August. But the arrest of Protasevich broke her heart. “I have known him as the most professional, honest and devoted reporter since 2014. Now he might face many years in prison or even a death penalty, which is just terror. The world should pay attention to this horror,” Maslyukova added.Before his flight, Protasevich had noticed a strange passenger with a leather case next to him in line at passport control in the airport in Athens on Sunday morning. The stranger tried to photograph Protasevich’s passport then turned around and left. The journalist described what happened in his Belarus Golovnogo Mozga blog, the second largest Telegram channel in the country.“The fact that the military dictator Lukashenko ordered to land a Ryanair passenger plane with the help of Belarusian air forces is one more evidence of Belarus is violating international law, putting lives of passengers at risk,” a Belarusian diplomat Pavel Latushko told Protasevich’s colleagues at the blog.Belarus Riots After Dictator Clings to Power in ElectionDmitry Solovyev, a human rights defender at Vesna, says that there are currently 405 political prisoners in Belarus. Solovyev has tried to leave the country after police severely beat him in his apartment, damaging his spine in March. “Several officers of special services turned me back in the airport, I was not able to catch my flight to Poland, where I was planning to have medical treatment,” Solovyev told The Daily Beast. “I hope they will not torture Roman.”Leaders of Greece, France, Poland and Baltic countries expressed anger at Lukashenko’s actions on Sunday. British politician Tom Tugendhat said that “forcing an aircraft to land to silence opposition voices is an attack on democracy. The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, demanded on Twitter that Protasevich be freed: “Unprecedented event! Regime is behind the abhorrent action.”In a statement, Ryanair said the flight landed after being “notified of a potential security threat,” and that “(n)othing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart with passengers and crew.” The statement made no mention of Protasevich, the passenger who remained behind when the aircraft departed.Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhonovskaya demanded the immediate release of the journalist: “He faces the death penalty in Belarus. Lukashenko’s regime endangered the lives of passengers onboard the plane. From now on, no one flying over Belarus can be secure.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mario Gonzalez killed in a police hold that was like ‘drowning on dry land’

    Death of Mario Arenales Gonzalez came one day before George Floyd’s killer was convicted by Minneapolis court, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • ‘It can change their lives forever.’ Former Gamecock QB finds purpose in helping kids

    Multiple USC football players turn out to help at Jay Urich’s first-ever camp for underserved children.

  • UK accused of reintroducing virus restrictions on the sly

    The British government faced accusations Tuesday that it was introducing local lockdowns on the sly after it published new guidelines for eight areas of England that it says are hot spots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India. Lawmakers and local public health officials have said they hadn't been made aware of the changes to travel and social interaction that the Conservative government published online last Friday. Blackburn’s director of public health Professor Dominic Harrison said in a tweet that local authority areas affected were “not consulted with, warned of, notified about, or alerted” to the instruction changes.

  • 1 dead in fiery Bourne crash

    One person died early Tuesday in a fiery crash in Bourne.

  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knows he must perform his role for Lakers

    Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not perform well on offense in Game 1 loss to Suns. He vows to improve and continue playing tough defense.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Black homeless man Kurt Reinhold was shot dead for ‘jaywalking’ and his family still await answers

    Before the fatal arrest, deputies seemed to mock his accent, Josh Marcus writes