As Biden and Putin met, press chaos reigned

GENEVA — While President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in a well choreographed greeting and posed for photos ahead of their summit here, a chaotic scene was unfolding between the U.S. and Russian press in front of them.

Reporters covering the event as part of the small group called the press pool described a shoving match that broke out moments after Biden and Putin went inside the historic villa for their meeting.

American and Russian journalists rushed to enter the building for a second planned photo opportunity, but the reporters were stopped by U.S. and Russian officials who told the reporters they had to line up in single file before entering the building.

Some reporters began to line up, but others continued to push and shove for approximately ten minutes to get their way inside. An NBC News journalist representing the television networks as part of the press pool described being elbowed and shoved, with yelling in both Russian and English by security, press and government officials.

“The media scuffle was the most chaotic your pooler has seen at a presidential event in nine years,” wrote Anita Kumar, a White House correspondent for Politico, in a dispatch to U.S. media organizations as part of her role representing print news outlets for the press pool. “Journalists pushed and shoved, yelling at each other to move but no one did.”

Meanwhile, the meeting between Biden and Putin was already underway, and the journalists were at risk of losing their opportunity to get photos and video of the two leaders seated together and ask them questions.

White House officials repeatedly tried to get the U.S. pool inside, saying that the U.S. and Russia had agreed on the number of journalists who would be let in, and eventually just nine of the thirteen members of the U.S. press pool were allowed into the room, wrote Kumar.

Once inside the room the chaos continued. Noise from the reporters drowned out the brief remarks Biden and Putin made. At one point, Russian security officials pulled the red rope separating the media from the leaders back to try to keep them away from the leaders.

“Journalists and White House officials screamed back that the Russian security should stop touching us,” Kumar said in her pool report. “Your pooler was pushed multiple times, nearly to the ground, as many poolers tripped over the red rope, which was now almost to the ground.”

The NBC News journalist in the room said Russian security began shoving the reporters and pulling on their clothes until reporters were eventually pushed out the door after roughly five minutes.

On the video of the event a Russian official can be heard telling the reporter to “go away” and that “it's over.” Others can be heard saying “calm down” and “don’t push me, stop pushing.”

A report from Russian state-owned media outlet RIA blamed American Journalists for blocking the view inside of the room with their cameras and accused them of speaking loudly.

After the room was cleared, U.S. reporters were told they would be let back in for a more orderly photo opportunity, which did not materialize.

Meanwhile, Putin and Biden sat silently watching the scene unfold. Biden smiled several times at the press while Putin sat sullenly, mostly looking down.