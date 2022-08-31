Biden, Putin, and more memorialize Mikhail Gorbachev: 'A man of remarkable vision'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·1 min read
Mikhail Gorbachev.
Mikhail Gorbachev. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

World leaders past and present are paying tribute to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision," President Biden said in a statement. His radical reforms "were the acts of a rare leader –  one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it."

French President Emmanuel Macron also offered his condolences, describing Gorbachev as "a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians." And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chimed in, as well, noting how "in a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, [Gorbachev's] tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose family hails from Hiroshima (as noted by The Washington Post), celebrated Gorbachev's role in "overcoming a post-World War II division in Europe and the East-West confrontation," while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remembered him as a "courageous reformer and a statesman who dared to do many things."

Ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, meanwhile, who grew up in East Germany, hailed the Cold War-ending leader as a "unique world politician" who "fundamentally changed my life."

But perhaps no reaction was more notable than that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, in a brief message addressed to Gorbachev's "relatives and friends," described his compatriot as a "politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history."

You may also like

Why Russia's efforts to replenish its depleted armed forces may not matter much in Ukraine

Secret Service official who worked in Trump White House retires 2 days before Jan. 6 interview

The consequential war for control of Miami's Spanish-language radio

Recommended Stories

  • UN committee calls on US to address effects of Dobbs ruling on racial, ethnic minorities

    A United Nations committee called on the United States on Tuesday to take steps to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in sexual and reproductive health care in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said in a release that the Supreme Court’s June…

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader who helped end Cold War, dies at 91

    Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, hospital officials in Moscow said. Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.

  • Russia halts natural gas flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline, intensifying the pressure on Europe in its energy crisis

    Moscow is choking off Europe's energy supply to hit back against Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev: The contradictory legacy of Soviet leader who attempted 'revolution from above'

    Liberator, failed reformer or architect of Soviet demise? Bryn Colton/Getty ImagesMikhail Gorbachev was a contradictory figure; his legacy complex. Hailed in the West as a democrat and liberator of his people – which he genuinely was – he increasingly became despised by many within Russia for destroying the Soviet Union and dismantling a Great Power. Either way, he was consequential. Indeed his death at 91, announced by state media in Russia on Aug. 30, 2022, comes as the ripples of the transfor

  • Democrats running in Trump country don't disavow Biden "semi-fascism" comments

    Democrat midterm candidates and the House Democratic campaign committee are silent after President Joe Biden compared MAGA Republican's to semi-fascists during a rally in Maryland.

  • Serena Williams wore a stunning custom outfit packed with meaning to the US Open — here are all the details you may have missed

    Her daughter, Olympia, wore a matching ensemble, along with braids adorned with white beads — an homage her mom's look when she won her first US Open.

  • US Navy says Iran seized and released American sea drone

    ‘This incident once again demonstrates Iran’s continued destabilizing, illegal and unprofessional activity in the Middle East,’ US general says

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Tourists to Face Hurdles to EU Entry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tourists will likely face tougher hurdles entering the European Union after the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to suspend a visa-facilitation agreement with the EU in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Onl

  • Report: Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing extension worth up to $120M, marking shift in Donovan Mitchell pursuit

    Will the extension impact New York's reported pursuit of Donovan Mitchell?

  • Florida State vs. LSU picks, predictions: Who wins Week 1 college football game?

    The LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles play Sunday in a Week 1 college football game in New Orleans. Which team will win?

  • Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91

    STORY: Mikhail Gorbachev, who was lauded in the West as the man who helped bring down the Berlin Wall and end the Cold War without bloodshed, but was widely despised at home, has died, Russian news agencies reported. He was 91. After decades of Cold War tension and confrontation, Gorbachev – the last soviet president with a distinctive port-wine birthmark on his head - broke with the past. He helped to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe and bring about the reunification of Germany. He struck nuclear arms deals with the United States and brought the Soviet Union closer to the West than at any point since World War Two. Gorbachev struck up a rapport with the West and with Ronald Reagan, the hawkish U.S. president who had called the Soviet Union "the evil empire". Together they negotiated a landmark deal in 1987 to scrap intermediate-range nuclear missiles. Gorbachev, though, was not able to prevent the Soviet Union's collapse. When pro-democracy protests swept across the Soviet bloc nations of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he refrained from using force, unlike previous leaders who had sent tanks to crush uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968. But those protests fueled aspirations for autonomy in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which disintegrated over the next two years in chaotic fashion. Gorbachev became general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985 at age 54... He was a reformer — setting out to revitalize the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms. His policy of ‘glasnost’ – or free speech – allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened nationalists who began to press for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and elsewhere. While he was celebrated in the west, many Russians never forgave Gorbachev for the turbulence that his reforms unleashed... believing it was too high a price to pay for democracy. And in the final months of his life Gorbachev has seen much of his legacy destroyed as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has brought sanctions on Moscow and talks in both Russia and the West of a new Cold War. As one Kremlin-watcher told Reuters -- "It's one of the ultimate tragedies”... that none of the values that Gorbachev ultimately came to embrace “have been preserved by the leaders of Russia today."

  • 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo don't have to mend relationship

    Kyle Shanahan does not believe that he and Jimmy Garoppolo need to mend their relationship after the veteran quarterback took a pay cut to stay with the team.

  • Zelenskiy tells Russians to run for their lives from Ukraine offensive in south

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's troops. Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone on the offensive for the first time after a long period of aerial strikes on Russian supply lines, especially ammunition dumps and bridges across the strategically-important River Dnipro. "Ukraine is taking back its own (land)," he said, adding that he would not disclose Kyiv's battle plans.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Kickers

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their kicker rankings for the 2022 draft season!

  • Queen to appoint new prime minister at Balmoral

    The Queen will meet the new prime minister at Balmoral next week for the first time in her reign, Buckingham Palace said.

  • Why Jordan Poole's Warriors contract could be rising as extension looms

    Jordan Poole's contract might be becoming more expensive by the day, with an important date seven weeks away.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Dean, Diana, Venice Film Festival

    "Triangle of Sadness" actor Charlbi Dean dies at 32; 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death; Venice Film Festival to open with Noah Baumbach's new movie "White Noise." (Aug. 31)

  • James Baker: Gorbachev will be remembered as ‘giant’ who steered his nation toward democracy

    Former Secretary of State James Baker on Tuesday paid tribute to former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at 91 earlier in the day, calling the former world leader a “giant who steered his great nation toward democracy.” In a statement published through his eponymous Institute for Public Policy at Rice University, Baker applauded…

  • DOJ: Trump team concealed, moved top secret documents

    Ahead of a midnight Tuesday deadline, the Justice Department dropped a bombshell filing stating that the Trump team concealed and moved top secret documents before the search at Mar-a-Lago. The filing was a response to the former president's request for a "special master" to review government records seized at his Florida home. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest reporting.

  • Scholz Fails to Deliver Steps to Ease Germany’s Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet ended a two-day retreat without clear path to control surging energy costs, losing precious time as Russia escalates the crisis by curbing supplies.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosPowell Abandons Soft Landing Go