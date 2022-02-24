Biden: We will make Putin a 'pariah' on international stage

President Biden delivers a statement on Russia and Ukraine in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, February 24, 2022.





President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. will make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin becomes a "pariah on the international stage" for launching an invasion against Ukraine.

The president made his remarks from the East Room of the White House while announcing new sanctions on Russia that he said are aimed at forcing the Kremlin to pull back its troops or risk Russia moving toward being "a second rate power."

"The United States and our allies and partners will emerge from this stronger, more united, more determined and more purposeful," Biden said. "Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly, economically and strategically. We will make sure that Putin will be a pariah on the international stage."

The president further warned that countries that fail to separate themselves from Putin's "naked aggression against Ukraine "will be stained by association."

"The history of this era is written. Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger."

Biden said the U.S. was consulting with India in response to a question of whether New Delhi is aligned with Washington in confronting Russia.

"We haven't resolved that completely," the president said.

The U.S., allies in Europe and members of the Group of Seven countries have issued similar statements of unity and resolve against Russia's invasion of Ukraine that Putin launched in the early hours of Thursday morning local time.

But other countries have staked out positions outside alignment with the U.S. Chinese officials have rejected calling Putin's military campaign against Ukraine an "invasion" and issued calls for "all sides" to exercise restraint.

The Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Russia on Wednesday and Thursday for a two-day visit. Pakistani officials signed joint declarations to strengthen cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow in "civilian technology sector", the economy and energy cooperation.