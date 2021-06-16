Biden and Putin pose for photos ahead of intense US-Russia summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden shake hands at the Villa la Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of a US-Russia summit on June 16, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Biden and Putin are meeting on Wednesday for the first time since Biden took office.

The pair shook hands at the start of their summit in Geneva, Switzerland..

Both sides said their countries' relations were at a low point and that they expect little from the meeting.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin has posed for photos at the start of their summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two leaders shook hands outside the Villa la Grange around 1:25 p.m. local time after welcome remarks by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

NBC News has footage of the moment the leaders met:

It is the first meeting of the leaders since Biden took office this year, and expectations are that the meeting will be tense and with little tangible progress.

A senior US official told reporters that "We're not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting" and Putin's foreign advisor said "I'm not sure that any agreements will be reached," Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden prepare to shake handsbefore the US-Summit at the Villa la Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Putin said on Friday that the US-Russia relationship had "deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years."

Biden also called Putin a "killer" earlier this year.

Read the original article on Business Insider