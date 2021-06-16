Biden and Putin give reporters the cold shoulder ahead of hourslong bilateral meeting

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not answer any questions from reporters outside a Swiss villa before beginning several hours of bilateral meetings in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Will you find common ground?" one American reporter shouted in the posh Swiss city. Neither leader answered amid a bevy of tense issues on which they have begun discussions. That includes Russia's disinformation campaign in the United States, Ukraine, and elsewhere. It includes Putin's aggressiveness toward his neighbors. And now, it will cover a number of cyberattacks on U.S. firms that supply gasoline and beef to Americans, carried out by criminal entities operating from Russian soil.

The most onlookers and analysts got was body language. Both leaders appeared serious, and their bodies were stiff.

Biden looked at Putin as they shook hands.

The Russian leader merely looked straight ahead, turning his head away from Biden.

Putin touched down in Geneva just before 1 p.m. local time and arrived at the Villa La Grange, the 18th-century retreat and site of Wednesday's summit, at 1:04 p.m., while Biden's motorcade arrived roughly 15 minutes later.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin greeted the leaders individually before offering pleasantries about the day's prospects.

He welcomed both to "Geneva, the city of peace," before claiming it was "an honor and a pleasure" to host the summit.

"In accordance with its tradition of good offices, promote dialogue, and mutual understanding," he continued. "I wish you both presidents a fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world. Best wishes and goodbye."

Neither Biden nor Putin spoke following Parmelin's remarks, but the pair did share a brief handshake at 1:25 p.m. before walking inside the villa as reporters shouted questions, all of which were ignored.

