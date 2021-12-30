Biden, Putin set stage for security talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone for nearly an hour on Thursday as both leaders sought to set the stage for upcoming security talks.

The primary purpose of the 50-minute call Thursday was to "set the tone and tenor" for the upcoming negations in Geneva, Switzerland, a senior administration official told reporters.

Officials from the U.S. and Russia are slated to meet Jan. 10 to discuss Moscow's stepped-up security demands. That same week, Russian officials will also meet with NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Permanent Council.

The Kremlin released its demands earlier this month, as Russia's buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border sparked fears that Moscow may be planning to invade again like it did in the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Moscow has repeatedly denied intentions to invade Ukraine, and among other things is demanding that NATO not expand eastward and also roll back military deployments.

Russia is also calling for all sides to agree not to deploy land-based intermediate and short-range missiles in areas that allow them to reach other parties.

During their previous call Dec. 7, Biden warned Putin of high economic consequences if Russia were to invade Ukraine.

Thursday's call began at 3:35 p.m. ET and ended at 4:25 p.m. The tone between the two leaders was "serious and substantive," the administration official said, and they agreed to the sequence of the upcoming talks.

The two leaders also acknowledged that there would be areas where meaningful progress could be made, and that agreeing on other areas may be impossible.

"They both discuss the importance of pragmatic, results oriented diplomacy and I think President Biden very much saw this call as seeking to set the conditions for that," the official said.

Still, Biden urged Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, according to a readout of the call from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," Psaki said, adding he "reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation."

Moving forward, the U.S. will take the next week to continue its "intensive period" of consultations with allies and the Ukrainian government, the administration official said, which would include briefing allies on the call.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chile's election 'powerful example' for world, Biden tells president-elect Boric

    Chile's free and fair elections set a "powerful example" for the region and the world, U.S. President Joe Biden told leftist leader Gabriel Boric, who won election this month as the country's youngest-ever democratically elected president. Biden called Boric on Thursday to congratulate him and the two leaders discussed their shared commitment to social justice, democracy, human rights and inclusive growth, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "The President applauded Chile’s free and fair elections as a powerful example to the region and the world," she said.

  • Biden lays out "two paths" for Ukraine crisis in call with Putin

    President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 50 minutes on Thursday, in what a senior U.S. official characterized as a "serious and substantive" phone call setting the parameters for high-stakes security talks in Europe next month.Why it matters: Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, raising fears of a large-scale invasion with devastating consequences for Europe. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Energy & Environment — The biggest climate news of 2021

    Welcome to Thursday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.2021 had no shortage of environmental-related headlines. Today, we're taking a look back at some of the biggest stories in a wild and wacky year.Programming note: There will be no Overnight Energy, tomorrow, Dec. 31. We'll be back on Monday. Happy New Year!For The...

  • Senior officials to lead Russia-U.S. security talks in Geneva on Jan. 10

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead bilateral security talks in Geneva on Jan. 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, amid tensions over Ukraine. In advance of the talks, which Russia hopes will eventually hand it new security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden are due to discuss Ukraine and other subjects by phone later on Thursday.

  • Omicron delivers tough day of Florida record cases, cruise warnings, kids hospitalized

    Surging COVID-19 cases in Florida and the United States delivered another tough day of record infections and travel disruptions for millions of Americans preparing to ring in the new year as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to sweep across the nation and the globe with breathtaking speed.

  • Biden, Putin hold call amid heightened tensions over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday -- their second conversation this month amid heightened fears of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The call, which the Biden administration said comes at Putin's request, was the latest effort to defuse those tensions diplomatically. The U.S. and European allies have threatened unprecedented economic penalties for Moscow if it attacks Ukraine, nearly eight years after its forces seized the Crimean Peninsula and sparked a war in Ukraine's eastern provinces known as Donbas.

  • No. 19 Alabama tops depleted No. 14 Vols 73-68 with late run

    Jahvon Quinerly and No. 19 Alabama took advantage of a depleted Tennessee roster and pulled out a 73-68 win in their SEC opener.

  • Sean McVay: Cam Akers “is anxious” to play after “miraculous” recovery

    Rams running back Cam Akers has returned to the active roster, five months after tearing an Achilles tendon late in the offseason. It’s still not clear if or when he’l be suiting up for the Rams in 2021. “He has done a nice job,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday regarding Akers. “He has [more]

  • BBC apologizes for Alan Dershowitz interview that didn't mention Epstein connection

    After not disclosing Alan Dershowitz's ties to Jeffrey Esptein and Ghislaine Maxwell, BBC News said his recent TV interview didn't meet its editorial standards.

  • These four CEOs got the most face time with Biden in 2021

    According to a Yahoo Finance analysis, Biden met virtually and in-person with a range of CEOs covering issues like supply chains, COVID vaccines, the semiconductor shortage, his legislative agenda and others.

  • Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into US

    Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision. The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the U.S. government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health issues at a hospital near Kabul. “He had everything they wanted,” said Niazi, a green card holder originally from Afghanistan.

  • 5 Takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks

    It was a great team effort in the Alamo Bowl as the Sooners knocked off the Ducks 47-32 behind Kennedy Brooks and Caleb Williams big games.

  • Capitol Police officer says it's a 'disgrace' that Pence is dismissing January 6: 'We did everything possible to prevent him from being hanged and killed in front of his daughter and his wife'

    "He swore an oath to the country, not to Donald Trump," Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell said in an interview with NPR.

  • Fauci on track to collect largest federal retirement in US history: report

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that he does not plan on retiring soon but if were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases the 81-year-old would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history.

  • General Patton’s Car Accident Remains Controversial Today

    Was it actually an accident?

  • 'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

    WILMINGTON, Del./MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that upcoming diplomatic talks in January could help ease spiraling tensions. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed to see Russia de-escalate its military build-up near Ukraine, while Putin said sanctions threatened by Washington and allies could lead to a rupture in ties. The call was requested by Putin.

  • Melania Trump’s NFT Is Just a ‘Moneymaker’ from Someone ‘Trying to Look Busy,’ Former Trump White House Official Says

    "This is not exactly using her platform for larger global or domestic impact," said the former East Wing official

  • South Korea 'effectively' reaches agreement with US to end Korean war

    The United States and South Korea have "effectively" reached an agreement on a draft declaration that would formally end the Korean War, South Korea's top diplomat said Wednesday.An armistice was signed in July 1953 to end a war that began in 1950 when North Korean troops invaded South Korea. A formal peace treaty ending the war was never signed.North Korea has been unresponsive to talks on formally ending the war, Yonhap noted. South Korean...

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that Democrats who move to red states should get a 'cooling off period' before being allowed to vote

    With Florida and Texas seeing an influx of new residents, Greene said it is "wise" to bar Democrats moving to red states from voting temporarily.

  • Keith Olbermann criticized for tweet targeting Romney family

    Sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann drew backlash on Wednesday after tweeting about Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) family.Romney, who with his wife Ann has five sons and 25 grandchildren as well as one great-grandchild, tweeted a photo over the holidays showing himself gathered with his family. The 2012 GOP presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor regularly shares about his family on social media.Olbermann shared the...