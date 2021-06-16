Biden-Putin summit ends earlier than expected

Associated Press

A prominent contender in Iran’s presidential election appealed Tuesday for better economic and political relations with the West, his most extensive attempt yet to attract reformist voters just days ahead of the poll. Former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, among the seven candidates allowed on the ballot for Friday’s vote, has no official ties to any political faction but is positioning himself as the likely candidate for moderate and reform-minded voters. “Why should there be a barrier for peaceful co-existence?” asked Hemmati, while emphasizing that an "improvement in global and regional peace” hinged on American good will and "trust-building" with the Islamic Republic.