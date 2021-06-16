Biden-Putin summit ends earlier than expected

The meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended shortly after 5 p.m. in Geneva, Switzerland, or 11 a.m. ET. Both leaders will hold separate news conferences later in the day.

