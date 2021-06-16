Biden-Putin summit: US and Russia leaders meet for crunch talks in Geneva

Joe Biden, the US President, has arrived in Geneva ahead of a crunch summit with his Russian “adversary” Vladimir Putin.

The agenda for the meeting this afternoon is now thought to be finalised and the two leaders are expected to talk for four or five hours, a US official said on Tuesday.

Both leaders say they hope the Geneva meeting, their first in-person encounter since Mr Biden became president in January, can lead to stable and predictable relations, even though they remain at odds over a range of issues from Syria to Ukraine.

However, as a note of caution, one senior White House official said that they were “not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting.”

Relations are at their lowest point in years, with Mr Biden labelling his Russian counterpart as a killer with no soul, to which Mr Putin responded that it takes one to know one.

US President Biden arrives in Geneva, Switzerland ahead of meeting Russia's Vladimir Putin - SHUTTERSTOCK

Both countries have recalled their ambassadors.

In the build up to the summit, held on neural ground, as Donald Trump did with Mr Putin in Finland in 2018, Mr Biden said: “He’s bright. He’s tough. And I have found that he is a … as they say, when you used to play ball, ‘a worthy adversary.’”

11:05 AM

Geneva on lockdown

Swathes of Geneva are under lockdown on Wednesday as Switzerland's second-largest city was getting ready to host Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin for a much-anticipated summit meeting, writes our Russia correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva.

Locals are being advised to stay at home to avoid facing countless road closures, roadblocks and security officials.

The entire shore of Lake Geneva within city boundaries has been blocked for visitors, and security officials closed off bridges and roads leading to Parc la Grange, a leafy park on the lake's shore, popular with joggers and dog-walkers.

There is a large military presence in Geneva - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Most of the public transport routes crossing from the city's west to the city's east on the southern shore of the lake have been scrapped, and military vehicles were spotted near Parc la Grange.

Story continues

Rare pedestrians on Wednesday morning were gawking from behind the security lines to the vast areas closed off for anyone other than the Russian and the U.S. delegations.

Anyone with credentials allowing them to get to Villa la Grange, the summit venue in the park, had to go through at least five security checks on the way there.

10:58 AM

Vladimir Putin has landed

The plane carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin has touched down in Geneva and he is en route to the summit.

In the build up to the summit, held on neural ground, as Donald Trump did with Mr Putin in Finland in 2018, Mr Biden said: “He’s bright. He’s tough. And I have found that he is a … as they say, when you used to play ball, ‘a worthy adversary.’”

Putin steps off his plane - ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / POOL / AFP

Mr Biden arrived in Geneva last night, and is expected to arrive at the summit after Mr Putin.

10:51 AM

What is on the agenda?

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are meeting at the luxurious Villa La Grange, a stately 18th century villa overlooking Lake Geneva.

The US president has said he will raise a number of contentious issues, including cyber attacks, election interference, nuclear arms and human rights.

The two leaders will begin the talks with just their top diplomats by their sides, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, along with two translators.

Security has been bolstered at Villa La Grange ahead of the summit - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An expanded meeting with six officials on each side will follow, according to a senior White House official.

The official said the summit was expected to last around four or five hours, but insisted it would be business-focused with "no breaking of bread" between the two leaders.

Mr Biden has also ruled out a joint press conference with Mr Putin. Aides say he will deliver remarks after the Russian leader instead.