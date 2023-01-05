Biden on Putins "Christmas truce": He was willing to bomb on New Years Eve

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, has commented on Vladimir Putin's statement on the announcement of the so-called "truce" from 12:00 on 6 January to 24:00 on 7 January.

Source: Voice of America

Quote: "I'm reluctant to respond to anything that Putin says. I found it interesting that he was willing to bomb hospitals, kindergartens and churches... on 25 December and on New Year's Eve."

Details: In his opinion, Putin is trying to "find some oxygen".

Background:

On January 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, implement a ceasefire for Christmas.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, stressed that a "temporary truce" could begin when a Russian aggressor leaves the territory of Ukraine.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that Ukraine would not hold any negotiations with Russia regarding the so-called Christmas ceasefire.

