Biden on Putin's nuclear weapons claims in Belarus: Totally irresponsible

US President Joe Biden has commented on the statements of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the deployment of first units of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Source: Biden told this to reporters on Sunday 17 June before flying to Philadelphia, writes Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, Biden called Putin's statements "totally irresponsible."

"I've commented on that many times – it's totally irresponsible," he said.

On Friday 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the first Russian tactical nuclear warheads are already in Belarus, and the final transfer will be completed by the end of the year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there are no signs yet that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

