Biden puts a twist on 'America First' even as he moves to unravel Trump's foreign policy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deirdre Shesgreen and Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, recently ticked off the usual suspects when asked to list the gravest threats facing the United States today: China, Iran, Russia.

Moments later, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser offered a starkly different response to the same question.

“Right now, the most profound national security challenge facing the United States is getting our own house in order, is domestic renewal,” Jake Sullivan said in a “Passing the Baton” forum hosted by the U.S. Institute of Peace late last month.

Sullivan’s answer signals the Biden administration's approach to foreign policy will acknowledge the appeal of former President Donald Trump's "America First" platform, even if they reject any comparisons.

Sullivan says that to rebuild American global power, the U.S. needs to start by getting the pandemic under control, addressing racial and economic inequities, and strengthening a battered U.S. economy with massive investments in technology and infrastructure.

National Security Advisor nominee Jake Sullivan speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
National Security Advisor nominee Jake Sullivan speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

'Populist tinge' to foreign policy

If it sounds more like domestic policy than foreign affairs, that’s no accident – Biden's adviser sees the two as inextricably linked.

"Everything we do in our foreign policy and national security will be measured by a basic metric: Is it going to make life better, safer and easier for working families?" Sullivan said during a Feb. 4 press briefing at the White House.

That's a lofty promise with a nod to reality: Americans feel deeply disconnected and often betrayed by Washington foreign policymakers — particularly the free-trade policies that decimated U.S. manufacturing towns.

In many Midwestern states, Trump tapped into a resentment among voters with his tough talk on China and his promises of an "America First" foreign policy that called for pulling back from "endless wars" and other global commitments.

"President Trump had it right on the divorce between American foreign policy elites and average Americans," says Kenneth Weinstein, a fellow at the conservative Hudson Institute think tank.

The Biden administration, which calls its approach "foreign policy for the middle class," is trying to give a "populist tinge" to Democratic foreign policy ideals, Weinstein says.

Weinstein says the nub of Trump's approach was a demand for reciprocity from allies, and that struck a chord with American voters that the Biden administration cannot afford to ignore.

In practice, of course, many critics saw Trump's foreign policy as destructive – noting that he alienated allies and undermined U.S. credibility.

Jen Psaki, Biden's chief spokeswoman, bristled at any comparison between Trump and Biden on world affairs.

"I can assure you that this president ... is not looking to the last presidency as the model for his foreign policy," Psaki said earlier this month when asked to explain the administration's "foreign policy for a middle class."

Biden's approach "embraces Trump’s most important insight – that the purpose of U.S. foreign policy is to make life better for Americans – even as it rejects Trump’s divisive nationalism on international trade and U.S. alliances," Edward Alden, an expert on global trade with the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a recent Foreign Policy magazine piece.

Biden has begun to reverse some of Trump's most controversial foreign policy decisions – rejoining the World Health Organization and Paris climate accords, for example – and vowed to restore America's standing as a global leader.

How the American people feel about its reputation

When it comes to U.S. military engagements, Biden will have to balance what he see as America's national security interests with skepticism among the American public toward foreign conflicts, said Nick Gvosdev, a professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College.

Americans have soured on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and public opinion is divided about whether the U.S. should be involved in nation-building in those countries.

Exclusive: U.S. counterterrorism efforts touched 85 countries in past 3 years alone

"They're of two minds," said Fran Stewart, an Ohio researcher who interviewed business owners, veterans and state and local government officials as part of a study about how middle-class Americans view U.S. foreign policy.

"On one hand, they don't appreciate going into endless costly wars, because ... in Ohio, we have a lot of families who were sent to serve there," she said. They believe "there's a high price that's been paid for the decisions that were made elsewhere, not made in Ohio."

On the other hand, she said, "they're very sensitive when people start talking about cutting defense spending because they know that ultimately it can affect their own communities, their own jobs."

Military service and jobs in Ohio's defense industry have been a major force in fueling the state's middle class, said Edward Hill, a professor of economic development at Ohio State University, who worked with Stewart as well as Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, on the study, which was spearheaded by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Many previous presidents have found themselves similarly torn between campaign promises to bring American troops home and the fear of leaving the U.S. vulnerable to attack, said Gvosdev, who is also a senior fellow with the Carnegie Council, an international affairs think tank in New York.

MILITARY EMPIRE: U.S. deploys thousands of troops overseas. As nonmilitary threats grow, is that the best defense?

Biden has already paused Trump's order to withdraw of thousands of troops from Germany, seen as a check against Russian aggression.

The Biden administration's idea is to reorient America's role in the world from "being the global cop on the beat" to using America's standing in the world to generate "concrete benefits" for U.S. communities, Gvosdev said.

Polls consistently show that Americans are far more concerned with proximate threats to their physical and economic security than with thorny tribal conflicts, ruthless dictators or any number of other problems abroad.

But that doesn't mean Americans are isolationists.

  • 69% of respondents said the United States should take a "leading" or "major" role in trying to solve international problems, according to a February 2019 Gallup poll

  • 63% of Americans believe it's important for the U.S. to be No. 1 in the world militarily, a February 2020 Gallup survey found

Yet there is disconnect between what Americans view as the most urgent threats facing the country — and what academics and Washington experts see as the top national security concerns.

  • 69% of Americans think terrorism is a major threat to the U.S. compared to just 14% of international relations experts

  • In contrast, 88% of experts say climate change is a major threat, compared to 62% of Americans.

"I think foreign policy is often practiced with the notion that if it's good for the nation, then ultimately it'll be good for communities," Hill said.

But that has not borne out – particularly when it comes to trade policy, which has benefited many U.S. corporations but devastated working families. Hill said the assumption should be flipped.

"If it is good for communities broadly across the country, then the country will benefit," he said.

Competing with China by focusing closer to home

Nowhere will the Biden administration's approach be more pivotal than in dealing with China. Lawmakers in both parties see China's economic, military and technological ambitions as the most urgent national security threat facing the U.S.

Biden argues that the U.S. can’t compete with China (or counter Russia and other adversaries) if the American economy is in tatters, its democracy in disarray and its infrastructure dilapidated.

Take, for example, the pandemic, which has exposed the world's reliance on China for basic medical supplies such as masks and other personal protective equipment.

Timothy Burga, president of the Ohio AFL-CIO labor organization, said the pandemic has made foreign policy even more relevant in Ohio and other states hurt by years of globalism, where communities have been ravaged by the erosion in America's manufacturing base and China's predatory trade practices.

"We don't have the ability to make our own personal protective equipment here. That is a national security issue," said Burga, referring to masks, gowns and other medical protective clothing U.S. health care providers had to import from China during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Feb. 11 meeting with lawmakers on infrastructure, Biden noted that China is already ahead of the U.S. in investing in key technologies, such as high-speed rail and electric vehicles.

“If we don’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch,” Biden said of China. “We just have to step up.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden's foreign policy: 'America First,' with a twist?

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Urban states come out ahead, rural states get less in Biden's COVID-19 relief bill

    The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package now making its way through the U.S. Congress would provide $350 billion to help pandemic-hit state and local governments balance their budgets, more than twice the amount lawmakers approved last year. But not every state comes out ahead: urban, Democratic-led states like Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts that took drastic steps to stop the coronavirus' spread would get about three times as much money per person as they did in the package passed at the beginning of the health crisis in March. Rural, Republican-led states including Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota that did less would see less cash.

  • Exclusive: Baker Hughes, AXA Group, 16 others quit Nord Stream 2 pipeline - U.S.

    Baker Hughes Co and AXA Group and 16 other companies recently quit work on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and will not be sanctioned, according to a document the Biden administration sent to Congress last week which was seen by Reuters. Russian energy company Gazprom and its western partners are racing to build the pipeline to take Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, and hope to finish it this year. President Joe Biden believes the pipeline is a "bad deal" for Europe.

  • Editorial: This is not the time to claw back L.A. homeless housing money to build shelters

    The voter-approved HHH housing initiative has been slow to bear fruit, but that's not a good reason to take back money from it and spend it elsewhere.

  • UK's Sunak to build bridge to recovery with more spending

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak will next week promise yet more spending to prop up the economy during what he hopes will be the last phase of lockdown, but he will also probably signal tax rises ahead to plug the huge hole in the public finances. Sunak, who is due to announce a new budget plan on March 3, has already racked up more than 280 billion pounds ($397 billion) in coronavirus spending and tax cuts, pushing Britain's borrowing to a peacetime record. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to lift England's current lockdown entirely only in late June so Sunak is expected to rely heavily on the debt markets again.

  • With the economy healing, is Biden's $1.9T COVID relief package too much?

    Critics say Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus is excessive but supporters say it's just the right medicine for an unprecedented downturn

  • Celebrities urge lawmakers to pass a "Marshall Plan for Moms"

    "When more than 30 years of progress for women in the workforce can be erased in 9 months, the underlying system is broken," reads a new letter signed by 50 prominent men.

  • Biden’s Stimulus Hurts Businesses. One Tax Tweak Can Change That

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion includes a handful of worthwhile measures, such as $20 billion for vaccine distribution. Unfortunately, these items are paired with a national $15 minimum wage that would raise labor costs for small businesses, forcing them to lay off employees, increase prices, or possibly close altogether if they cannot compete with their larger competitors. Small businesses are in desperate need of cash-flow right now, with about 500 firms a day closing permanently and many more at continued risk without additional aid. They cannot afford higher costs. Fortunately for the president, a slight tax change in the way firms deduct losses could help small businesses survive, while having no impact on the deficit over the long run. Joe Biden could help thousands of small businesses survive the pandemic by allowing them to accelerate their Net Operating Loss (NOLs) deductions, using it now rather than having to wait and carry them forward to future tax years. This policy would allow businesses to monetize the losses they incur and receive a tax rebate based on their tax rate. For example, a corporation that incurs $100,000 in losses gets a rebate of $21,000 since the corporate tax rate is 21 percent. To provide the maximum benefit to pass-through firms — that is, business owners that choose to pay their business taxes on their individual taxes — the tax refund should be set at the top individual tax rate of 37 percent. This change would provide a desperately needed cash cushion to thousands of businesses that cannot take advantage of the NOL deduction this year The NOL deduction is critical to helping firms survive economic downturns by smoothing out their tax expenses. It allows businesses to carry forward their losses to future tax years and deduct them from their future profits, or, thanks to the CARES Act, to temporarily carry them back to previous tax years and get a tax refund on previously paid taxes. But it’s not designed to its maximum potential. Currently, it does nothing for the over 800,000 new businesses that opened in 2020 that have no previous tax years to carry back their losses. The only benefit they get from the NOL deduction is the ability to carry losses forward to future tax years. That’s less helpful for a couple of reasons. For one, carryforwards are not as valuable to businesses because of inflation. More importantly, however, tax benefits today, when businesses are struggling, are more valuable than deductions years from now when they’re turning a profit. Allowing businesses to accelerate their NOLs instead of carrying them forward would just change the timing of a tax benefit to make it hit when it counts. It would not greatly impact the federal deficit. The only budgetary impact would result from businesses that accelerate their NOLs and go out of business, since the government would be giving them a tax benefit that they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise if they’d had to carry forward their losses. But that’s a small price to pay for the thousands of entrepreneurs the provision could save during the pandemic. In fact, if Biden passes his plan to raise tax rates on businesses, advancing NOLs could actually increase federal revenues, as businesses would accelerate their NOLs at a lower tax rate today than they would be deducting in the future. By swapping out the $15 minimum wage proposal with this simple policy change, Biden could get Republicans to agree to pass his stimulus plan. They’ve already agreed to provide $960 billion to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Providing additional aid to thousands of small businesses by allowing them to advance their NOLs could be what gets this plan the needed 60 votes in the Senate. Biden’s proposed minimum-wage increase would result in thousands of businesses closing their doors for good. Instead, he should save thousands of businesses by making one small tax change and allow businesses to accelerate their NOLs.

  • The Latest: Kentucky urges Black citizens to get vaccinated

    LEXINGTON, Ky.: The Rev. Jim Thurman counts himself among the converts who recognize the importance of taking a COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s a matter between life and death,” said Thurman, president of the Lexington-Fayette County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Thurman said he initially refused to be inoculated, pointing to historical reasons for part of his hesitancy.

  • The Stars of the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Share the Biggest Differences From the Original

    "It's about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo."

  • 45 Richest Child Stars of All Time

    Not all child actors are able to hold onto the success they achieve early in life, but some do pursue long-lasting careers that lead to financial success.

  • Will Smith’s Global Screen Sells Crime Thriller ‘Dark Woods’ to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    International distributor Global Screen, part of Will Smith’s Telepool, has sold crime thriller miniseries “Dark Woods” to U.S., Canada, Spain and France, following its stellar ratings success in Germany. Inspired by a true crime, unsolved for almost 30 years, the six-part show centers on a high-ranking police officer’s desperate search for his sister, and the […]

  • Macau Lifts Coronavirus Travel Restrictions From Mainland China, Boosting Casino Stocks

    Shares of casino stocks rallied Tuesday after it was announced that visitors from mainland China would no longer be required to quarantine upon entering the popular tourist island of Macau. What Happened: Tourists are now able to enter Macau from the mainland to visit its many gaming casinos and resorts. The removal of this final restriction lifted shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) as much as 8.5% in Tuesday’s session. Although revenue in gaming surged last week during the week of Lunar New Year, according to Bloomberg, Chinese mainlanders now have the freedom to return to the casino resorts without social restrictions, which could help to revive the sector. BofA Securities analyst Billy Ng expects demand to return in March and April. Why It Matters: Macau, with an economy based largely on casino revenue, was severely affected by coronavirus lockdowns. With their Macau casinos closed, shares in Wynn, Las Vegas Sands and MGM fell an average of 71% in the three months after COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China in January 2020. Comparing tourism from December 2019 and December 2020, “mainland visitations were down 77% YoY” for the month of December, while “overnight visitations from mainland were down 75% YoY” BofA's Ng said in a note. What’s Next: While Macau opening up to tourists from the mainland is a great sign for the struggling casinos, a full recovery won’t happen until it’s safe to open up to international guests. In January, tourism from Hong Kong was still down 89% compared to 2020. Similarly, “international visitations were still down 100% as foreign passport holders are still not allowed to enter Macau,” the BofA analyst said. (Photo of Cotai Strip by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe RealReal Missed On Earnings, But Analysts See Hope As Economy ReopensTikTok Star Josh Richards, Mark Wahlberg Partner On Gen Z-Focused Production Company© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump Appeals Facebook, Instagram Bans to Oversight Board

    The Facebook Oversight Board received an appeal to restore former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, a spokesperson for the board said on Tuesday. “We can confirm that a user statement has been received in the case before the Oversight Board concerning President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Last month, Facebook and Instagram indefinitely banned Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said at the time. Also Read: The Growing Apple-Facebook Rivalry and 4 Other Surprises From Q4 Earnings Season A few weeks later, the company said the 19-person Oversight Board will ultimately determine Trump’s fate on Facebook’s social media platforms. The board is essentially responsible for overseeing an appeals process that allows users to challenge decisions made by Facebook and Instagram. The decisions made by the board are final and cannot be overturned by any executives, including Zuckerberg. In its first set of rulings last month, the board looked at five cases of posts that had been removed by Facebook. The board overturned four of the removals and upheld one of them. Read original story Trump Appeals Facebook, Instagram Bans to Oversight Board At TheWrap

  • ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘A Quiet Place II’ to Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Release

    Paramount has become the latest studio to take a major step toward shortening the 90-day theatrical window, announcing during ViacomCBS’ investor day that it will stream two of its biggest upcoming blockbusters, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place — Part II,” on Paramount+ 45 days after they are released in theaters. When exactly those films arrive has yet to be determined, as the COVID-19 pandemic has repeatedly pushed back the release slates of dozens of blockbusters. But for now, “A Quiet Place II,” which was originally set for release in March 2020, is set for release in theaters on September 17, while “MI7” is set for release in theaters on Nov. 19. Paramount’s announcement comes as the pandemic has led Hollywood studios to experiment with the theatrical window that has been fiercely defended by movie theaters for decades. Universal Pictures has signed a deal with AMC Theaters and Cinemark to release its films on PVOD as early as 17 days after theatrical release, or 31 days if the film grosses more than $50 million in its opening weekend. Also Read: Here's Everything ViacomCBS Just Announced Is Coming to Paramount+ Warner Bros., meanwhile, made the controversial decision to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max for 30 days at the same time they are release in theaters. Disney is also experimenting with the theatrical window, placing its animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” in both theaters and on PVOD for Disney+ subscribers on March 5. Paramount has sold distribution rights to several streaming services over the course of the pandemic, including Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to Netflix and Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” to Amazon Studios. But the studio has held on to its biggest tentpoles, delaying them in the hopes that theaters will be able to reopen this fall and allow the films to earn a strong return at the box office. Combined, “A Quiet Place” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide during a resurgent box office year for Paramount in 2018, and the sequels, along with “Top Gun: Maverick” are part of the studio’s plan to rebound after struggles in 2019 and 2020. Read original story ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘A Quiet Place II’ to Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theatrical Release At TheWrap

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom says schools can reopen after declining COVID-19 cases

    Republican critics said Gov. Gavin Newsom's urgency on opening schools changed because of the growing recall efforts.

  • America Ferrera will direct Netflix's 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'

    Ferrera said about the Young Adult book by Erika L. Sánchez that the movie is based on, "her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more."

  • CLONE WARS Spinoff THE BAD BATCH Gets a Release Date

    The Clone Wars' final season introduced a ragtag group of "imperfect" clones. They're getting their own show: Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The post CLONE WARS Spinoff THE BAD BATCH Gets a Release Date appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Superman & Lois Team Explains the Series Premiere's 'L' of a Final Twist: 'We Wanted to Tell a New Story'

    With Tuesday’s series premiere of Superman & Lois, The CW is reintroducing viewers to the most iconic couple in the DC canon. And much has changed since we saw them last. Now the parents of two very different teenage boys, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are running the rat race in Metropolis, until […]

  • United Airlines Sacrifices Cargo Capacity To Replace Grounded 777s

    United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) said Monday evening that the temporary removal of two dozen Boeing 777-200 passenger jets from its fleet as a safety precaution after an engine failure over the weekend could reduce cargo capacity for business customers as soon as March. The Chicago-based carrier said some large aircraft that had been supporting dedicated cargo operations during the pandemic will return to passenger service to replace the grounded 777s and that cargo schedules will be adjusted accordingly next month. The exact reduction in cargo space remains to be determined, but it will temporarily dent the roaring growth in cargo sales United has enjoyed for nearly a year after aggressively switching to cargo-only flights using aircraft that were idle because of the severe downturn in travel. And any loss of available flights hurts businesses with goods to move because the supply of cargo is already 20% below pre-pandemic levels and rates are two to three times higher – even with passenger airlines turning many aircraft into temporary freighters in response to the demand. "As we review options for swapping aircraft in for scheduled passenger flights, we will be readying planes that have been parked in storage, reconfiguring some cargo-only flights to return to the passenger schedule, and modifying the March cargo flight schedule," United Cargo said in a notice to customers. "We expect limited impact on cargo shipments through the end of this week. We do, however, expect there to be adjustments to our March cargo flight schedule. Once we have determined the scope of these changes, we will communicate the updated schedule and reach out to customers who have shipments that have been impacted," it said. On Saturday, a United flight from Denver to Honolulu experienced an uncontained engine failure shortly after departure, scattering debris across residential areas. The preliminary investigation is focused on two fractured fan blades. Following the incident, Boeing (NYSE: BA) urged airlines to stop flying the 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines, while the Federal Aviation Administration ordered immediate stepped up inspections of aircraft with the Pratt & Whitney 4000-series engines. There are 128 aircraft worldwide with the engine type, 69 of which are in current service. United is the only U.S. airline operating 777s with that engine and has another 28 of them in storage. Aviation authorities in Japan have also stopped local carriers from flying aircraft with the same engine type. The impact on cargo operations depends on how long it takes to inspect the engines and determine whether any other measures are required. United has the benefit of replacing "mini-freighters" with other assets currently in storage, but returning planes to service takes time to complete necessary checks and perform maintenance. United's cargo revenue increased by more than 40% last year, ending the year with a three-quarters increase versus the same period in 2019. United's fleet includes 55 777-300 Extended Range aircraft and another 22 777-200s with GE or other engines, according to its latest annual report a year ago. The five airlines still operating 777-200s – United, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Asiana and Korean Air – were in the process of phasing them out because they are older and less efficient. The 777-300 is widely considered by industry practitioners as the ideal aircraft for cargo – either in passenger or pure freighter configuration – because of its large payload capability and fuel efficiency. United also has 48 Boeing 787s, which have good cargo capacity too. Longtail Aviation engine shreds Meanwhile, a Boeing 747-400 cargo jet operated by Bermuda-based Longtail Aviation blew out an engine shortly after takeoff Saturday from Maastricht Airport in the Netherlands. The plane was powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines, similar to the ones on the United 777. Engine parts rained to the ground, injuring one woman. As FreightWaves previously reported, Longtail Aviation is a private jet operator for VIPs that leased a 747 freighter to take advantage of the transport demand. In July, the FAA gave the company authority to operate to the U.S. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. RELATED NEWS: United Airlines continues cargo hot streak in Q4 50% jump in cargo revenue helps United Airlines slow Q3 cash burn US green-lights Bermuda VIP airline for cargo operations See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother One Bites The Dust: LNG Shipping's GasLog To DelistVaccine Distribution To Rebound By Midweek After Winter Storm Delays© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China's appetite for copper provides Chile with opportunity

    With the price of copper reaching a 10-year high thanks in no small part to China's insatiable appetite, Chile, the world's leading producer, faces a "unique" opportunity, experts told AFP.