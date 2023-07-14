Biden raises $72 million since announcing reelection, doubling Trump over same stretch

WASHINGTON − President Joe Biden's reelection campaign said Friday it raised $72 million in the second fundraising quarter, doubling the amount former President Donald Trump raised during the same three-month period.

The Biden campaign has $77 million on hand to spend in the 2024 presidential election, the campaign said, while the Trump campaign hasn't disclosed how much money it has on hand to spend.

The campaigns faced a Saturday deadline to disclose fundraising figures from April 1 to June 30, a period that overlaps with Biden's April 25 entry into the presidential race. Fuller financial details will be revealed when those reports are made public.

Biden's figures include money raised by Biden's campaign committee, the Democratic National Committee and its joint fundraising committees.

The Trump campaign said it raised $35 million in the second quarter after raising $18.8 million in the first quarter of the year following Trump's November election announcement.

President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023.

Biden raised more than triple the $20 million Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he raised in the second quarter for his Republican presidential primary bid.

"While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them – because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden's campaign manger, said in a statement.

Biden's fundraising haul includes more than 394,000 individual donors, according to the campaign, with 97% of donations under $200. The average donation was $39, according to the campaign.

Biden's $77 million campaign war chest marks "the highest total amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history," the campaign said.

