Biden raises concerns with Putin about Ukraine confrontation

President Joe Biden participates virtually in the CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to “de-escalate tensions" following a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border.

Biden also told Putin the U.S. would “act firmly in defense of its national interests” regarding Russian cyber intrusions and election interference, according to the White House. Biden proposed a summit meeting in a third country “in the coming months” to discuss the full range of U.S.-Russia issues, the White House said.

The call comes as concern rises in the West about a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-baсked separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

“President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said in a statement. The White House added that Biden made clear that Russia must “de-escalate tensions.”

More than 14,000 people have died in fighting in eastern Ukraine, and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled. Over the past week, there have been daily reports of Ukrainian military casualties and rebels also have reported losses.

Ukraine has said Russia has massed 41,000 troops at its border with eastern Ukraine and 42,000 more in Crimea. Russia’s defense minister said Tuesday the buildup was part of readiness drills in response to what he described as threats from NATO, and he said the maneuvers in western Russia would last for two more weeks.

The Kremlin in a statement said “during an exchange of opinions on Ukraine’s internal political crisis,” Putin told Biden about “approaches to a political settlement” based on the 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany and signed in Minsk, Belarus.

The two also discussed arms control, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan and climate change, according to the Kremlin.

Earlier Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Brussels for meetings with NATO allies, accused Russia of taking “very provocative” actions with the amassing of troops.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also called the Russian movements “unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv welcomed the support and urged Western countries to make clear to Moscow that it would pay a price for its “aggression.”

The Biden-Putin relationship has been rocky in the early going of the new U.S. administration. Although Biden agreed to extend a major arms control deal with Russia, he has been notably cool toward Moscow and highly critical of many of its activities.

Last month in an interview with ABC News, Biden agreed with the description of Putin as a “killer" and he has criticized the jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. U.S. intelligence released a report last month finding that Putin authorized influence operations to help former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Putin in response to Biden's killer comment recalled his ambassador to the U.S. and pointed at the U.S. history of slavery and slaughtering Native Americans and the atomic bombing of Japan in World War II.

The back and forth underscored Biden’s desire to distance himself from the perception that Trump was soft on Putin despite actions his administration took against Russia.

In his first call with Putin as president in late January, Biden raised concerns about the arrest of Navalny, Russia’s alleged involvement in a vast cyberespionage campaign and reports of Russian bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. The Kremlin, meanwhile, focused on Putin’s response to Biden’s proposal to extend the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty.

Days after that call, Biden said in a speech before State Department officials that the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Putin were over.

“We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people,” Biden said.

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden proposes summit, raises Ukraine escalation in call with Putin

    President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and proposed that they meet for a summit "in a third country in the coming months," according to the White House.Why it matters: The call comes amid a Russian build-up on Ukraine's borders, and after Putin reacted furiously to an interview in which Biden agreed that the Russian president was a "killer."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden expressed U.S. support for Ukraine, raised "concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up," and called on Russia to reduce tensions, per a White House readout.Biden also warned Putin against further "cyber intrusions and election interference."The two also discussed arms control.The big picture: Biden has sought to balance his desire for a stable relationship with Russia — particularly when it comes to nuclear security — with his efforts to respond to Russian moves like the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.What to watch: The summit Biden proposed would cover "the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia," per the readout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia calls U.S. 'adversary', rejects NATO call to end Ukraine build-up

    BRUSSELS/MOSCOW (Reuters) -The United States called on Russia to halt a military build-up on Ukraine's border on Tuesday as Moscow, in words recalling the Cold War, said its "adversary" should keep U.S. warships well away from annexed Crimea. Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has escalated in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • Biden warns Putin on Russia's Ukraine action, proposes summit: White House

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said, and pledged that the U.S. would "act firmly in defense of its national interests" regarding Russian cyber intrusions and election interference. Biden also told Putin the U.S. is concerned with a sudden Russian military buildup in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders. Biden proposed a summit meeting in a third country "in the coming months" to discuss the full range of U.S.-Russia issues, the White House said.

  • Biden proposes summit with Putin amid Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border

    President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday morning and proposed the two hold a summit in a third country "in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia," according to the White House. The call comes days after Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid heightened concern about a massive buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine's border and in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

  • Ukraine says Putin snubs Russian troop build-up talks, Moscow lashes U.S

    KYIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Monday of ignoring its request for talks between the two countries' presidents over a build-up of Russian troops near its border, but Moscow said its soldiers were on its own territory, unlike U.S. forces in the region. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the worsening situation in the eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014. The West has expressed concern in recent weeks over a huge build-up of Russian forces close to Ukraine's eastern border and in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Kyiv in 2014.

  • U.S. intelligence warns of "diverse array" of threats in new report

    A new report says China, Russia, Iran and North Korea will seek to challenge U.S. interests in different arenas and on multiple levels.

  • US Army building up force in Europe with two new units

    The U.S. Army is building up its forces in Europe. Here's how.

  • U.S., European consumers warm up to electric vehicles, but remain wary of price: survey

    European and U.S. buyers are warming up to the idea of purchasing a battery-powered vehicle, but continue to have concerns over the price of the technology, a survey showed, underscoring the need for government subsidies to reach EV sales and environmental goals. The share of consumers eyeing the purchase of a fully electric vehicle has grown significantly, according to an annual survey by OC&C Strategy Consultants, released on Monday exclusively to Reuters. It surveyed more than 7,500 global consumers between December and January.

  • Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey, complains to Ankara

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding that the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said. Turkey, which like Canada is a member of NATO, is a key ally of Azerbaijan, whose forces gained territory in the enclave after six weeks of fighting. "This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey," Garneau said in a statement, adding he had raised his concerns with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier in the day.

  • NATO, US vow support for Ukraine, warn Russia on troops

    The United States and NATO on Tuesday expressed strong support for Ukraine and warned Russia against pressing ahead with a major troop buildup along the former Soviet republic’s eastern border. In separate meetings with Ukraine’s foreign minister, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed serious concern about Russia deploying the largest concentration of troops near the Ukraine border since 2014.

  • Johnson & Johnson pause risks 'feeding' vaccine hesitancy; Zients says 'we have plenty of supply': Live COVID-19 updates

    The CDC and FDA are recommending a pause in the use of the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month. Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be conducted “off-site” — not at the White House but in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House.

  • NATO, U.S. demand Russia end Ukraine build-up, West examines options

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered the United States full support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia on Tuesday as NATO called on Moscow to halt a large troop build-up on Ukraine's borders. Blinken, returning to Brussels just weeks after his maiden trip to Europe as U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat, told reporters that "the U.S. stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine".

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dutch face prospect of longer lockdown amidst rising infections

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government is expected to extend most pandemic lockdown restrictions including a nighttime curfew in an announcement later on Tuesday, due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates that are putting pressure on hospitals. The office of Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday "it is still too early" to allow more people to gather in public places. Authorities had hoped to reopen outdoor cafes and restaurants next week, but roughly six months after they shut, infection rates remain high and intensive care admissions are on the rise.

  • Editorial: Arizona's attorney general wants to finish his term with a rush of executions

    Arizona Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich vows to execute 21 people before he is termed out. You can't get much more arbitrary than that.

  • London's Soho Bustles as Lockdown Restrictions Ease

    The streets of Soho in London were busy with revelers visiting pubs and restaurants as coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased on April 12.Footage from the Black Book wine bar shows people eating and drinking on the street.“There’s not an empty seat in Soho! We’re ecstatic to have our doors open,” they wrote on Facebook. Credit: The Black Book Soho via Storyful

  • Biden 'absolutely' willing to negotiate with Republicans on spending bill, Psaki says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden is interested in bipartisanship during press briefing.

  • Virginia police officer fired after violent stop of Black Army officer. Governor calls for state investigation.

    The town of Windsor, Virginia, said Sunday that one officer has been fired and another disciplined over an arrest in December that went viral on social media over the weekend. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said earlier Sunday that video of the traffic stop, in which Army Lt. Caron Nazario was pepper-sprayed at gunpoint by two officers, "is disturbing and angered me," and he said he has directed the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is also suing the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, in federal court. Gutierrez and Crocker pulled Nazario over in Windsor on Dec. 5, 2020, because his brand new SUV did not have permanent license plates. At one point, Nazario, in his Army uniform, told the officers he was afraid to get out of the car, video from Nazario's cellphone and the officers' body cameras show. "Yeah, you should be," one of the officers responded. Gutierrez, who pepper-sprayed Nazario inside his car before arresting him, did not follow Windsor police procedures and was "terminated from his employment," the town of Windsor said in a statement. Nazario was released without charge. In a federal lawsuit filed April 2, Nazario argues excessive force by the officers violated his constitutional rights and says the officers threatened to end his military career if he spoke out about the arrest, The Washington Post reports. He is seeking at least $1 million in damages. Windsor, a town of about 2,600 about 30 miles west of Norfolk, "acknowledges the unfortunate events that transpired," and "department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present," Windsor officials said in a statement Sunday night. "The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its police department," the statement added. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • U.S. Treasury yields slip despite surge in inflation to 2½-year high

    U.S. Treasury yields slip Tuesday after bond investors shrugged off an increase in consumer prices in March that sent yearly inflation measures to the highest level in two and a half years.