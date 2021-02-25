Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Independent)
(Independent)

President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report.

The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

Mr Biden “noted positively” the release of several Saudi-American activists, including Loujain al-Hathloul, and “affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law”, according to the White House.

The readout continued: “The President told King Salman he would work to make the bilateral relationship as strong and transparent as possible. The two leaders affirmed the historic nature of the relationship and agreed to work together on mutual issues of concern and interest.”

The release of a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on the death of Mr Khashoggi is imminent.

Mr Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen who was living in the US and writing columns for The Washington Post at the time of his murder, was a frequent critic of the Saudi monarchy, which has carried out a campaign to smother dissent.

He was last seen alive during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on 2 October, 2018. His remains were never recovered.

The US president told reporters on Wednesday evening that he had read the report before he was set to speak with King Salman, the father of the 35-year-old crown prince.

The White House has pledged to “recalibrate” the US relationship with Saudi Arabia, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday, after four years of close ties under former president Donald Trump, who made the kingdom central to his Middle East policy, supporting its purchases of US-made weapons.

The kingdom was Mr Trump’s first foreign visit, where he met with the crown prince. He also visited the White House in March 2018.

Mr Biden had called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” during his 2020 campaign. During remarks to the US Department of State on 4 February, he ordered an end to arms sales in the war in Yemen, which he called a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe”.

Administration officials have “had engagements at many levels with the Saudis to date” since the president’s inauguration on 20 January, but would only carry out talks “counterpart to counterpart”, Ms Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with the crown prince earlier this month, discussing “the continued commitment to the 70-year US-Saudi security partnership,” Mr Austin said in s statement.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the administration has “been in touch with Saudi officials at numerous levels in the early weeks of this administration.”

More follows...

Recommended Stories

  • Dating No Filter, review: are we here for romance or is this a blood sport?

    Channel 4 will be furious. Sky One has taken two of the terrestrial station’s biggest shows – First Dates and Gogglebox – and blended them together to make the rude, crude and fitfully funny Dating No Filter. It’s very simple: singletons, all of whom look like they are on the reserve list for Love Island, go on awkward dates, while pairs of guffawing comedians watch on from sofas, picking apart their dress sense, dating etiquette and cheesy one-liners. In other countries it would be classed as a blood sport. The first date found plenty for the comedians to guffaw at, with the pompous Sami, a 20-year-old personal trainer from “Ippy” (Ipswich, to you and I), spectacularly failing to impress 21-year-old Nicole, a perfectly nice healthcare assistant from Colchester (not, thankfully, “Colly”). Sami was full of the sort of waffle that gets you on shows like this. “I go more for the heart and the head,” he said, cryptically. “And there’s not many people with heads nowadays.” The celebs made hay with his patter and leather trousers, as well as his barmy claim to be mates with Alicia Keys’s brother “Craig Keys”.

  • Russian fugitive on the run re-captured in Bali

    A Russian fugitive has been caught in Bali after 13 days on the run. Andrei Kovalenka was on the Interpol wanted list and had been in detention - he was in the process of being moved when he escaped on February 11. Indonesia's authorities released CCTV video showing the 33 year old darting out of a room at a Bali detention center.They also detained his girlfriend, Ekaterina Trubkina, who is suspected of helping him evade authorities.Indonesia is still looking at whether the escape falls under the jurisdiction of the red notice, issued by Russia, or if it will be handled by local police.

  • Tiger Woods accident: Justin Thomas, Lindsey Vonn, Jack Nicklaus and more send good wishes

    After Tiger Woods' car crash Tuesday, celebs and sports figures such as Alex Rodriguez, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cher and Magic Johnson tweeted their well wishes.

  • DoorDash's sales more than triple in Q4 due to pandemic

    Meal delivery company DoorDash said its revenue more than tripled last year thanks to pandemic-driven demand, but it still lost money because it spent more heavily on marketing and expanding its business. DoorDash reported a net loss of $312 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. Wall Street had forecast DoorDash would post a fourth-quarter loss of 28 cents per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

  • OnPolitics: A more perfect union

    The House passed the Equality Act to extend federal protections for LGBTQ Americans. The bill faces an uncertain Senate.

  • Biden says US vaccination effort is 'weeks ahead of schedule'

    US President Joe Biden celebrates 50 million Covid-19 vaccines administered since he took over, saying the rollout is now "weeks ahead of schedule." Biden came into office promising 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days, something critics said was an insufficiently ambitious target, but Biden says his administration is now on track easily to exceed.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king

    The murder of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 continues to overshadow relations.

  • 25 cars discontinued in 2021 that will disappear from US dealerships, from Ford's last sedan to fan-favorite small hatchbacks

    As the auto industry shifts toward crossovers, lots of sedans, hatchbacks, and sports cars are on the chopping block.

  • Biden news – live: Police fear plot to ‘blow up’ Capitol during SOTU, as ‘harmful’ visa ban overturned

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • This Website Puts Boisterous Children and Noisy Neighbors on the Map

    Noisy children skateboarding on the streets. Couples arguing in their homes. People gathered on the sidewalk, gossiping for long hours. Some people would describe these activities as noise pollution. A new website in Japan has put perpetrators on a map, spurring debate about those who disturb the peace. The website, DQN Today, describes itself as a crowdsourced guide to help house hunters avoid neighborhoods inhabited by “stupid parents who let their children play on roads and parking lots.” It is populated by maps visualizing the dorozoku, or “road tribe,” a term that applies to people who block the way or wreak havoc in public. Residents who find noise unbearable have found an outlet in the website, which collects anonymous gripes about neighbors and pins every grievance on an interactive map, creating an elaborate record of the irritating sounds and sights of Japan. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Noise complaints have increased in the capital, Tokyo, with police logging a 30% increase between March and April last year. That’s when the government shut schools and advised residents to work remotely because of the coronavirus, causing some to become all too aware of homebound sounds they had paid little attention to before. Outside, even though some play areas have been cordoned off during Japan’s state of emergency, most parks have remained open — and crowded. The creator of the website initially responded to emailed questions Wednesday about the site but declined to give his full name. He said that the map was a less-than-subtle hint for residents — they know who they are, even though they are never named — and for government officials, who he hoped would pay attention. The creator, who describes himself as a freelance web developer in Yokohama, Japan, and goes by Twitter handle @hotaniya, later stopped responding to emails. The site started in 2016 and initially had a few hundred users. Since then, it has grown exponentially as it has stirred debate, especially over what experts say appears to be society’s growing intolerance for the sounds of children at play. While many on social media have lauded the website for shedding light on the problem of noise, some parents find its approach troubling and fear a growing divide between families with children and neighbors who cannot stand them. Among the 6,000 wide-ranging complaints, which cover subjects like parking violations, excessive swearing or stray cats, are many entries that single out areas frequented by unsupervised children. Saori Hiramoto, 35, an activist who successfully lobbied the Tokyo Metropolitan government to allow strollers in crowded trains in 2019, said that the map demonstrated a breakdown in communication and the fracturing of a society that was once interdependent. “I really feel it’s so tough to raise kids,” she said, “People say parents should be responsible for child care, but it’s very difficult, especially for single parents. We’ve come to our limits. “I think that the society or community should watch and raise kids as members in society,” she added. Akihiko Watanabe, a professor in the Faculty of Education of Shiga University, near Kyoto, said in an interview Wednesday that the map had the potential to harm children and teenagers by exposing places where they hang out unsupervised. But some parents become defensive over complaints about their children, making it difficult for others to approach them with concerns, he said. “In the past, parents apologized and discipline their kids,” he said. “But now parents get hostile against people who scold.” At least 1,500 new users registered to use the map between March and April last year. One complaint reads: The gatherings “are terribly loquacious and noisy. I glared for a long time but they didn’t stop. Children are also left unattended and make strange noises.” Another says, “Three or four children gather and play loudly during holidays, and a high-pitched voice echoes in the neighborhood.” “I forgot that this was a road,” another user wrote about a stretch of asphalt frequented by skateboarding preteenagers. The dorozoku website is not the first digital map to draw controversy over what it details. Oshimaland logs “stigmatized properties” in Japan and around the world, where murders, suicides and fires have taken place. Recently, new users of the dorozoku map have tried to log public nuisance complaints in Taiwan, Portugal, Germany and Britain, but postings are limited to Japan for legal reasons. The mapping site does not permit comments directly targeting private residences or schools, but it does allow references to unattended children playing on nearby roads, noting that it was ultimately the responsibility of parents and schools to supervise children at all times. Experts see a growing intolerance toward children at play as some in the country’s aging population become less familiar with the sounds of small children. Over the years, residents in various districts have campaigned against the construction of nursery schools, even as parents have called for more affordable day care options and economists are worried that people in Japan, which has the oldest population, aren’t having enough babies. Kobe residents sued a nursery school in 2016 over playground cacophony, but the case was dismissed in 2017. Public parks are plastered with signs prohibiting all sorts of activities in response to nuisance complaints from residents. The Nishi-Ikebukuro Park in Toshima, Tokyo, has drawn attention for its bans on 45 different activities, such as skateboarding, jumping rope and soccer. A local official said the bans stemmed from a decade’s worth of complaints. Ko Fujii, founder and chief executive of public affairs agency Makaira and a visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule-making Strategies in Tokyo, noted incidents in recent years in which disgruntled commuters harassed mothers who carried babies on public transportation. The father of two young children, Fujii said that he had plastered a sticker bearing the slogan “We love babies, it’s OK to cry,” in order to show support to fellow parents. “I think some people are purely just so frustrated with city life that they can become this insidious,” he said. Japan has seen no shortage of noise disputes between neighbors. A 38-year-old construction worker was stabbed to death at his parents’ apartment in Tokyo in May by a 60-year-old resident of the building, who told police he “could not stand the loud footsteps and voices.” On Wednesday, a couple in Kyoto won a case against six neighbors, whom they had sued for harassment over noise disputes that concern their children. When reached by telephone, one of the plaintiffs, Shu Murayama, said that he considered the map a helpful resource for others. “You can avoid troubles with this,” he said, adding that he had noticed complaints pinned in his own neighborhood. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • 'Get used to me': Defiant Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pushes back at lawmakers at tense hearing on mail delays

    Tempers flared as Democrats pressed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on delays in holiday mail and slow deliveries of prescription medicines.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Far-right Trump backers weaponized Christianity against democracy and could do it again

    I was assaulted by a Proud Boys supporter in a foreshadowing of the hate to come. I saw that same look on the faces of those who ravaged the Capitol.

  • Bahrain: Crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

    Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported, as the U.S. administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord. Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Pelosi mocks McConnell for criticizing commission on the Capitol insurrection: GOP Sen. 'Ron Johnson seems to be taking the lead'

    Pelosi also accidentally called the Wisconsin senator "Don" Johnson. "Not Miami Vice or anything like that?" she said, referencing a TV actor.

  • China's Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover

    China says its Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered a temporary parking orbit around Mars in anticipation of landing a rover on the red planet in the coming months. The China National Space Administration said the spacecraft executed a maneuver to adjust its orbit early Wednesday morning Beijing time and will remain in the new orbit for about the next three months before attempting to land. During that time, it will be mapping the surface of Mars and using its cameras and other sensors to collect further data, particularly about its prospective landing site.