Biden raises refugee cap to 62,500 after blowback, still well short of historic highs

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on.&lt;/p&gt; ((Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool))

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on.

((Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool))

The Biden administration aims to accept up to 62,500 refugees into the US before year’s end. The move comes after the president faced intense criticism for initially announcing he would keep numbers where they were at the end of the Trump administration, at 15,000 refugees per year.

“This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees,” the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The decision was welcomed by migration advocates, though the new cap is still well below historic refugee resettlement numbers in the US. Some years have seen more than 200,000 refugees enter the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Congressional hearing derailed for over 20 minutes as audio from Galaxy Quest plays

    Even after over a year of the pandemic, congressional Zoom snafus haven't gone anywhere. The House Appropriations Committee held a virtual meeting on Monday on energy and water development, but for over 20 minutes, it wasn't easy to make out what anyone had to say on the subject. For a while, audio from at least different movies, including the 1999 comedy Galaxy Quest, could be heard loudly playing. Zoooooom. Appropriations subcommittee just was forced to take a break after Zoom went off the rails, movie clips and disco playing over members' remarks. Happily, it was up long enough to make out that iconic Galaxy Quest line, "By the sons of Warvan, I shall avenge you!" — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) May 3, 2021 What sounded like the 1996 comedy Down Periscope also played before that, meaning a lawmaker attempting to give their opening remarks hilariously did so over the sound of the film's credits song, "In the Navy." The audio from these movies could be heard from literally the moment the hearing began — including while it was explained that participants would be muted when not speaking to eliminate "inadvertent background noise" — and at times it was louder than the actual members. Somehow, the movies continued to stream at full blast for over 20 minutes before a recess was finally taken and the audio fixed. House Appropriations Committee communications director Evan Hollander chalked the incident up to an "issue with the House Recording Studio feed" but said the "hearing itself was free of any disruption." Either way, with virtual Zoom meetings potentially set to soon become a less regular occurrence, for now, we can savor this moment: perhaps the first and last congressional hearing ever to feature audio from both Galaxy Quest and the Kelsey Grammer movie Down Periscope. Put that in the pandemic history books. Someone on this virtual House Appropriations subcommittee meeting was streaming what appears to be Galaxy Quest … for 22 whole minutes. pic.twitter.com/LrI8sMK8Ua — The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Kris Kobach wins while losing elections

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘the bulls**** factory’ over coverage of fake Kamala Harris story

    Right-wing media and prominent Republicans continue to amplify bogus story from New York Post

  • Military morse code experience helps elderly couple bust out of Tennessee assisted living facility

    The couple managed to escape the facility for a half hour before being discovered on a nearby road

  • Liz Cheney says Trump’s ‘big lie’ poisons democracy as split with Republicans grows

    Republican who voted to impeach Trump under increasing fire from members of her own party who are loyal to former president Liz Cheney, the third most senior membership of the GOP’s House leadership. Photograph: Melina Mara/EPA Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump, is coming under fire from members of her own party after her tweet that the former president did not lose the election unfairly. The spat illustrates the split between Republicans loyal to Trump and those willing to criticize the former president. “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.” Cheney, the third most senior membership of the GOP’s House leadership, has been heavily criticized by fellow Republicans in recent months for pushing back on Trump’s nonsense claims that the election was stolen, and for her impeachment vote. Trump-supporting representatives in Congress have been pushing for Cheney, the House Republican conference chair, to be removed from that powerful position, which could be achieved if House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy called for a vote on Cheney’s future. Shortly after her vote to impeach Trump, the Wyoming GOP had also voted to censure her. Some Republicans, however, have come to Cheney’s defense. “Liz Cheney is a woman of strength and conscience, and she did what she thought was right, and I salute her for that,” Senator Susan Collins from Maine said on CNN this weekend. The tension between the most-extreme and less-extreme members of the Republican party has increased in recent days, after Cheney – a member of the latter group – said those who supported the Trump-backed challenges to the certification of the 2020 election should be disqualified from becoming the 2024 Republican nominee. Cheney’s latest refusal to lie is unlikely to go down well. Politico reported on Monday morning that there is “a coordinated effort by Kevin McCarthy to box [Cheney] out”.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Fox News Finds Its Dumb New Outrage: ‘Woke’ Mob Is ‘Canceling’ a Snow White Theme Park Ride

    Fox NewsFox News found its latest thing to be outraged about on Monday, devoting multiple segments to complaining that Disneyland’s Snow White ride is the latest victim of liberal “cancel culture” and the “woke” mob because a single newspaper article offered mild criticism about the inclusion of a new kissing scene.With the California theme park reopening for the first time in more than a year last week, Disneyland unveiled an updated ride based on the 1937 children’s classic, replacing Snow White’s Scary Adventures with Snow White’s Enchanted Wish. The revamped ride includes major upgrades such as laser projections and new animation, as well as offering up a more cohesive storyline in line with the movie.In what was largely a positive review of the new attraction, the San Francisco Chronicle’s digital publication SFGate published a travel piece on Friday claiming it was problematic for the ride to include a “true love’s kiss,” which features the Prince breaking Snow White’s sleeping spell by kissing her. “Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK,” the article’s reporters asked.Of course, it didn’t take long for Fox to gin up an outrage cycle off of one paragraph of a digital travel write-up. Beginning with an article on Fox Business’ digital site, which said the new ride was “prompting backlash” while citing only the SFGate piece, the network mentioned the “canceling” of Snow White nine times on Fox News and five additional times on the Fox Business Network through mid-Monday morning.On Fox & Friends, for instance, the hosts devoted several segments to the issue and even made it a focal point of their interview with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who came armed with his usual assortment of colorful colloquialisms.“So now they’re trying to cancel Snow White. Your thoughts?” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked the Republican lawmaker.“You know, sometimes I think we are so screwed,” Kennedy exclaimed. “I don’t know where these jackaloons come up with this stuff. I don’t mean to be mean. I’ll try to be nice if they try to be sane and I shouldn’t discourage it, I guess, because so many of my Democratic friends believe in it, but it’s just such utter nonsense.”The senator went on to grumble that the single article’s supposed cancelation of a classic Disney film is “about as popular with the American people as head lice” and that liberals are “so out of touch with the lives and concerns of ordinary Americans, I don’t know why they spend their time on this political correctness.”The obsessive coverage continued on the network’s so-called “hard news” programming. Welcoming on Fox News contributor and The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway, anchor Dana Perino claimed the “woke movement” is now taking aim at Disneyland and that Snow White had been “canceled.”“I think it shows how woke-ism destroys everything fun in our society,” Hemingway responded. “But it’s a real issue because of how prevalent these woke culture warriors are in affecting everything that we read and experience.”The pair would then debate at length the merits of the SFGate article’s argument regarding consent, with Perino grumbling that the “left thinks they can go in and rewrite the ending to other people’s work” while Hemingway complained that liberals would force the Disney ride to go on forever.“It would involve people coming to the end and having the prince ask for consent over and over and over again to someone who would just lay there and they would have to sit there until the park closed and that’s not an enjoyable ride,” the conservative pundit declared.Throughout the first few months of 2021, Fox News and right-wing media have bounced from one culture war outrage to the next, obsessing over Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, The Muppets, Lil Nas X, the AP style guide, and a soap company no longer using the word “normal,” among countless other examples.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

    The widow of Sen. John McCain says Biden won the 2020 election, as the recount of 2M ballots in Maricopa County goes on.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Canadian 'sign war' captivates the internet

    For the past week, businesses in a Canadian town have been embroiled in a war of words via signs.

  • Dallas Cowboys’ historic defensive draft tailor-made for new coordinator Dan Quinn

    The Cowboys focused on adding speed, strength and size to an historically inept defense in 2020.

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • ‘It breaks my heart’: Boise Fire Department closed this restaurant ‘gem.’ Will it return?

    “I miss my customers a lot,” owner Anne Nguyen said. “They are so sweet.”

  • Liz Cheney hits back at Donald Trump using “the big lie” to defend his baseless election-fraud claims

    Lawmaker accuses those who back Trump claims of ‘poisoning our democratic system’