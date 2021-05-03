Biden is raising the 2021 refugee cap to 62,500, but says 'the sad truth' is he will likely not achieve it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Davis
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GettyImages 1300042123
US President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before signing several executive orders directing immigration actions for his administration in the Oval Office at the White House on February 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden will raise this fiscal year's refugee cap to 62,500, the White House announced.

  • The last administration had set the cap for just 15,000, an historic low.

  • Biden wants to accept 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2022, which begins in October.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden is formally pledging to accept as many as 62,500 refugees this fiscal year, even as he cautioned Monday that it will not be possible to meet that goal given the state of the resettlement program he inherited.

"This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America's values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees," Biden said in a statement.

Soon after taking office, Biden pledged to reverse years of cuts and accept as many as 125,000 refugees in the next fiscal year, a level that has not been reached since 1992. And his administration said in February that it would committ to accept about half that number before the current fiscal year runs out.

But in a memorandum submitted to Congress last month, the administration caused an uproar among Democratic lawmakers and religious leaders alike, leaving the door open to keeping its predecessor's cap for the time being. In the document, the administration said only that it would revisit the issue should 15,000 admissions "be reached prior to the end of the fiscal year" in September.

"We are very encouraged to know that President Biden followed through on his commitment to raise the refugee ceiling to 62,500," Jenny Yang, senior vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, a Christian charity that takes part in the US government's resettlement program, told Insider. "Many communities in the United States are ready to welcome refugees, and this first step will help save the lives of thousands of refugees around the world."

Raising the cap does not mean 62,500 people will be resettled by then; it is a ceiling, not a floor, and Biden himself said that the "sad truth" is it will likely not be met. Even next year's goal will be a struggle.

"We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years," he said. "It will take some time, but that work is already well underway."

In fiscal year 2020, the US resettled just 11,814 refugees, despite the cap being set at 18,000, according to the US State Department. For context, in 1980 more than 200,000 people fleeing war and repression were resettled.

US officials have cautioned that it will take time to rebuild a program that relies on non-governmental organizations, such as the Catholic Church, to place new arrivals - organizations that saw their capacities wither during the previous four years.

As of March 31, just 2,050 refugees had been resettled in the current fiscal year.

But advocates had urged the Biden administration to raise the refugee cap regardless of its attainability, maintaining that an aggressive goal would create the urgency needed to rebuild capacity while sending a message that refugees were indeed welcome.

"This is an important step towards ensuring that the refugee program is rebuilt in a manner that reflects our country's values as a beacon of freedom and safety for the persecuted," Sunil Varghese, policy director at the International Refugee Assistance Project, said in a statement.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Carmelo Anthony moves into 10th on NBA all-time scoring list

    Carmelo Anthony walked into the league able to get buckets.

  • Private sector and nonprofits join US in sending aid to India amid COVID crisis

    With restrictions on travel to the U.S. from India taking effect Tuesday, the Biden administration, private companies and nonprofits are working to send supplies and aid to help the country ravaged by the pandemic. The travel ban comes after the case count in India continues to grow rapidly. The U.S. has sent six air shipments, four of which have already arrived, an official on the National Security Council said Monday.

  • Daryl Morey defends NBA play-in tournaments

    Lakers star LeBron James, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Warriors forward Draymond Green have derided the NBA's new play-in tournaments.

  • Top Health Official Says Los Angeles County On Track To Enter Yellow Tier This Week

    “I think we’re on track to move into the Yellow tier,” said Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Monday. “I know our case numbers stayed low.” The continued low case numbers are expected to allow the county this week to advance to the least-restrictive Yellow tier of the state’s Blueprint […]

  • Los Angeles Prepares To Vaccinate Kids Ages 12-15 As FDA Approval For Teens Nears

    The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in kids 12 to 15 years old as soon as next week, according to federal officials via the New York Times. If permission is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel will likely meet the following […]

  • Welcome to Top 10, Melo: Anthony joins elite scoring list

    Carmelo Anthony looked like he was all done just a couple of seasons ago. Anthony scored 14 points Monday night in Portland's 123-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, moving him past Elvin Hayes for 10th place on the career scoring list with 27,318. “If you’re in the top 10 of anything of all time, it’s a special moment,” said Anthony, who's in his 18th NBA season and turns 37 before the month is out.

  • Broward County students can get their COVID vaccine on campus. Miami-Dade will follow

    Students 16 and older who attend a public school in Broward County can get a COVID-19 vaccine on campus this week. So can their families and school employees.

  • Al Sharpton delivers passionate eulogy at Andrew Brown's funeral

    The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a "passionate" eulogy at Andrew Brown Jr.'s invitation-only funeral on Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, The Washington Post reports. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was killed by police who were executing search and arrest warrants on felony drug charges at his home in Elizabeth City last month. An investigation into Brown's death is ongoing, but authorities have not yet released body camera footage of the incident to the public (it would require a court order to do so). "Release the whole tape and let folks see what happened to Andrew Brown," Sharpton said, the Post reports. "If nothing is on tape, won't be nothing on it in 45 days. Let the world see what it is to see. If you've got nothing to hide then what are you hiding? All we want is justice." In addition to calling for the release of the footage, Sharpton lamented the numerous incidents of police violence that caused the death of Black Americans in the last year. "Before we could get through one 24-hour cycle after the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the lynching by knee of George Floyd, a policeman killed Andrew Brown Jr. — a day that we were getting ready to go the wake of Daunte Wright," he said. "From Daunte Wright to Andrew Brown to Breonna Taylor to Ahmaud Arbery to Rayshard Brooks to George Floyd ... All within a year. And you want to talk about everything other than what the times demand we talk about." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesOregon fights COVID-19 uptick, reminding the U.S. the pandemic isn't over yetCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain on Monday denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

  • He was mayor of a Texas city for 37 days. Now he wants to be Missouri’s next senator

    He was accused of misrepresenting his academic credentials and concealing a romantic relationship with his chief of staff.

  • Pfizer's (PFE) Key Drugs Likely to Drive Its Q1 Earnings

    Higher sales of Pfizer's (PFE) key brands, Eliquis, Ibrance and Inlyta, and revenues from COVID-19 vaccine are likely to have driven sales in the first quarter.

  • The Biden Administration continues the White House's long history of personalizing everything, from pens to cookies to shovels

    Leadership in Washington flips from red to blue every so often, but one thing always seems to remain the same: a dedication to personalization.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease. The Gates have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines.

  • India is in a COVID-19 crisis. How these food brands are helping

    "I felt helpless being so far away from home, and wanted to be able to do something to help," said Diaspora Co. founder Sana Javeri Kadri.

  • Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

    A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.

  • If you really want to conquer COVID, pay people to get vaccinated | Opinion

    When I received my first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in December, nobody paid me to roll up my sleeve. Yet, as vaccination efforts approach an expected tipping point, at which the amount of available vaccine exceeds the number of willing recipients, with the rate of vaccination far below the threshold required for herd immunity, paying people to take their shots likely offers our society’s best chance at stemming the pandemic.

  • Biden says he will raise refugee cap to 62,500 but warns the US will not be able to meet new number

    The Biden administration said Monday it would allow 62,500 refugees to resettle in the United States, up from 15,000 during the Trump administration.

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to Sell Song Catalog to Hipgnosis for Upwards of $140 Million

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers are selling their song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs for upwards of $140 million, sources confirm to Variety, making them the latest heritage artist to benefit from the intellectual property gold rush that has seen Bob Dylan sell his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing for more than $300 million and Stevie […]

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Editorial: The right way to help migrant families separated under Trump

    Biden has taken the first small steps in trying to undo damage caused to migrant families separated under Trump's harsh 'zero tolerance' policies.