Biden rallies Democrats around key aspects of his economic agenda
President Biden made a rare trip to Capitol Hill Friday in an attempt to unite Democrats around two key pieces of his sweeping economic agenda. He urged progressives and moderates to come to a compromise on a broader social spending package rather than rush a vote on a smaller deal focused on physical infrastructure. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest.