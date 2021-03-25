Biden rallies old alliances behind new mission: Challenging China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Lawler
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden has made it his mission to reinvigorate America’s alliances and mobilize them for a new purpose: competition with China.

The big picture: Biden views U.S.-China competition as the paramount foreign policy challenge of our time, and he considers America’s alliances to be its most significant advantage over Beijing.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The state of play: Shortly before Biden took office, the EU and China sealed an investment pact — over Biden's tacit objections — that seemed to augur poorly for the prospects of a united trans-Atlantic front on China. Things have changed dramatically.

  • Beijing's furious response this week to EU sanctions over its abuses in Xinjiang — coordinated with the U.S., but limited in scope — could imperil the ratification of that trade pact.

  • Meanwhile, the U.S. and EU yesterday announced a new forum to coordinate on China policy.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Tony Blinken lingered on the China challenge during remarks at a NATO gathering on Wednesday, noting that Beijing was “actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the values we and our allies share.”

  • Blinken added that the U.S. wouldn’t “force our allies into a ‘us or them’ choice with China” — something allies feared Donald Trump was attempting to do — but said it was time for Western alliances to demonstrate “what they stand for,” namely human rights and democracy.

  • China was also on the agenda when Biden met virtually with the leaders of the EU member states this afternoon.

Between the lines: European leaders are growing increasingly suspicious of Beijing, but most remain wary of a prolonged struggle that would pit the EU against its top trading partner.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for one, has focused more on economic synergies with China than on systemic rivalry.

  • Some NATO allies, meanwhile, would rather the alliance keep its attention focused on Russia.

Blinken weighed his words carefully in Brussels, noting that "our allies have complex relationships with China that won’t always align perfectly."

  • But he argued that if like-minded democracies could work together to develop technology and infrastructure, and to set the rules of the road on trade, "we can outcompete China or anyone else on any playing field."

  • In what might be described as an "all democracies on deck" approach, Blinken said America's various alliances shouldn't operate in "siloes" but pool their various strengths.

  • One area of increased cooperation could be intelligence. The Five Eyes — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. — who spent decades sharing intelligence on the Soviet Union, have already become a major thorn in China’s side, notes Axios’ China reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.

  • And while there's little desire in Europe to join an "anti-China bloc," there's a clear willingness to enter "issue-based coalitions" on everything from economic practices to human rights, says Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.

Those coalitions will also involve America's allies and partners in Asia. Blinken made a point to travel to South Korea and Japan earlier this month before sitting down for a frosty meeting with Beijing's top diplomats.

  • Biden also convened the first leader-level gathering of "the Quad," an informal partnership with Australia, India and Japan.

  • That grouping first met in 2007, but it's grown much closer as its members — particularly Australia and India, which once worried that the club might antagonize China — have butted heads with Beijing.

  • A similar trend may now be on display in Europe.

The other side: That's a worrying prospect for the Chinese government, which has already lashed out at U.S. attempts to form “enclosed small cliques" in Asia and had seen the U.S.-Europe rift as a major benefit of the Trump era.

Behind the scenes: “Chinese officials come through Europe and pretty much say, ‘look, there’s a lot that we can swallow, we just don’t want to see you team up with the United States. If you do that, it’s going to be a problem,'" Small says.

  • While China can look at the trend lines in terms of competition with the U.S. and feel relatively confident, he adds, "If it’s China taking on the U.S. and its partners and allies in a kind of loosely coordinated manner, then China is still massively on the back foot.”

While China has built relationships with countries all over the world, they appear shallow when compared to the decades-old U.S. alliances.

  • Before the EU, U.S., U.K. and Canada announced their sanctions over Xinjiang, Beijing trumpeted the fact that 64 countries had backed a statement at the UN supporting Beijing's actions there.

  • Yes, but: The statement did not actually list the countries that signed on, a UN spokesperson tells Axios.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor: Burden on Huawei lawyer to prove info shared

    There is no evidence proving a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer shared with the FBI information taken from the electronic devices of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, a Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing Thursday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. It says Meng committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • 5 Key Takeaways From Biden’s First Presidential Press Conference

    President Joe Biden’s first news conference in office covered a range of topics, including the migrant surge at the southern U.S. border, GOP efforts to restrict voting rights, foreign relations with China and North Korea and the timetable for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. But Biden also made clear that his next priority is the massive, two-part jobs and infrastructure bill that he said he will announce in more detail on Friday, and he made news on other fronts as well. Here are five key takeaways from Thursday’s turn in front of the news media: A new goal for vaccinations: Biden opened his remarks by announcing a new target for Covid-19 vaccinations of 200 million shots administered in his first 100 days in office. The administration reached its previous goal of 100 million shots last week, and Biden said the new benchmark was “ambitious,” but given that the news conference came on Biden’s 65th day as president and that the country is now averaging about 2.5 million doses a day, the target should be reachable. In what could be seen as a sign of how much progress has been made in the fight against Covid, Biden didn’t get asked one question about his pandemic response during the hour-long press conference. That could also be a sign of the news media’s Covid fatigue and limited attention span, given that new cases are still averaging nearly 60,000 a day and deaths are still averaging more than 1,000 a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warned this week that case rates are increasing slightly. A focus on the infrastructure package: Biden said his “next major initiative” will be “to rebuild the infrastructure, both physical and technological infrastructure in this country so we can compete and create significant numbers of really good paying jobs.” He said he will announce more details Friday at an event in Pittsburgh. That proposal reportedly will be broken into two parts, one centered on infrastructure and clean energy and the other focused on domestic priorities including education, paid leave and child care. The plan is expected to call for some $3 trillion in spending, paid for in part by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. “I want to change the paradigm. We start to reward work, not just wealth,” Biden said Thursday. Biden’s plan is sure to face sharp pushback from Republicans, who have already dismissed the idea of raising taxes. Bracing for budget battles: Biden on Thursday derided the GOP’s fiscal approach. “When the federal budget is saving people’s lives, they don’t think it’s such a good idea,” he said, contrasting that to what he called GOP support for “feathering the nest of the wealthiest Americans.” In answering a question on relations with Beijing, Biden also reiterated his call for government investment in science and research as a way to compete with China. “Back in the ‘60s we used to invest a little over 2% of our entire GDP in pure research and investment in science. Today it’s 0.7%. I’m going to change that.” Biden said the country must pursue investments in medical research on cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes in addition to research on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology. Support for filibuster reform: Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years, said the filibuster is “being abused in a gigantic way” and that he “strongly supports” a return to a talking filibuster, which would require senators to stay on the floor to block legislation instead of just raising more painless procedural objections. He also indicated that he might support going further. “We’re going to get a lot done, and if we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said. Biden also said he agreed that the filibuster is a “relic of the Jim Crow era,” but he didn’t specify what other changes he might support. The future of the filibuster could be key to Biden’s hopes to advancing major elements of his agenda, and Biden likely doesn’t have the Democratic votes he would need to eliminate the filibuster completely, leaving him trying to pressure Republicans into backing an agenda that he emphasizes has wide public backing. “Here’s the deal: I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or decide that the way in which they want to proceed is to just decide to divide the country, to continue the politics of division,” he said. Biden expects to run for a second term: Biden is 78, the oldest president to take office, and there had been talk during the campaign that he might step aside after one term. He told reporters Thursday that he expects to run again in 2024, and that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to again be on the ticket. Asked who he thinks he’ll be running against, Biden said he doesn’t think about it and has no idea: “I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party. Do you?” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • U.S. won't force NATO allies into 'us or them' choice on China

    The United States will not force any NATO ally to choose sides between Washington and Beijing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, although he warned that the West needed to show authoritarian states that democracy was superior. European allies France and Germany are looking for a strategic balance in relations with Beijing and Washington that ensures the European Union is not so closely allied with one of the world's two big powers that it alienates the other.

  • Two Space Startups Strike a Deal. More Will Come.

    The number of publicly traded pure-play space stocks is proliferating—giving investors many new investment options—as costs plummet for launches, as well as satellite construction and operations, making possible new businesses that sound like science fiction. The geospatial imaging company BlackSky said it would use the launch and satellite services provider Rocket Lab USA to put some of its earth imaging satellites into orbit. BlackSky uses synthetic aperture radar, or SAR, to produce 3-D images of earth from space.

  • Emmanuel Macron backs EU Covid vaccine export ban but is overruled

    Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night backed EU export bans on AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain, saying that no company that broke contracts with Brussels should be allowed to ship jabs out of the bloc. Despite the French president’s support, EU leaders refused to jointly back Ursula von der Leyen’s plans for tougher export controls on vaccines on Thursday night amid fears of sparking a vaccine trade war. The European Commission president has introduced legislation giving Brussels the power to impose vaccine export bans on countries with higher vaccination rates than the EU, such as Britain. “It's the end of naivety,” Mr Macron said, “I support export control mechanisms put in place by the European Commission. I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans”. “Every day, when I read the press across the Channel, they make a case against us saying that it is the EU that is being selfish. This is false!”, Mr Macron, who vowed Europe would become the world's biggest vaccine producer by the summer, said. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the bloc had, "absolutely no desire to disturb the global supply chain" but added the EU "had an interest" in ensuring companies like AstraZeneca respected their contractual obligations. France, Italy and Spain had pushed for the European Council to publicly back the new rules, which would also allow Brussels to block exports to countries that manufacture jabs but do not send them to the EU, like the UK. The Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland warned against the risk of Britain retaliating by blocking exports of raw materials for vaccines to the EU. Despite the lack of support, the rules are already in force through an “implementing regulation”.

  • 11 women sue Michigan university, fraternities, saying sexual assault claims were mishandled for years

    The Title IX lawsuit claims law enforcement is investigating more than 30 rapes at Eastern Michigan University from 2015 to 2020.

  • Special Report: Pompeo rejected U.S. effort to declare 'genocide' in Myanmar on eve of coup, officials say

    In the last days of the Trump administration, some U.S. officials urged outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to formally declare that the Myanmar military’s campaign against the Rohingya minority was a genocide. Such a determination, a culmination of years of State Department investigation and legal analysis, would send a signal that the generals would not enjoy impunity for their persecution of the Muslim group since 2017, the officials hoped. Pompeo never made that call.

  • BlackRock Sees An Opportunity In Chinese Equities Amid Weakness

    In Its Global Weekly Commentary, The Investment Giant Considers The Recent Weakness Of The Chinese Market As An Opportunity To Finally Make A Breakthrough Chinese equities should be the object of a stronger strategic allocation than the one expressed by the superpower's weight in global indices, while the recent market weakness ought to be seen by investors as an opportunity to finally make a breakthrough. Thus, without forgetting that the global market sees the Federal Reserve as openly willing to tolerate expectations of inflation return by merely waiting for them to occur. As a result, the market is now waiting for the incoming data on manufacturing and service activities in developed economies, in order to measure economies' recovery strength. Overweighting Strategic Exposure: These are the key points of the Global Weekly Commentary from BlackRock Inc.'s (NYSE: BLK) BlackRock Investment Institute, which focuses on the analysis of Chinese assets. The recent equity weakness was caused by fears of a monetary and fiscal policy tightening after China-led global economy recovery, thus helping return to normalcy. On a global level, such a picture presents pressures on risk assets, due to the upward movement of U.S. Treasury yields. However, BlackRock believes that any tightening in China will still be moderate, and maintains an overweight strategic exposure compared to benchmarks. Towards A New, Bipolar Order: BlackRock thinks that a new bipolar order is eventually taking shape and that investors need to maintain exposure to both driving forces of global growth, namely China and the U.S. The former is also still under-represented in global indices, weighing less than 10% on both the MSCI ACWI and the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index. BlackRock highlights that the relatively low correlation among Chinese assets, when compared to the rest of the world, offers benefits in terms of diversification, pointing out that Chinese Class A shares in particular have shown a feeble connection with developed market equities. Excessive Monetary Tightening Is Unlikely: The dynamics of Chinese government bonds also tell a similar story, with yields significantly higher than those of developed markets' government debt. Furthermore, the exit from the pandemic paves the way for a return to strong economic growth, with the latest data indicating that Chinese resilience has been underestimated. Despite this prompting political and monetary authorities to raise their guard, BlackRock does not believe that the current situation will lead to excessive fiscal and monetary tightening. The fact that Beijing has maintained a cautious growth target of above 6% in 2021 also indicates that China focuses more on long-term growth than on maximizing results in the short term. China Stands Apart From Other Emerging Economies: However, BlackRock keeps exposure to China well separated from other emerging economy markets, and sees a growth driven by high-quality companies, able to benefit from long-term trends, including climate transition. Even tactically, BlackRock prefers Chinese equities and bonds over those of the rest of Asia, with the exception of Japan. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Amazon And Apple Are Proof US Equities Aren't In A Bubble5 US-Listed Stocks From Emerging Markets That Bode Well For 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Foreign brands under fire in China over Xinjiang

    Foreign brands faced a growing storm on Chinese social media on Thursday (March 25).It's in the wake of Beijing's offensive against H&M, after the Swedish company aired concerns over Xinjiang.Earlier this week China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of the country. Following the European Union, U.S., Britain and Canada imposing sanctions on the officials. Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions on European lawmakers, academics and institutions.Chinese state media singled out H&M this week for a statement that was reported by media last year.The world's second largest apparel retailer had said it was deeply concerned by accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang.And that it did not source products from the region. It was not clear why the H&M statement was back in the public eye.But it ignited a social media frenzy in China, with more brands being dragged in.Nike, which said earlier in an undated statement it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour, was one. As was German sportswear firm Adidas.Many internet users said they would stop buying Nike and support local brands instead.Others bluntly told Adidas to leave China.Shares of Chinese firm Anta Sports Products jumped over 6% after it issued a statement saying it will continue to use cotton from Xinjiang. China produces over a fifth of the world's cotton.Xinjiang accounts for about 87% of Chinese output.Nike and Adidas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.In response to the outcry, H&M said on Wednesday it was committed to long-term investment in China.But by Thursday morning searches for H&M stores on Baidu Maps yielded no results.

  • Jihadi rebels hit town in north Mozambique near gas project

    Jihadi rebels are fighting to capture Palma, a strategic town in northern Mozambique where fighting continued Thursday after launching a three-pronged assault on the center a day earlier. The town in Cabo Delgado province was attacked “in three directions” by “terrorists,” according to an official with Mozambique’s defense ministry. The coordinated attacks began just hours after Total, the France-based oil and gas company, announced that it would resume work on its multi-billion-dollar liquified natural gas project just a few kilometers outside Palma, which is near Mozambique's border with Tanzania.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: ‘We can do more to provide algorithmic transparency’

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to tell Congress that social networks need to be more transparent about the algorithms that influence the content users see.

  • China Proposes Global Rules for Monitoring CBDCs

    China is leading major nations in the development of a CBDC but the digital yuan project has raised concerns.

  • Hundreds of Migrant Children Test Positive for Coronavirus Upon Arrival at HHS Facilities

    Around 2,900 migrant children detained by U.S. Border Patrol over the past year tested positive for coronavirus, including 300 currently in custody of U.S. agencies. There are currently over 11,500 unaccompanied minors in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to government data obtained by Axios. The 300 positive cases make up less than 3 percent of all migrant children in HHS custody, and are reportedly in medical isolation in HHS facilities. “The positivity rate in general is what was anticipated, and planning has resulted in robust response,” HHS spokesman Mark Weber told Axios on Wednesday. The influx of migrant children crossing the southern border has caused a backlog in HHS, which is charged with finding shelter for the children while their asylum claims are processed. Border Patrol agents are charged with finding HHS shelters for unaccompanied minors following their detention, however because of the backlog many children have remained in border patrol facilities longer than the 72-hour legal limit. The Biden administration has forbid media outlets from visiting or receiving photographs from inside Border Patrol facilities, however Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) provided Axios with images from one such facility showing overcrowded conditions. “We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States,” Cuellar said. “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries.” The 11,500 migrant children currently HHS custody is higher than the number of children detained in May 2019, when a major uptick in illegal crossings overwhelmed border agencies.

  • Man accused of supermarket mass shooting appears in court

    The judge informed 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa that he faces 10 counts of murder and a single count of attempted murder in connection with Monday’s massacre in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Ivy League town weighs revamping police; critics see flaws

    The nationwide reexamination of policing after the killing of George Floyd has led an Ivy League college town in upstate New York to consider an ambitious — and contentious — plan to remake its force “from the ground up.” The proposal would replace the 63-officer Ithaca Police Department with a new Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety comprising both armed officers and unarmed “community solution officers” to handle nonviolent calls like petty thefts. As city council members consider the plan, the cross-current of impassioned reactions illustrates the challenges of overhauling traditional police forces.

  • Paraguay Says Chinese Vaccine Offers Tied to Dumping Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- Like many nations, Paraguay faces an uphill battle to procure coronavirus vaccines. But its quest is being complicated by fraught relations between China on one side, and Taiwan and the U.S. on the other.The Paraguayan government has been approached with offers of Chinese-made vaccines in exchange for breaking ties with Taiwan, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement earlier this week. The ministry said that the offers were made by individuals “whose legitimacy and ties to the government of the People’s Republic of China are not proven.”Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo vowed in a radio interview Monday to not bow to pressure, according to local news site Hoy. “We are not going to accept them telling us, ‘We sell the vaccines, but they break relations with Taiwan,’” Acevedo said.Paraguay’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and an email seeking comment.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that she wasn’t aware of the source of the allegations, but said the country was “always honorable and above board” with its offers for vaccine support. “On the specific incident you mentioned, I think it is a typical malicious piece of disinformation,” Hua told a regular news briefing in Beijing.The episode is the latest example of how geopolitics is infecting the global race for vaccines, with major powers dominating production and hoarding supplies. It also caused street protests against the government’s handling of the health crisis and led to opposition lawmakers unsuccessfully pushing for an impeachment last week.Paraguay belongs to a shrinking club of 15 countries including Guatemala and Honduras that still recognize Taiwan’s government, officially known as the Republic of China, over Beijing. The 63-year-old relationship dates back to when anti-communist dictators Alfredo Stroessner and Chiang Kei-shek ruled in Asuncion and Taipei. Stroessner’s personal secretary and father of current Paraguayan President, Mario Abdo Benitez, accompanied the strongman on his visit to Taiwan in 1975.Taiwan has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and aid over the years, but Paraguay’s dogged support of Taipei has sidelined it from public works financing under China’s so-called Belt and Road initiative. While Chinese factories flood Paraguay with manufactured goods, Paraguay can’t directly sell its beef and soy to China.China’s Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, despite having never ruled it, and has stepped up efforts to poach the island’s diplomatic allies since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s election in 2016. Tsai, who maintains that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation, and has sought to defend such relationships while pursing greater economic and security ties with the U.S.‘Political Manipulation’“Vaccines should not be used as a tool for political manipulation,” Alexander Yui, director-general of Taiwan’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, told a news briefing Tuesday. “We strongly oppose attempts by some parties to use the cutting of Taiwan-Paraguay relations as a precondition for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from China.”Hua, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, sought to blame Taiwan for the dispute. “We urge certain people in Taiwan to stop making petty moves or create rumors or engage in political manipulation,” she said.Paraguay has struggled to secure vaccines for its population of more than 7 million. The South American country has received just 63,000 doses since February, although it recently announced that India and Qatar had promised to supply a total of 600,000 shots. The government has reported more than 198,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 3,800 deaths.Paraguay’s desperate search for shots has attracted dozens of middlemen including a real estate company offering to broker vaccine deals. Many of the 35 intermediaries that have approached the health ministry have demanded multi million dollar down payments, Health Minister Julio Borba said in a radio interview.After Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic switched ties to China, the U.S. has sought to prevent further diplomatic gains for Beijing in its own backyard. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed relations with Taipei during a March 14 call with Abdo Benitez, stressing “the importance of continuing to work with democratic regional and global partners, including Taiwan, to overcome this global pandemic, combat corruption, and increase transparency and accountability.”Ricardo Chiu, an official at Taiwan’s embassy in Asuncion, told Paraguayan media earlier this month that Taiwan would not interfere in any discussions regarding vaccines produced in China. Chiu rejected politicization of the fight against the pandemic, which he called “a human matter,” while also noting that Taiwan expected its own vaccine to be ready by June.(Updates with Paraguay-Taiwan ties starting in seventh paragraph and health minister in 13th paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the title of the Acevedo and details on vaccine supply.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fact check: Viral photo of youth migrant detention center without masks is from 2014

    A viral post purports to show a Biden-era youth migrant detention center violating COVID-19 safety measures. The image was taken years ago.

  • Botswana says preliminary probe rules out bacterial infections in latest elephants deaths

    Preliminary investigations into a fresh wave of elephants deaths in Botswana have ruled out anthrax and bacterial infections as the cause, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, as this year's death toll rose to 39 from the 11 reported in January. The latest deaths in the Moremi Game Reserve are happening months after hundreds of elephants died from ingesting toxic microorganisms. The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism also ruled out suspicions of poaching as the tusks of the elephants were found intact.

  • Turkey raises Uighur issues with China amid protests

    Turkey said it raised the issue of Uighur Muslims during talks with China's foreign minister in Ankara on Thursday (March 25).It came as hundreds of Uighurs protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in China.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met President Tayyip Erdogan, as around 1,000 protesters gathered in Istanbul, chanting "Dictator China" and "Stop Uighur Genocide, Close the Camps." Some waved blue-and-white flags of the independence movement of East Turkestan, the name by which the movement refers to Xinjiang."We are here because of the freedom of Eastern Turkestan, for asking the Chinese government to close the camps, stop genocide against Uighurs."China approved an extradition treaty with Turkey in December.With the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight, holding regular protests in Ankara and Istanbul.Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has denied that the extradition accord would lead to Uighurs being sent back to China, said after meeting Wang he had conveyed "our sensitivity and thoughts on Uighur Turks".He added that Ankara and Beijing would enhance cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and on vaccines.Uighurs' worries have been fueled by Ankara's dependence on China for COVID-19 vaccines, having received 15 million doses from Sinovac Biotech and ordered tens of millions more.

  • Sen. Rubio to introduce amendment to change House PPP extension

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) told Yahoo Finance he expects the Paycheck Protection Program to be extended, but he wants to tweak the House-passed version of the bill.