Biden to rally regional support for China containment strategy at Quad summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian Borger in Washington
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP</span>
Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Joe Biden will host the first in-person summit of the Quad countries – the US, India, Japan and Australia – at the White House on Friday as he ratchets up the reorientation of US foreign policy towards the Pacific and the containment of China.

The summit, which will seek to deepen ties within the ad hoc grouping, will take place just nine days after the surprise announcement of the Aukus security agreement between Australia, the UK and US, built around the sharing of nuclear-propulsion technology with Australia for its new submarine fleet.

Aukus and an invigorated Quad are the two central pillars of the US president’s signature foreign policy, which some are calling the Biden doctrine: bolstering the world’s democracies against the spread of authoritarianism by building a web of alliances.

As he told the United Nations general assembly on Tuesday, Biden sees this competition between democracy and autocracy as approaching “an inflection point in history”.

“In my view, how we answer these questions in this moment – whether we choose to fight for our shared future or not – will reverberate for generations yet to come,” he said.

When Biden, India’s Narendra Modi, Australia’s Scott Morrison and Japan’s outgoing prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, meet in the White House, there will be announcements on Covid, with the aim of producing a billion vaccines in India by the end of next year, and on climate action and a green shipping network.

There will also be discussion on shared cyber security and setting up alternative supply chains for semi-conductors, aimed at breaking China’s stranglehold on the market.

The wide scope reflects a concerted deepening and widening of the Quad partnership, whose leaders had not previously met in person over its 14 years of existence.

Its full name is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and the four members defined its role in a virtual summit in March this year as “a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific”, and a “rules-based maritime order”.

Related: Japan urges Europe to speak out against China’s military expansion

Both phrases are euphemisms for confronting Chinese coercive tactics in the South and East China seas, which have included grabbing islands and atolls, threatening ships and rattling sabres across the Taiwan Strait. China is not mentioned by name in the Aukus agreement, Biden’s UN address or in most Quad statements to perpetuate the pretence that “this is not aimed at one particular country,” as US officials continually insist.

It is a claim no one believes, least of all Beijing, but it is designed to play down the combative side of the defence agreements and leave the door open to changed Chinese behaviour in the region.

But Beijing cannot have failed to spot the significant growth of military cooperation in the region. The US has held extensive military exercises with India this year. And while the nuclear submarines in the Aukus agreement will take up to 20 years to materialise, it provides for more immediate sharing of AI and quantum computational technology, which is increasingly the key to Indo-Pacific rivalry.

“The image we have of two ships exchanging shells has nothing to do with how we fight modern naval warfare,” said Bruce Jones, director of the foreign policy programme at the Brookings Institution and author of a new book about naval competition, To Rule the Waves.

“We are talking about ballistic missile destroyers, which are hubs in an extraordinarily sophisticated network of sensors, on land, sea and air and satellites, putting together a vast array of systems knowledge on the Chinese side and on our side. That is the work of some of the most advanced software in the world.”

Aukus comes five years after the US, UK and Japanese navies signed their own, less heralded, cooperation agreement. And in July, the US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, visited Manila and persuaded the Philippine leader, Rodrigo Duterte, to keep a bilateral defence pact in place, allowing for large-scale combat exercises.

Biden’s approach is the latest turn in a US China policy under successive administrations that has reflected the characters of the presidents involved but also the evolution of Chinese assertiveness into blunter forms.

In Barack Obama’s first term, the administration’s policy was still largely based on the assumption that China’s accession to the World Trade Organization and integration into the global economy would soften the nature of the regime. The rise of Xi Jinping made it clear that would not happen. The second Obama term was consequently supposed to bring a “pivot to Asia”, the face-off against China, but it never quite materialised as imagined, in large part because of Middle Eastern chaos in the wake of the Arab spring, the rise of the Islamic State and Obama’s reluctant decision to order a surge in Afghanistan.

Related: Why is Xi Jinping pitting China against the world?

Trump made trade disputes with China a centerpiece of both his foreign and domestic policies but it was not part of a broader strategy. Trump burned bridges with allies like South Korea and Japan, screamed at the then Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, in their first telephone call and pulled the US out of talks for the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Biden has tried to draw lessons from both predecessors, focusing his approach on building alliances, ignoring calls from all sides to stay in Afghanistan and following the Washington maxim “personnel is policy”. In the White House, Kurt Campbell, the leading advocate of the “pivot to Asia”, has been installed as “Asia tsar” with a staff of political appointees that dwarfed other departments, particularly the European director’s office.

At the state department, Foreign Policy has reported that a “China House” is to be established, potentially adding between 20 and 30 staff members to the bureau watching Beijing’s global moves.

Gregory Poling, senior fellow for south-east Asia at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said the short-term aim of America’s growing network of partnerships and alliances was to deter further efforts of Chinese coercion against its smaller neighbours.

“The long-term strategy is to leverage an increasingly large global coalition to try to impose diplomatic costs, in the hopes that if China sees that its behavior on these fronts is undermining its global goals it will change course,” Poling said.

So far at least, there are no significant signs of that strategy succeeding.

“I’m seeing very little evidence of that right now,” said Bonny Lin, director of the CSIS China Power Project. “China is responding to the Quad in its own way, using a cold war mentality, viewing Quad as very much geared toward confrontation with China, and as a result actually moving in a direction that’s not productive.”

For example, Xi has made it clear to the UN secretary general, António Guterres, that cooperation on Covid and climate will be withheld in the hostile environment the Chinese blame on Aukus and the Quad.

Poling argues that given that the alternatives are either conflict or ceding the Pacific to China and abandoning US regional allies, Biden has little choice but to pursue his current path.

“That path is getting narrower by the day,” he said. “It’s much smaller today than it was 10 years ago but I don’t think it’s entirely gone. And it’s really the only option we have.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Commerce Secretary: Commercial Ties Can Help Mitigate U.S.-China Tension

    In an interview with WSJ’s Bob Davis, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discusses the importance of strengthening America’s technology and manufacturing sectors, during a “fraught” time in U.S.-China relations. Photo: Zach Wood

  • A researcher who foresaw Evergrande’s troubles says it’s a pyramid scheme

    Anne Stevenson-Yang called Evergrande a pyramid scheme because it excelled at pretending to create value where none actually existed.

  • Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. ties not healthy - Haberturk TV

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey's ties with the United States were not healthy and that Washington needed to "sort out" issues over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, according to broadcaster Haberturk. Ties between the NATO allies struck a low point earlier this year when Washington sanctioned the Turkey's defence industry over the S-400s.

  • Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

    Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories. “Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to prove this case, they have swung and missed,” said Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election attorney and vocal critic of Trump’s push to overturn the election.

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well

    People couldn't believe the Georgia Republican's cartoon statement on the House floor wasn't a parody.

  • Trumpworld’s Star Lawyers Exit as Storm Clouds Gather

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty/ReutersCivil and criminal investigations in New York and Georgia. Defamation suits from two women. A civil suit over misuse of inauguration funds. A number of complaints related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And a new lawsuit related to the disclosure of the former president’s taxes.Donald Trump is facing even more legal challenges than normal—which is saying something for a man so litigious and familiar with legal duress. But even t

  • Barr had 'Oh, s***' moment when Trump blew up over Durham: Book

    Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.

  • French submarine builder to bill Australia for sunk contract

    French defense contractor Naval Group said Wednesday it will bill the Australian government for torpedoing a multi-billion dollar contract to purchase submarines in favor of nuclear-powered ones from the United States, according to AFP.Why it matters: Australia's new deal with the U.S. and its scrapped deal with France have set off a diplomatic crisis between the Western allies, causing France to recall its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia last week.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Conservative Columnist Hits GOP With A Damning Question About Its Indifference

    Max Boot flipped a Benjamin Franklin quote on Republicans to highlight their reluctance to tackle the major issues of the day.

  • U.S. friends in Latin America are turning to China

    The U.S. is losing Latin America to China without putting up a fight, Ecuador’s ambassador to Washington told Axios, laying bare her frustrations with early inattention from the Biden administration.Why it matters: Ecuador isn't alone. China has deepened its engagement in the region, and it's now the top trading partner for many of the region's largest economies. That gives Beijing considerable leverage in a region historically dominated by the U.S., and makes Latin America a major frontier in t

  • Kamala Harris presses India's Modi gently on human rights in historic meeting

    Vice President Kamala Harris invoked familial ties to India as she pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights in a departure from the Trump administration.

  • Kayleigh McEnany deletes tweet blaming Biden for a 2020 spike in murders that occurred under Trump

    "The U.S. murder rate under Joe Biden..." McEnany wrote in the now-deleted post sharing a bar graph showing murders surging in 2020.

  • Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

    MELINA MARA/GettySomebody’s lying, but who?The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).When asked about it on Wednesday, White House

  • Danes side with US against French criticism of defense deal

    Denmark is siding with the United States in the dispute with its fellow EU member France over a major Indo-Pacific defense deal. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a newspaper interview that she wants to warn against turning “concrete challenges, which will always exist between allies, into something they should not be." France has reacted strongly to the deal between the U.S., Britain and Australia.

  • Malaysia to seek China's view on Australia's nuclear sub pact

    Malaysia on Wednesday said it plans to seek China's position on the new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, days after sounding the alarm that the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power, especially in the strategically important South China Sea. Indonesia and Malaysia https://reut.rs/3hYHgQq warned that it would lead to an arms race in the region amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines has backed the pact https://reut.rs/3zxeSKQ as a means of maintaining the region's balance of power.

  • Who’s the biggest threat to the US? Liberals and Black Lives Matter protesters

    Mike Cloud of Lubbock says we have emboldened the bad guys. | Opinion

  • Biden's approval rating hits new low in latest Gallup poll

    Biden's latest approval ratings, the lowest of his presidency, could influence key issues such as upcoming elections and an infrastructure push.

  • House passes $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome system in blowout vote

    The House passed legislation overwhelmingly to provide $1 billion to Israel to restock its Iron Dome short-range missile defense system just days after Democrats removed the funding from a broad stopgap spending bill.