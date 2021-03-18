Biden to reach goal of 100m Covid vaccines in 100 days as early as Thursday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Zoellner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AP)
(AP)

President Joe Biden could hit his goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses within the first 100 days of office on Thursday, according to data compiled by NBC News – which would put him nearly six weeks ahead of schedule.

As of Wednesday, the United States had administered more than 96 million vaccine doses under Mr Biden, and the country was averaging about 2 to 2.5 million doses per day.

At the start of his presidency, Mr Biden announced the goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses within 100 days in an effort to get Americans vaccinated as Covid-19 continued to circulate.

But some health experts criticised the goal as "too low" given that the country was administering almost one million vaccine doses per day under former President Donald Trump.

Mr Biden said 100 million was just the minimum and his administration was working to far exceed that goal, adding that he thought they could hit 150 million doses within 100 days.

His 100th day of office will be on 30 April, meaning he could hit the goal of 100 million vaccine doses more than one month ahead of schedule.

Read more:

On Monday, Mr Biden said his administration would likely hit the goal in the next 10 days.

"It's here, sooner than many ever thought possible," Mr Biden said at the White House. "Over the next 10 days, we will reach two giant goals: one hundred million shots in people's arms and a hundred million checks in people's pockets."

The Biden administration has not yet indicated if there would be a special event to mark the 100 millionth vaccine dose. Previously, the White House held an event to celebrate when the administration hit 50 million vaccine doses administered.

As of Thursday, the US has administered more than 115 million vaccine doses since December, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To date, 12.3 per cent of the US population was fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Mr Biden said another goal was to have vaccine eligibility opened up in every state by 1 May that would allow any American adult to access the jab.

Although the US was vaccinating the public at a high rate, with the country hitting a record 2.4 million doses administered in a single day last week, health officials are still struggling with vaccine hesitancy.

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to express hesitancy about receiving a vaccine, according to recent polling.

The rise of new variants has also caused concern among health officials, at a time when more and more states are rolling back their coronavirus guidelines as more of the public receives a vaccine.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has implored state officials to wait longer before they start to roll back guidelines in an effort to prevent another surge in the pandemic.

"There are some states now that are pulling back a bit more prematurely than they should on the public health measures," Dr Fauci said on NBC’s Today on Thursday morning.

"It's a race between the vaccine and the virus," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Mexico president threatens constitutional change if power bill struck down

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would send an initiative to Congress to reform the constitution if a new law to increase state influence over the electricity market is deemed unconstitutional. Last week, a judge temporarily suspended the government's electricity bill, which was passed by lawmakers this month to strengthen state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad at the expense of private operators. The law has angered business groups and generators of wind and solar power, whose projects have been held up by the government as it attempts to reorganize the market.

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • QAnon conspiracists accuse Fox News of faking Trump interview advocating for vaccine

    ‘How do I even know that was really President Trump speaking? They can fake anything,’ one follower writes

  • Revealed: Millions of Oxford vaccine doses sitting unused across the EU

    More than seven million Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses delivered to EU countries have not been used.

  • Outrage as 172 Republicans vote to oppose Violence Against Women Act

    House of Representatives votes through bill to reauthorise Violence Against Women Act day after Atlanta spa shootings

  • Yields will head higher - analyst

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed Wednesday to keep rates low for years to come, but Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the charts show Treasury yields will head higher. He also talks about the implications for stocks if the benchmark yields hits 2%.

  • House Democrats tell Biden to fire Postal Service board to oust DeJoy

    Members ‘silent in the face of catastrophic and unacceptable failures’ during Trump’s ‘unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election’ with attacks on mail-in ballots, lawmakers write

  • Biden believes Putin is a 'killer' and says he'll 'pay a price' for attacking dissidents and trying to meddle in the 2020 race

    The US intelligence community released a report this week finding that Putin directed a covert campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

  • Krejci scores 700th point, Bruins extend Sabres’ skid to 13

    David Krejci had three assists to cross the 700-point threshold and the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 4-1 on Thursday night to extend the Sabres’ skid to 13 games. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Greg McKegg also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.

  • Pandemic evictions moving again in Miami-Dade as landlords sue for action from mayor

    Facing court challenges, Miami-Dade County says it has begun processing evictions filed during the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to delay evicting the most vulnerable tenants.

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 55 seconds of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Kyle Connor scored twice, Blake Wheeler connected on the first shot of the game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists to help the Jets rebound from a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday night in the series opener.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Barkov for MVP? Quenneville for Coach of the Year? Here is why Panthers are contenders

    The 2020-21 NHL season is halfway over the Florida Panthers are taking a well-deserved miniature break before they begin the second half Thursday against the Nashville Predators in Sunrise.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the screechy sounds of its own driving on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover driving.

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Sharon Stone said a producer asked to her sleep with a costar to improve their on-screen chemistry

    In her new memoir, Stone details several exploitative incidents in her career, including being asked to sit in a director's lap.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump Wax Figure Getting Punched Out

    ABCIn lieu of going after Don Jr. for getting all QAnon-y and accusing President Biden of “sniffing” children or taking shots at Donald Trump’s ashen, paunchy post-presidential look, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his Thursday night monologue to a rather funny story involving the former president, who has been hiding out at his Florida country club Mar-a-Lago and participating in charity grifts since leaving office in disgrace during a deadly pandemic he did little to curb, and after an insurrectionist coup he helped incite.According to the San Antonio Express-News, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, a wax-museum offshoot of Madame Tussaud’s in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its rendering of Donald Trump because visitors would repeatedly punch it.“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” said a smiling Kimmel.As the Express-News reported, guests “‘punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view,’ said Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the wax museum.”“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the publication.Trevor Noah Denounces ‘Racist’ Massage Parlor Shooting in Powerful SpeechOf course, it struck Kimmel as odd that Trump’s was the figure being vandalized so aggressively, given that his likeness was situated between two dictators: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.“This should tell you something—look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump!” cracked Kimmel. “It’s our own guy. And what a likeness… why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.”“Anyway, because of all the violent attacks, they had to take the statue down,” he added. “That’s a shame. Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.