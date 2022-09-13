Biden Reaches Out to Unions, Railroads in Bid to Avert Strike

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Cabinet officials on Monday were in touch with freight-rail companies and unions in an effort to avert a crippling strike by thousands of workers, according to a White House official.

The official, who requested anonymity to share the discussions, did not offer further details about the president’s message to the parties.

Biden’s personal involvement in the stalled labor talks signifies how seriously the White House is taking the possibility of a work stoppage, which could disrupt the US economy and hurt Democrats’ chances of keeping their congressional majorities in the November midterm elections.

Freight-rail operators and unions face a Friday deadline to agree to a new contract. The White House has intensified pressure on both sides to reach an agreement; the official said earlier Monday that administration officials made clear to negotiators that a shutdown of the freight-rail system was not an acceptable option for the economy.

There was some constructive movement at the bargaining table Monday, but the companies still haven’t agreed to let workers take unpaid time off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized, according to a union-affiliated person close to the negotiations.

The president’s involvement came after Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Sunday evening pressed unions and companies to reach a resolution, according to the Labor Department. Cabinet and administration officials have already made dozens of calls to representatives on both sides and Walsh even postponed a trip to Europe to deal with the impasse.

A strike would carry significant political risks for Biden and his fellow Democrats, whose efforts to hold onto control of the House and Senate have been bolstered by a series of recent legislative wins and positive economic news. Supply-chain disruptions just months before Election Day could hurt Democrats and cause a dilemma for Biden, who has promised to be the most pro-union president in history.

“I’m a union guy,” Biden said Monday during an appearance at Boston’s Logan International Airport touting improvements funded by his infrastructure law. “The single-best-trained workers and trades in the world are American union workers. That’s the God’s truth.”

A majority of the 12 unions involved has either reached or finalized tentative agreements with employers, according to the National Carriers’ Conference Committee, which represents rail companies including BNSF Railway, CSX Corp., Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern Corp. and Union Pacific Corp. in collective bargaining.

The general chairmen of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen on Monday voted not to send the tentative pact to membership for ratification, a decision that could lead to a strike or lockout.

“We will spend the balance of this week both continuing to negotiate with the NCCC for a tentative agreement and preparing for the next steps,” it said in a statement on its Facebook account.

A work stoppage could hamper delivery of products from food to consumer goods. Railroads have already advised customers of potential service disruptions starting this week if talks do not progress ahead of a possible walk-out.

But Congress could step in to avert a strike that could shut down rail operations across the country, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Monday.

“There is a role for Congress if in fact they fail to reach an agreement,” the Maryland Democrat said on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” with David Westin. “We can pass legislation if needed.”

Congress has the authority to delay or halt a rail work stoppage. In 1986, lawmakers extended a no-strike rule for 60 days to allow negotiations to continue with the Maine Central Railroad Union and in 1991, Congress ended a national railroad strike less than a day after it began. The House vote on that resolution was 400-5.

