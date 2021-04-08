Biden Readies Long-Awaited Executive Actions on Guns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Bixby
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce six executive actions intended to address the “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States, senior administration officials said on Wednesday evening, the administration’s first concrete steps to address an issue that Biden has wrestled with since his time in the U.S. Senate.

“We know that Americans are dying from gun violence, every single day in this country,” an official told reporters in a phone briefing previewing the executive actions. “That’s why we are pursuing an agenda that will address not only mass shootings, but also community violence that is proportionately affecting black and brown Americans, domestic violence, and suicide by firearm.”

The actions come as the slow return to normalcy in American life has brought with it a succession of mass-casualty shootings across the country, and as gun-control advocates have grown anxious that Biden’s focus on pandemic recovery could come at the expense of an issue that has languished without meaningful legislative action in Congress for decades.

The orders, according to administration officials who stressed that they are only “initial” reforms and will likely be followed by additional actions in the coming months, touch on a range of issues relating to gun purchases, the publication of “red flag” legislation as a roadmap for state-level action, and data collection regarding firearm trafficking, as well as some issues specifically relating to recent mass shootings, including requiring that guns requiring a stabilizing brace—like the one used in a supermarket shooting in Boulder last month—be subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. The act requires such weapons to be registered with the federal government.

The actions also include ordering the Justice Department to draft a proposal to stop the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits and cannot be traced by law enforcement. That provision was first reported by Politico.

Finally, the president will announce his intention to nominate David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Chipman, a former special agent at the bureau, is a senior adviser with the gun-control advocacy group founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed in a 2011 shooting that claimed six lives.

‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket

“There’s no one better to lead ATF right now,” an administration official said. “He will help the federal government better enforce our gun laws, while respecting the Second Amendment.”

The actions come as Democrats have put increasingly public pressure on the White House to address gun violence in the United States. Last week, more than 100 House Democrats signed a letter calling on Biden to “take executive action” in order to better regulate assault-style rifles like those used in the Boulder shooting—which one of the orders will do.

“For too long, gun manufacturers in order to circumvent the National Firearms Act have designed and marketed concealable AR-15 style firearms which fire rifle rounds,” states the letter, authored by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Val Demings (D-FL) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). “Concealable assault-style firearms that fire rifle rounds pose an unreasonable threat to our communities and should be fully regulated under the National Firearms Act consistent with the intent and history of the law.”

But the actions also demonstrate the limitations of Biden’s ability to address gun violence to the degree that many advocates have long called for without the cooperation of Congress—particularly Chipman’s nomination. The ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015, and the former special agent’s role as an outspoken supporter of gun reform makes the outlook for his confirmation murky in a closely divided Senate.

“The president will continue to reiterate his message, which is that we need Congress to act,” an administration official told reporters on Wednesday. “These are policies that are bipartisan with the American people—the vast majority of people support universal background checks, support other actions to reduce gun violence in this country. It is long, long past time for Congress to act.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden digs in for negotiations over infrastructure and jobs plan

    President Biden touted his $2.3-trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, hoping to summon public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort.

  • Andrew Giuliani says he's thinking about run for NY governor

    Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration, said in interviews Wednesday that he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican. Giuliani, 35, who has never held public office, told The New York Times that he was “strongly considering" the idea and looking to make a decision by the end of the month. The New York governor's race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.

  • Power imbalances are at the root of sexual harassment – but statements like Andrew Cuomo’s don't acknowledge that inconvenient fact

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces an investigation over an alleged pattern of sexually harassing and intimidating women employees. Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP/via Getty ImagesIn recent weeks, multiple women have reported demeaning and sexualized workplace behavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In response, Cuomo has issued a combination of denials, defenses and apologies. Much of the public analysis of his statements has focused on the adequacy of these apologies – whether he took sufficient responsibility or expressed sufficient remorse. Apologies deserve attention. They can help right wrongs and heal relationships. Yet in the focus on apologies, an opportunity is missed to learn something about power. Power, after all, is at the heart of sexual harassment. ‘Unwanted imposition’ As Catharine MacKinnon, the architect of modern sexual harassment law, has argued, sexual misconduct at work can be defined as “the unwanted imposition of sexual requirements in the context of a relationship of unequal power.” If responses like Cuomo’s are viewed through a power-informed lens, different patterns emerge. In my own study of over 200 such statements, I found many references to the accused’s own long careers, to their many professional accomplishments, and to their excellent reputations. In short, when challenged, the men in my study (and all but three were men) did what came naturally: They reached for their power. Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development adviser for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accused Cuomo of sexual harassment that she said took place in 2018. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photos This pattern is connected to another theme that I discovered in the statements I studied: repetition of explanations and defenses centered on the accused person’s own subjective intent and perceptions. “It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people,” for example, or “I come from a very different culture,” or “I remember trying to kiss [her] as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual.” However, the accused’s intentions, thoughts or beliefs – so central in the statements I studied – are only peripheral under sexual harassment law. Not a joke Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the main federal law that covers workplace discrimination and harassment, an employee may sue her employer when she has experienced severe or pervasive workplace harassment. Severity and pervasiveness are judged subjectively, from the harassed person’s point of view, and objectively, in the view of a theoretical “reasonable person.” The law also requires that the conduct be unwelcomed by the harassed person. Though different courts have interpreted these requirements differently around the edges, sexual harassment cases do not turn on whether the harasser thought his conduct was a joke, or culturally acceptable, or ritualized seduction. Instead, the law’s subjectivity and “welcomeness” requirements ask a superior – like Cuomo – to evaluate his own conduct from his subordinate’s point of view. Superiors who want to avoid committing harassment to begin with (before anything gets to a judge, jury, or media story) need to step outside their own perspective. This requires empathy. And the more power that a person wields in the workplace, the more difficult it may be to step outside one’s own position and consider the circumstances from another person’s perspective. Cuomo responds to the accusations against him. ‘I never intended’ Here is where Cuomo’s responses are revealing. In his first official statement, released on Feb. 28, 2021, out of 18 “I” statements, over half were versions of “I never intended,” “I was being playful,” or “I do, on occasion, tease people.” Cuomo followed suit in his press conference on March 3, repeating over and over variations on the “I never intended” or “I never knew” or “I didn’t mean it that way” theme. These statements suggest that, over his long career, Cuomo did not pay attention to the effects of his words and actions on his subordinates, and that the power of his position may have reinforced his heedlessness. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission warns about just this type of scenario in its list of harassment risk factors: “High value employees may perceive themselves as exempt from workplace rules or immune from consequences of their misconduct.” Workplaces with significant power imbalances, too, make the risk factor list. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] If the movement sparked by #MeToo focuses only on taking down individual bad actors, it will leave intact the workplace structures that enable and protect the powerful – and that produce statements like Cuomo’s. Ending sexual harassment requires a critical rethinking of workplace power, whether it flows from ownership of a company, management of an office, supervision of a shop floor or the office of the governor.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Charlotte Alexander, Georgia State University. Read more:New York Gov. Cuomo is the textbook example of how not to apologizeWomen frequently experience sexual harassment at work, yet few claims ever reach a courtroom Charlotte Alexander receives funding from the National Science Foundation.

  • First Lady Jill Biden Is the Star of a New Comic Book for Kids — & It's Already an Amazon Best-Seller

    Girls need heroes they can identify with, and the subjects of TidalWave Comics’ Female Force comic books are all amazing women who have made an impact around the world. The latest lady to be featured is the First Lady herself, Dr. Jill Biden, and the new release — out today — is already a best-seller […]

  • 15-year-old dies after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

    Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen after a teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

  • Brazil records 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time

    President Jair Bolsonaro opposes lockdown measures and has downplayed the virus throughout the pandemic.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • Donald Trump's Twitter suspension will prevent the National Archives from preserving his account on the platform

    Twitter said since it "permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump," his tweets won't be archived and managed by the National Archives on the platform.

  • Vaccination efforts, plus Johnson & Johnson doses, headed to AT&T Stadium

    County registration is still required to receive a shot from the vaccination center in Arlington.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan is huge; his political margins are minuscule

    Speaking from the White House Wednesday, President Biden touted his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan, as a reimagination of the economy for the new century.

  • Michigan hits top of list of U.S. states for new COVID-19 cases

    The state reported 11,082 cases on Monday - a two-day tally that included Sunday. For the week to April 5, Michigan ranked as the No. 1 state for new cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 people. It is the only state to report more than 7,000 new cases on Monday.

  • The best clues as to what will take Oscar's best picture come from the past

    Bookies have their odds-making, we have a lens into the past to see what looks like a winner.

  • NASA says its photo of a 'rainbow' on Mars is actually a lens flare - sorry

    The account for NASA's Perseverance rover tweeted the explanation on Tuesday and said many people had asked whether the photo showed a rainbow.

  • Jill Biden shines fresh spotlight on military family program

    Jill Biden on Wednesday delivered on her promise to prioritize the struggles of military families by reviving a decade-old initiative that challenged Americans to do something as simple as mow the lawn or drop off a meal for a family with a loved one in the armed forces. Biden said military families are as important to the United States as a rudder is to a ship and that national security will be served by attending to their physical, social and emotional health. “How can we hope to keep our military strong if we don’t give our families, survivors and caregivers what they need to thrive?" she asked at the White House.

  • Google, Facebook and Amazon face new UK regulator

    The new regime will be "unashamedly pro-competition", the UK's business secretary promises.

  • NYC doormen fired for not intervening in attack

    The staff are accused of watching an attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman in Manhattan.