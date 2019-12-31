Biden Rebounds, Warren Slows, Sanders Rolls: The Latest on the 2020 Money Race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s slip in the 2020 primary polls has been accompanied by a dip in donations, with her campaign setting a rare public goal: aiming to raise $20 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 ending Tuesday, or about 20% less than what she raised in the previous three-month period.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has rebounded from a weak third quarter, in which he raised only $15.7 million and spent $2 million more than he took in. Now his campaign is trying to assert his front-runner status in the Democratic race, pushing in the final 48 hours of the year to post “our biggest fundraising quarter yet,” as Biden wrote in an email Sunday, by topping the $21.5 million he raised last spring.

The shifting financial fortunes of Warren and Biden illustrate the unsettled nature of the Democratic presidential contest heading into 2020, with four candidates — Biden, Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana — battling for position in the top tier of polling and seeking to bolster their treasuries ahead of the final sprint to the Iowa caucuses and beyond.

Sanders is expected to remain a financial pacesetter in the 2020 contest. He has about 1.6 million individual donations this quarter alone and is nearing a goal of 5 million total contributions. With an average donation of $18 for the year, and slightly less than that now, the numbers suggest he has already raised about $26 million in the fourth quarter — more than any Democratic candidate has raised in any quarter this year.

No other 2020 candidate has announced reaching 3 million donations for the year.

Buttigieg is closing in on 2 million donations (he has more than 1.95 million, according to campaign emails). That means he has already received more than 700,000 contributions this quarter, his most in a three-month period. He recently said his average donation was around $30, suggesting a haul of more than $21 million. Buttigieg raised $19.1 million and $24.6 million in the previous two quarters.

The impending quarterly deadline Tuesday is critical for the campaigns as they urge their supporters to help them finish the year on a strong note. It is also the last time before the nominating contests begin that they will be required to open the books on their finances, with full reports to be released Jan. 31.

The money chase shows not only which candidates are most viable for a potentially long and contested primary battle but also who has a diverse and well-built financial foundation for a potential general election matchup against President Donald Trump, who entered October with $158 million between his campaign and shared committees with the Republican Party.

The estimated hauls are very much subject to change, since campaigns can bank millions in the final days of the quarter. And while the the top-line figures for money raised are significant, the Democratic campaigns’ cash situation — how much they have in the bank for ads, organizers and field programs — is more crucial now that voting begins in less than 40 days.

Despite Biden’s turnaround on the fundraising front — he raised more in just October and November than he had the previous three months — he entered the fall with only a fraction of the cash of his leading rivals. His $9 million in the bank Sept. 30 trailed Buttigieg by $14.4 million, Warren by $16.7 million and Sanders by $24.7 million, gaps he is unlikely to substantially close.

That is perhaps one reason Biden reversed himself in late October and blessed his supporters’ forming a super PAC, which has already begun airing television ads in Iowa. (His campaign has said he reversed his stance because of anti-Biden ads funded by Trump.)

It has been a turbulent three months in the fundraising world as one of the race’s stronger fundraisers, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, dropped out unexpectedly in early December, sparking a frenzy among other campaigns for her mostly California-based team of financiers. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York also entered the race and began to spend some of his multibillion-dollar personal fortune on an enormous nationwide television ad campaign, reshaping the financial landscape beyond the early-voting states where another billionaire, Tom Steyer, has been flooding the airwaves.