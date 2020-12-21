Biden receives first dose of the COVID vaccine, says it’s a ‘great hope’

After President-elect Joe Biden was given the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, he called it a “great hope” and urged the public to wear masks, socially distance and not to travel if possible during the holiday season.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: OK. Well, look, what I want to say is, we owe these folks an awful lot. The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work, are just amazing. And I wish we had time to take you through the whole hospital to see how busy and incredible you all are. And we owe you big. We really do.

And one of the things is that I think that the administration deserves some credit for getting us off the ground, Operation Warp Speed. And I also think that it's worth saying that this is great hope. I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot. So is Jill, she's had her shot earlier today. She loves shots, I know.

JOE BIDEN: But I've had so many. But at any rate-- is that for me?

JOE BIDEN: My next visit. And-- but the important thing is that it's worth stating that this is just the beginning. It's one thing to get the vaccine out now, but darn it, it is going to be on the road as well. But it's going to take time. It's going to take time. In the meantime, I know I don't want to sound like a sour note here, but I hope people listen to all the experts and the Dr. Fauci's on.

I'm talking about the need to wear masks during this Christmas and New Year's holidays. Wear masks, socially distance, and if you don't have to travel, don't travel. Don't travel. It's really important, because we're still in the thick of this. It's one thing to have the vaccine show up at a hospital, it's another thing to get the vaccine from that vial into a needle into an arm. And there's millions of people out there that are going to need this. The frontline workers first. But I just want to thank everyone for all that they have done. These are real heroes. The real heroes. And you're among them. Thank you.