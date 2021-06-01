Biden recognises Pride Month with an official proclamation after Trump refused during his time in office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Drummers join revelers as they gather in front of the Stonewall Inn to listen to speakers on June 28, 2019 in New York City. &lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Drummers join revelers as they gather in front of the Stonewall Inn to listen to speakers on June 28, 2019 in New York City.

(Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has issued an official proclamation recognising Pride Month after Donald Trump neglected to do so throughout his term.

“Pride is a time to recall the trials the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community has endured and to rejoice in the triumphs of trailblazing individuals who have bravely fought – and continue to fight – for full equality,” Mr Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Trump became the first Republican president to acknowledge Pride Month in 2019, but he didn’t do so through an official presidential proclamation, as Barack Obama had done every year during his time in office.

In June 2019, Mr Trump tweeted: “Let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

It was later issued as a White House press release. Mr Trump did however issue official presidential proclamations declaring June to be National Homeownership Month, Great Outdoors Month and Caribbean-American Heritage Month, in addition to others.

Noting recent progress for the LGBT+ community, Mr Biden added on Tuesday: “Historic Supreme Court rulings in recent years have struck down regressive laws, affirmed the right to marriage equality, and secured workplace protections for LGBTQ+ individuals in every State and Territory.”

Mr Biden said that almost 14 per cent of his 1,500 appointees to various government agencies identify as LGBT+.

“I am particularly honoured by the service of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the Cabinet, and Assistant Health Secretary Dr Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate,” Mr Biden said.

But the president also noted the struggles many LGBT+ individuals still go through, such as lacking “fundamental rights and dignity in hospitals, schools, public accommodations, and other spaces”.

He also acknowledged that the country is still seeing a “tragic spike in violence against transgender women of colour”.

People who identify as LGBT+, “especially youth who defy sex or gender norms,” experience bullying and discrimination at school and are at a higher risk of “self-harm and death by suicide”, Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden criticised some conservative states who have decided to “actively target transgender youth through discriminatory bills that defy our nation’s values of inclusivity and freedom for all”.

The president noted that he reversed the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, which was reinstated by Mr Trump.

Mr Biden noted that he has “signed an Executive Order affirming all qualified Americans will be able to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States – including patriotic transgender Americans who can once again proudly and openly serve their Nation in uniform”.

To those on the “front lines of the equality and democracy movements around the world,” Mr Biden said: “We see you, we support you, and we are inspired by your courage to accept nothing less than full equality.”

He said he would continue to pressure Congress to pass the Equality Act, in order to “ensure civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ people and families across our country”.

Pride Month was established in 1999 by President Bill Clinton. At the time, it was called Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. Mr Clinton said he was proud of his administration’s work to “end discrimination against gays and lesbians and ensure that they have the same rights guaranteed to their fellow Americans”.

Mr Clinton issued another proclamation in June 2000, before George W Bush declined to recognise June as Pride Month, leaving the tradition dormant until the election of Barack Obama.

June 1 is the start of Pride Month, but on that date in 2020, scenes of chaos were taking place outside the White House. Police and members of the National Guard forcefully cleared peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square on the north side of the presidential compound using teargas.

Racial justice protesters were moved so that Mr Trump could walk to a nearby church and pose in front of the building with a Bible.

Read More

5 small ways you can support LGBTQ Pride Month

Marvel Comics to debut gay character in Captain America comic for Pride Month

Melania Trump ‘blocked from projecting rainbow colours onto White House to celebrate Pride Month’

Recommended Stories

  • Top Credit Suisse European FIG banker joins Jefferies -sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has lost a key dealmaker in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as a pay-driven exodus of top investment bankers which began in the United States spreads. Switzerland's second-largest bank is struggling to retain staff after trimming bonuses to tackle losses of more than $5 billion stemming from the collapse of U.S. investment firm Archegos and the impact of suspending funds linked to collapsed British supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital in April. Armando Rubio-Alvarez, who heads the Swiss bank's financial institutions (FIG) franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is moving to Jefferies, the sources said.

  • BofA, Goldman Boost Brazil Growth Bets After Solid First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. see Brazil’s economy growing faster this year after a better-than-expected first quarter that was driven by investment and booming agriculture.Goldman increased its growth forecast for Latin America’s largest economy to 5.5% from 4.6%, while BofA raised its projections to 5.2% from 3.4% after Tuesday’s data release by the

  • ‘Hero’ teenager shoves huge bear swiping at family dogs, California video shows

    “My daughter literally made eye contact with death and pushed it off a ledge.”

  • Coinbase to allow users to use card via Apple, Google wallets

    The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to buy everyday goods with digital currencies, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post. The company said it will automatically convert all cryptocurrency to U.S. Dollars and transfer the funds to a customer's Coinbase Card for use in purchases and ATM withdrawals. It also said users can earn crypto rewards on their shopping when a Coinbase Card is used with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

  • Piers Morgan accused of hypocrisy after calling tennis star Naomi Osaka ‘petulant’

    Critics pointed out Morgan has a history of shutting down debates when they don’t go his way

  • Conservatives are tired of the equity talk. Fort Worth doesn’t need that in a mayor

    Conservatives are too passive, writes Bob Meconi of Fort Worth.

  • The Illinois House and Senate passed a bill requiring schools to teach Asian American history

    The bill mandates Illinois public schools to teach students about the "wrongful incarceration" and "heroic service" of Japanese Americans in WWII.

  • Coronavirus latest news: WHO wants Greek alphabet names for Covid variants

    Exclusive: Give third world extra jabs to stop variants, urge world bodies WHO wants Covid variants to be given Greek alphabet names Half an hour added to school day in Government's Covid catch-up plans Twickenham scrum as over-18s flock to get vaccinated Global health leaders have announced new names for Covid-19 variants using letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid being "stigmatising and discriminatory". Experts working with the World Health Organisation developed the labels for variants that are often colloquially named after the places where they are first detected. Many variants of Sars-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - have been identified around the world. They include B.1.1.7, known in the UK as the Kent variant and around the world as the UK variant - but now labelled by the WHO as Alpha. The B.1.617.2 variant, often known as the Indian variant, has been labelled Delta, while B.1.351, often referred to as the South African variant, has been named Beta. The P.1 Brazilian variant has been labelled Gamma. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Israel will risk tensions with Biden to block Iran, Netanyahu says

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at a ceremony for the new director of Israel's Mossad spy agency that Israel must prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon even at the cost of tensions with the Biden administration.Why it matters: The U.S. is holding indirect talks with Iran on a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Netanyahu, who may be in his final days as prime minister, is a fierce critic of the deal and contends a U.S. return would take the pressure off the Iranian regime.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Netanyahu has amped up his rhetoric on Iran in recent days, since a ceasefire was reached with Hamas and his rivals moved toward an alternative government that could oust him within a week.What he's saying: “An Iranian nuclear bomb is a threat for the continuation of the Zionist project and we must fight it relentlessly. If we have to choose between friction with our great friend the U.S. and the elimination of this existential threat, the elimination of the threat will come first," Netanyahu said.He stressed that he told President Biden Israel would continue its efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining the bomb with or without a nuclear deal. “Containment is not an option," Netanyahu said.The other side: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu for his remarks and claimed he was damaging Israel’s relations with the Biden administration.“The Biden administration is a true friend of Israel and Israel will have no better partner than the U.S. and if there are differences they will be solved in direct talks in closed rooms and not through defiant rhetoric that could harm Israel’s security," Gantz said.What’s next: Gantz is planning to visit Washington later this week and will meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Israeli officials say.The talks are expected to focus on emergency U.S. military aid to replenish Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system and supply the Israeli Air Force with new munitions. Several Democratic senators and members of Congress have raised concerns about additional arms sales to Israel after the fighting in Gaza.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Michael Flynn denies calling for a coup (despite video of him doing it)

    ‘There is no reason whatsoever for any coup in America’

  • Duetting songbirds can 'mute' their partners' musical minds – and help explain awkward Zoom calls

    The awkwardness experienced during Zoom calls could be explained by songbirds that can “mute” the musical mind of their duet partner, scientists claim. Plain-tail wrens – described as the "jazz singers" of the natural world – showed scientists that the magic between collaborative performers sparks when music-making parts of the brain go silent. And researchers say that the songbirds, native to Ecuador, may offer lessons to people on how to conduct online video conferences more effectively. The team discovered that the species synchronise their frenetically paced duets, by inhibiting the song-making regions of their partner's brain as they exchange phrases. Researchers say that the auditory feedback exchanged between wrens during their opera-like duets momentarily inhibits motor circuits used for singing in the listening partner, which helps link the pair's brains and coordinate turn-taking for a seemingly telepathic performance. The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also offer fresh insight into how humans and other cooperative animals use sensory cues to act in concert with one another. Study co-author Dr Eric Fortune, an associate professor in biological sciences at New Jersey Institute of Technology in the United States, said: "What these wrens have shown us is that for any good collaboration, partners need to become 'one' through sensory linkages.” Corresponding author Dr Melissa Coleman, associate professor of biology at Scripps College, said: "Think of these birds like jazz singers. Duetting wrens have a rough song structure planned before they sing, but as the song evolves, they must rapidly coordinate by receiving constant input from their counterpart.” For the study, the team travelled to remote bamboo forests on the slopes of Ecuador's active Antisana Volcano and made neurophysiological recordings of four pairs of native wrens as they sang solo and duet songs. They then analysed activity in an area of the birds' brains where specialised neurons for learning and making music are active.

  • HBO Max down: Streaming service breaks in middle of Mare of Easttown finale

    HBO Max has broken in the middle of the Mare of Easttown finale. The show was scheduled to be shown on the streaming service as well as traditional HBO channel at 10pm eastern time. Many speculated that the service was not able to cope with the vast number of people trying to watch the episode.

  • MLB .236 batting average though May lowest since 1968

    Hitters batted .239 in May, up from .232 in April and the lowest average for May since .237 in 1972, the Elias Sports Bureau said Tuesday. The .236 average for the season through May 31 is the lowest since .229 in 1968 — the last season before the pitcher's mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10. The .312 through May 31 is the lowest since .309 in 1972.

  • Dodgers' Trevor Bauer doesn't know why he's giving up so many home runs ... yet

    Pitcher Trevor Bauer said he will do a deep dive into advanced statistics and video to determine the reasons for the high percentage of long balls.

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • Muslim woman told on flight she ‘would bring the whole plane down,’ advocacy group says

    The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a religious discrimination complaint against Southwest Airlines in North Texas on Tuesday.

  • Belarus will prevent most of its citizens from leaving as crackdowns on President Lukashenko's political opponents continue

    In a statement on Telegram seen by the BBC, the State Border Committee said only certain citizens would be able to leave.

  • 17-foot great white shark’s mysterious disappearance takes odd turn in mid-Atlantic

    Who knew it was so easy to lose a 3,541-pound shark?

  • 17-foot great white shark’s mysterious disappearance takes odd turn in mid-Atlantic

    Who knew it was so easy to lose a 3,541-pound shark?