Biden Recognizes Armenian Genocide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden formally recognized the Armenian genocide on Saturday, in a statement coinciding with the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day observed in that country.

“Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring,” Biden said in a statement.

“We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history,” Biden added. “We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.”

Biden is the first U.S. president to follow through on a campaign promise to recognize the mass murder and ethnic cleansing of roughly 1 million Armenians by Ottoman forces during World War I as a genocide.

The declaration will likely complicate American relations with Turkey, a NATO member and ally of the U.S., which opposes the designation of genocide.

“Words cannot change history or rewrite it,” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter following the announcement. “We will not be given lessons on our history from anyone. Political opportunism is the biggest betrayal of peace and justice. We completely reject this statement that is based on populism. #1915Events”

Biden informed Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday that he would recognize the genocide, according to the Associated Press. The call between Biden and Erdogan marked the first conversation between the two leaders since Biden assumed office in January.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden recognizes mass killing of Armenians as genocide

    He is the first American president to formally declare the killings in the early 20th century a genocide.

  • In historic move, Biden says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and is set to further strain frayed ties between the two NATO allies. The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, will likely to be celebrated by the Armenian diaspora in the United States, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington have deep policy disagreements over a host of issues. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey "entirely rejects" the U.S. decision which he said was based "solely on populism".

  • Ingraham: Biden's climate plan will create millions of jobs in China

    'Ingraham Angle' host maps out the cons of the president's climate agenda.

  • Ben Carson: Police have an obligation to act in deadly situations

    Former HUD secretary on fatal police shooting in Columbus, Ohio on 'The Story'

  • Armenian leader praises Biden's genocide recognition

    Armenia’s leader is praising President Joe Biden’s recognition of the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide, calling it “a powerful step.” Biden’s announcement Saturday and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s response came on the day that Armenians streamed to a hilltop memorial complex in the capital of Yerevan to lay flowers and mourn the victims. Armenia marks the day as the anniversary of the 1915 rounding up of some 250 Armenian intellectuals, regarded as the first step in the killings that lasted until 1923.

  • Biden becomes first US president to recognise Armenian genocide

    President called Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday to inform him US would make designation on 106th anniversary of the genocide Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on 31 March. Turkey’s status as a Nato member and longtime regional ally has prevented US presidents from making a formal designation. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden has become the first US president declare formal recognition of the Armenian genocide, more than a century after the mass killings by Ottoman troops and opening a rift between the new US administration and Ankara. “The American people honour all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday. “Beginning on 24 April 1915 with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination.” Biden called the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Friday, to inform him that the US would make the designation on the 106th anniversary of the genocide. The conversation was reported to be tense and the issue was not mentioned in official accounts of the conversation. “This is something that’s been a deeply held conviction of President Biden for a very long time going back to when he was in the Senate and it was a position that he made very clear during the campaign,” a senior administration official said. The official also made a connection to the upsurge of issues of identity around the Black Lives Matter movement and attacks on Asian Americans. The American people honour all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today Joe Biden “I would say we’re also at a moment, including here in the United States, where people are grappling with their histories, and the impact of of those those histories and so I think even just historically it is the right moment to do this.” Turkey’s status as a Nato member and longtime regional ally has prevented US presidents from making a formal designation. But relations between Washington and Ankara have soured dramatically in recent years. The declaration marked the culmination of decades of lobbying by Armenian American organisations. “This is a critically important moment in the defence of human rights,” said Bryan Ardouny, head of the Armenian Assembly of America. “It’s been a long journey. President Biden is standing firm against a century of denial, and is charting a course in for human rights everywhere.” The killing of up to 1.5 million Armenians was carried out as the Ottoman empire was collapsing and the modern state of Turkey was being born. Many victims died in death marches into the Syrian desert. The slaughter is widely viewed as a crime on a monumental scale – and a grim precursor to the Nazi Holocaust. Ronald Reagan referred the Armenian genocide in passing in a statement on the Holocaust in 1981, but it was not followed by a formal recognition. Barack Obama promised Armenian Americans he would take that step but reneged once in office, unwilling to upset an ally. In 2019, both chambers of Congress declared their own recognition, despite Donald Trump’s efforts to stop them. Soner Cagaptay, a Turkish political scientist, said the Biden declaration would be a seminal moment in relations between Ankara and Washington, but said economic considerations may force Erdoğan to downplay the impact of an issue he previously considered an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the modern state. “It’s not the first time that a US president comes to office pledging to recommend the Armenian genocide,” said Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research program at the Washington Institute. “What happened in the past was as soon as these presidents took office, departments of government would brief them. That’s not happening now and this is linked to changing US views inside Washington. Now Turkey is one of the most disliked countries, especially at the Pentagon.” He said the Turkish decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defence system was the main reason for the change in attitude. Policy disputes over the Kurds and Islamic State have also played a role. Administration officials noted that Biden had sought to soften the impact on relations with Ankara, emphasising that the genocide was carried out before modern Turkey was born and that the focus was not on blame but remembrance. “The statement makes very clear that the point of this was was not to place blame,” the senior official said. “It talks about the Ottoman-era atrocities. And I think this this really was done in a very principled way to focus on the legacy of these atrocities and is very much forward looking as well, in the hope that we are able to prevent such atrocities from happening again in the future.” Samantha Power, a former US envoy to the United Nations and now Biden’s nominee to run the US Agency for International Development, tried and failed at the last hurdle to persuade Obama to recognise the genocide. She said on Twitter it was “sad to think of all those who worked so hard for recognition but didn’t see it happen. First and foremost, the community of survivors – nearly all of whom have passed away. Genocide denial caused them and their families immense pain.”

  • President Biden Declares Armenian Massacre As “Genocide,” Breaking Longstanding US Terminology And Enraging Turkey

    President Joe Biden on Saturday realized a long-sought goal of Armenian Americans, declaring the mass killing of Armenians early in the 20th century by Turkey as a “genocide.” “Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity […]

  • Biden Marks Armenian ‘Genocide’ in Challenge to Ally Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden commemorated the 106th anniversary of the mass killing of Armenians by twice calling it a “genocide” -- a word no U.S. leader since Ronald Reagan has used to describe the event for fear of alienating NATO ally Turkey.In response, a spokesman for Turkey’s president suggested the U.S. look at its own history. “The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a written statement timed to Saturday’s commemoration of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.“One and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination,” Biden said. “We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”The move fulfills a campaign promise to Armenian-Americans, but risks pushing Turkey further into Russia’s orbit. Turkey has denied that its predecessors in the Ottoman Empire committed wholesale atrocities, calling the allegations “slander,” and suggesting that Biden’s declaration was more about domestic politics.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded quickly on Twitter, saying his country has “nothing to learn from anybody about our own past.”The ministry issued a statement saying the U.S. had opened “a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.”The U.S. president had made a “grave mistake,” the ministry said, adding that Biden was under the way of “radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups.”Biden’s statement came a day after his first phone call as president with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he gave advance notice of the statement and used the word “genocide,” according to officials familiar with the call.Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Erdogan, said Saturday that the U.S. had repeated the “slander” toward Turkey. “We recommend that the U.S. President look at his own history and present.Neither side on Friday mentioned the contentious issue in their formal statements about the discussion, and instead focused on a planned meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.Still, the Turkish lira dropped 1% against the dollar on the news Friday, extending the Turkish currency’s week-long slide to 3.9%.As Turkey braced for the Biden statement, officials there warned that the move would severely damage relations between the countries.“The best way for President Biden to ruin what is left of Turkish-American relations is for him to acknowledge the false Armenian allegations that the Ottoman Turks performed an act of genocide early last century,” Ilnur Cevik, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said Friday on Twitter.Reagan was the last U.S. president to call the atrocities committed against the Armenians a genocide, in 1981. He soon backtracked under pressure from Turkey, the successor state to the Ottoman Empire, which collapsed after the end of World War I.Erdogan on Wednesday said that his administration “will continue to defend the truths in the face of the lie of ‘genocide of Armenians’ and those who are backing this slander with political calculations,” according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.Turkey has been a key U.S. strategic partner, providing a bridge to the Islamic world and countering Russian ambitions. But increasing friction on a number of issues -- including Erdogan’s increasingly heavy hand against political opponents and the press -- has led Turkey’s leader to seek a closer relationship with Moscow.The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Turkey and cut it out of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter program --unprecedented for a NATO ally -- after Turkey began purchasing S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.Although Russia has recognized the Armenian genocide for decades, Moscow appeared eager to use Biden’s move to drive a wedge into NATO. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that the Biden administration “is making it clear that it actually does not view Erdogan as a partner and a politician worth betting on, and will build relations with him from the position of force.”President Barack Obama, critical of the George W. Bush administration’s failure to use the word “genocide,” made a campaign promise to change course. Over eight years he offered increasingly strong condemnations -- calling the 1915 events “the first mass atrocity of the 20th century” in which 1.5 million Armenians “were deported, massacred, and marched to their deaths in the final days of the Ottoman Empire.” He didn’t use the word genocide, though, instead recognizing the anniversary as “Armenian Remembrance Day.”The word “genocide” carries a particular stigma under international law, which defines it as the injuring or forcible removal of people with “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.”The nation’s leading Armenian-American group said Biden’s recognition was an important step toward human rights into the 21st century.“President Biden’s affirmation of the Armenian Genocide marks a critically important moment in the arc of history in defense of human rights. By standing firmly against a century of denial, President Biden has charted a new course. Affirmation of the Armenian Genocide enhances America’s credibility and recommits the United States to the worldwide cause of genocide prevention,” said Armenian Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.(Updates with Erdogan spokesman from tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. military sends reinforcements ahead of Afghanistan drawdown

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending B-52 bombers and keeping an aircraft carrier in the region.

  • A question for Brett Kavanaugh: who gets a second chance?

    The man who wept angrily when people judged him for his past appears not to want others to have the opportunity to change Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing in September 2018. Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the Parkland shooting, reaches out to try to shake Kavanaugh’s hand. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Who gets a second chance? Let me tell you a tale of two Bretts. The first is supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh. In 2018 Kavanaugh was credibly accused of committing sexual assault when he was a 17-year-old; a culture war promptly broke out. Liberals largely argued that the accusations should preclude Kavanaugh from a lifetime appointment on the supreme court. The right, meanwhile, cried “cancel culture”. Even if Kavanaugh was guilty of what he was being accused of, they argued, what you did as a teenager shouldn’t ruin the rest of your life. “I do not understand why the loutish, drunken behavior of a 17-year-old high school boy has anything to tell us about the character of a 53 year old judge,” Rod Dreher, a senior editor of the American Conservative editor tweeted, for example. “I am not the same person I was at 17. This is a terrible standard to establish in public life.” Kavanaugh himself argued that his teenage years were irrelevant. “If we want to sit here and talk about whether a supreme court nomination should be based on a high school yearbook page, I think that’s taken us to a new level of absurdity,” he scoffed during the hearing. Now let’s meet the second Brett. From birth Brett Jones’s life was marked by violence; his biological dad was an alcoholic who abused Jones’s mother and his stepfather was also abusive. In 2004, when he was 15, Jones was arrested for stabbing his grandfather to death in a domestic dispute. He was sentenced to life without parole and has been locked up ever since. Jones should obviously be held accountable for what he did. But being held accountable is very different from being written off as incorrigible. Does Jones’s crime mean he is beyond rehabilitation? Should Jones, who is now 31 and has spent the majority of his life in prison, be denied an opportunity to prove that the person he was at 15 is not the same person he is today? On Thursday, the supreme court effectively decided, yes, he – and other juvenile offenders – should be denied that opportunity. In a 6-3 ruling upholding Jones’s sentence, the supreme court found that you don’t have to show that a juvenile murderer is beyond rehabilitation before sentencing them to a life behind bars. Kavanaugh, who wrote the majority opinion, claimed this decision was simply following precedent. However, as justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her blistering dissent, the supreme court had previously found that judges shouldn’t impose juvenile life without parole except for very rare cases where the child had found to be beyond rehabilitation. “How low this court’s respect for [respect for precedent] has sunk,” Sotomayor wrote. “The court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification.” Sotomayor further noted “many aspects of Jones’ crime seem to epitomize unfortunate yet transient immaturity”. There’s little evidence Jones is a monster. There’s a lot of evidence that he had a traumatic childhood. Since being convicted he’s maintained a good record in prison and worked to get his GED. Jones, let’s remember, wasn’t asking for much. He wasn’t asking for a lifetime appointment on the supreme court. He wasn’t even asking to be released. As Sotomayor noted, the only thing that he, and the almost 1,500 juvenile offenders serving life without parole sentences were asking for, was “the opportunity, at some point in their lives, to show a parole board all they have done to rehabilitate themselves and to ask for a second chance.” Kavanaugh, the guy who wept angrily when people judged him for his past, decided that these people shouldn’t get that opportunity. I don’t know if there’s any better example of “cancel culture” than deciding that you should be able to lock kids up for life and not give them a chance to prove they have changed. And yet, many of the people who usually rail against “cancel culture” are surprisingly silent about this decision. It’s a reminder of how fundamentally dishonest many of these “anti-woke warriors” are. What a lot of those people really mean when they talk about “cancel culture” is that people like them shouldn’t be held accountable for their mistakes; they should get second, third, fourth chances. As for everyone else? Who cares if they barely even get a first chance in life? Australia tries to teach sexual consent through milkshakes The government has been slammed for spending millions on incredibly confusing and cringeworthy videos featuring a woman smearing a milkshake over a man’s face while telling him to “drink it all”. It seems earlier versions of the video series were even more bizarre; one early script apparently referenced the 1950s as a “modern progressive society”. The award for worst ever pickup line goes to…. …a genius called Robert Chapman who boasted that he stormed the Capitol to someone he matched with on dating app Bumble. “We are not a match,” the person replied. They then sent the messages to the FBI and Chapman was arrested. Once again, a gender reveal party causes carnage A New Hampshire family used 80 pounds of explosives, which set off reports of an earthquake, to tell the world they were having a boy. Nobody was killed in the incident, so that’s something – four people have already died thanks to gender reveal parties this year. Philip Roth’s biographer is accused of sexual assault The publisher of the bestselling Roth biography by Blake Bailey has temporarily halted the book’s shipping and promotion. Caitlyn Jenner is running to be Republican governor of California Ah, yes, an out-of-touch reality TV star who once killed someone in a car crash and tried to dodge taking responsibility for it, is exactly who we need in politics right now! The week in PTO-archy In Taiwan you get eight days of paid time off (PTO) if you get married. So one cunning couple got married and then quickly divorced and then quickly remarried. In the span of five weeks, they had four weddings, three divorces, and racked up a lot of PTO. Impressive! But not quite as impressive an Italian hospital worker who apparently skipped work for 15 years but still somehow got paid. BRB, looking for a job in Italy.

  • Armin Laschet: Merkel's party in revolt against her chosen successor

    Armin Laschet has not got off to the best of starts in his bid to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany. Less than a week after he was named as the official candidate for her Christian Democrats (CDU), the party is facing a wave of desertions. “In the next few days I will end my membership in the CDU with a heavy heart after more than 20 years,” one former supporter wrote to his MP in a letter leaked to Bild newspaper. “I've been a loyal CDU voter for 31 years. With yesterday's nomination of Mr Laschet as candidate for chancellor, this is unfortunately history,” wrote another. The CDU is facing fury from the grassroots over its decision to prefer Mr Laschet to the more popular Markus Söder, the Bavarian regional leader. “The weather is ugly,” a party insider told Bild. “I've never seen anything like it before. Not in the refugee crisis or in the euro crisis.” A poll of CDU supporters this week found that an overwhelming 77 per cent think the party has chosen the wrong candidate. “Never has a candidate entered a general election for the CDU so torn and dishevelled,” Spiegel magazine wrote this week.

  • Report: Conor McGregor buys Irish pub where he sucker punched old man

    McGregor's first order of business: banning the man he punched.

  • Memorials held on Turkey's Gallipoli to remember WWI deaths

    A small group gathered Saturday on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during World War I. The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. The Helles Memorial is a Commonwealth battle memorial for the whole Gallipoli Campaign, as well as site to remember the servicemen with no known grave.

  • Scott Disick Declares His Love for Kourtney Kardashian & Asks Her About Their Future

    On April 22's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick asked Kourtney Kardashian for clarity about their relationship and future. See the candid conversation.

  • Mike Trout thinks Japanese baseball made Shohei Ohtani more ready for MLB fame than minor leagues would have

    Mike Trout has played with Shohei Ohtani for three years now, and sees how Japan's baseball culture prepared him for fame in the majors.

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Chernobyl radiation damage 'not passed to children'

    A study found no mutations associated with a parent's exposure in the 1986 nuclear accident.

  • 1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours

    At least six people were fatally shot by officers across the United States in the 24 hours after jurors reached a verdict in the murder case against Chauvin on Tuesday. For others, the shootings are a tragic reminder of the difficult and dangerous decisions law enforcement face daily.