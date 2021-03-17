  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden recommits the US to Good Friday Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden marks St. Patrick’s Day recommitting the US to the Good Friday Agreement, which is under increasing stress following the UK's exit from the European Union. "I think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden says. (March 17)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: I want to say happy St. Patrick's Day to the Taoiseach. It's good to, good to have you on television, but next year in Washington. Next year in Washington, and in the meantime, I want to thank you for the Shamrock Bowl. I don't know whether you can see it here, but it's a great tradition, a custom that goes all the way back to Harry Truman, who I have a bust of Harry Truman over in that corner. I notice he didn't move to grab any of the, any of the shamrocks.

But tonight, Taoiseach, I wish you, I hope you'll be able to see it at least remotely, we're going to light up the White House in green. And we, to celebrate the deep, deep affection that we Americans have, particularly Irish Americans have, for Ireland and the people of Ireland, and it includes millions of Americans like my, like my great, great, grandfather and my great grandfather and my grandfather, all of whom were Irish Americans on both sides of the family.

And you know my view and the view of my predecessor, of the Obama Biden administration, on the Good Friday Agreements. We, we strongly support them, think it's critically important to be maintained, and the political economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our peoples and people to people ties.

MICHEAL MARTIN: And I know, Mr. President, that St. Patrick's Day is very special to you, and as a proud son of Ireland. Equally, I have to tell you, the people of Ireland are so proud of your election as president of the United States of America. And I can think of no better day for me than to have the great pleasure to extend to you their warmest greetings.

JOE BIDEN: Thank you.

MICHEAL MARTIN: [GAELIC SPEECH] Happy St. Patrick's Day. The policies of our, of our two governments are very closely aligned on the big challenges the world faces, and I look forward to exploring how we can defeat the COVID-19 virus, working together urgently to increase the supply of vaccine for our own people and for people around the world. We should share notes on our plans for recovery, giving back the ground lost to the pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden talks on China, Russia as he heads to Atlanta

    President Joe Biden left the White House for Atlanta Friday, where he'll offer solace to grieving Asian Americans, three days after a white gunman killed eight people in metro-area spas. Biden stumbled several times as he boarded Air Force One. (March 19)

  • Biden: US to hit goal of 100M vaccine shots Friday

    President Joe Biden announced that his administration will meet its goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days well ahead of schedule. Biden says the U.S. will hit the target on Friday, 58 days after taking office. (March 18)

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • Vladimir Putin says 'it takes one to know one' after Joe Biden calls him a 'killer'

    Vladimir Putin wished Joe Biden "good health" as allies of the Russian president claimed his 78-year-old opposite number was suffering from dementia. Staring straight into a TV camera Mr Putin said he wanted the US president to "be well" and that he was "not joking". Mr Putin made his remarks after the US president called him a "killer" with "no soul'. In response to that particular allegation, Mr Putin said: "It takes one to know one."

  • New Study Links Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ Tweet to Rise in Anti-Asian Hate Speech

    The former president's choice of language has been connected to a "growth in anti-Asian sentiment" during the pandemic.

  • ‘Difficult’ Passover as festival just misses out in road map, says Chief Rabbi

    Jewish people are facing another lonely Passover just hours before a planned easing of restrictions which would allow them to celebrate with others, the Chief Rabbi has said. Ephraim Mirvis said it would be “very painful” and “very difficult” for people to endure the traditionally large celebration for the second year in a row amid a coronavirus lockdown. Passover begins this year on the evening of March 27, and rules allowing a group of six or people from two households to meet outside are due to come in across England on March 29.

  • Tanzania's first female president calls for unity after Magufuli's death

    Hassan, 61, a soft-spoken ruling party stalwart from the island of Zanzibar, will finish Magufuli's second five-year term

  • Israel to bail out its airlines with $210 million COVID-19 aid plan

    Israel's government announced on Wednesday a long-awaited bailout of its airlines to help them weather the coronavirus crisis and maintain operations in the midst of a year-long halt to international travel. As part of a financial assistance program overseen by the finance ministry, the government will buy $210 million-worth of flight tickets in advance from flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines and its low fare subsidiary Sun Dor. The tickets are for the airline security personnel posted at airports that its carriers will fly to over the next 20 years, the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • TikTok's Addison Rae Surprises Fans with Debut Single 'Obsessed': 'I'm So Emotional'

    Addison Rae dropped the self-love anthem alongside a choreography-filled music video

  • Andrew Cuomo appears to play down Joe Biden’s comments about stepping down as NY governor

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared to play down President Joe Biden’s comments about the allegations against him and if he should step down while on a phone call with reporters on Wednesday. Mr Stephanopoulos asked the president if the governor should step down if the investigation confirmed the allegations. “Yes,” Mr Biden said.

  • TikTok Star Addison Rae Surprises Fans With Debut Single ‘Obsessed’ | RS News 3/19/21

    20-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae surprised her fans on Thursday night with her first-ever single, “Obsessed,” along with an accompanying music video. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/3c203ru

  • German shepherd Major will return to White House after biting incident, Biden confirms

    Major news: President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse. Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was “a sweet dog.” Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.”

  • Protesters call Atlanta spa shootings a 'hate crime'

    The crowd gathered outside Atlanta's Gino's NY Pizza for a presser, and then marched to Gold Spa, where a gunman killed four people on Tuesday.Robert Aaron Long has been charged with murdering four people at the spas in Atlanta and four more in a spa in Acworth, Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) to its north on Tuesday.Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.Long, a 21-year-old white male, told investigators that a sex addiction led him to violence, according to police.Lawmakers and anti-racism advocates have speculated the killings were motivated at least in part by anti-Asian sentiments.The Georgia killings have prompted police departments across the country to step up patrols and visibility in Asian-American communities around New York City, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.Civil rights advocates have connected the rise in incidents to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. Some Americans, including Republican former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China virus," "the China plague" and even "kung flu."

  • Rivian Plans Adventure Network of 3,500 Fast Chargers

    The Rivian Adventure Network will give Rivian owners 3,500 exclusive fast-chargers by 2023, and over 10,000 chargers to other EV owners.

  • Quack Attack: Original Mighty Ducks Stars to Appear in New Disney+ Series

    Quack! Quack! Quack! It won't just be Emilio Estevez returning for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Soar to the story to see who is returning in episode six.

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • When it comes to famous and non-famous families, rifts between members are not much different

    The British royal family has no such avenue for sequestered solutions. The Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did more than drop a few bombshells about life in the gilded cage across the pond.

  • Analysis: Move to ban Kurdish party shows Erdogan's march to nationalism

    In the early days of peace talks with Kurdish militants in 2013, Turkey's then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against ethnic divisions and declared, "we are a government that has trampled on every kind of nationalism". Eight years on, long after the talks collapsed in a surge of violence, analysts say Erdogan, now president, is dependent on his nationalist allies in parliament led by Devlet Bahceli. Erdogan's long pivot from boosting Kurdish rights to a hard pact with nationalist Turks was reinforced this week when a top prosecutor moved to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over militant ties, after months of calls to do so from Bahceli's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

  • Analysis: Denuclearisation of what? U.S. switch on North Korea wording raises debate

    Officials with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration have begun emphasising the "denuclearisation of North Korea", rather than the whole peninsula, in a subtle but noticeable shift from wording embraced in previous talks with Pyongyang. In speeches, policy documents, and other communications, senior leaders including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have regularly adopted the phrase in a break from the "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula". The "peninsula" wording has been used for a decade in many United Nations Security Council resolutions and international agreements, including the declaration signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018.

  • Repairs underway near Wellington MBTA Station after Orange Line derailment

    Shuttle buses will replace train service on a section of the Orange Line for three weeks as crews work to fix the damage.