Biden recommits the US to Good Friday Agreement

President Joe Biden marks St. Patrick’s Day recommitting the US to the Good Friday Agreement, which is under increasing stress following the UK's exit from the European Union. "I think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden says. (March 17)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: I want to say happy St. Patrick's Day to the Taoiseach. It's good to, good to have you on television, but next year in Washington. Next year in Washington, and in the meantime, I want to thank you for the Shamrock Bowl. I don't know whether you can see it here, but it's a great tradition, a custom that goes all the way back to Harry Truman, who I have a bust of Harry Truman over in that corner. I notice he didn't move to grab any of the, any of the shamrocks.

But tonight, Taoiseach, I wish you, I hope you'll be able to see it at least remotely, we're going to light up the White House in green. And we, to celebrate the deep, deep affection that we Americans have, particularly Irish Americans have, for Ireland and the people of Ireland, and it includes millions of Americans like my, like my great, great, grandfather and my great grandfather and my grandfather, all of whom were Irish Americans on both sides of the family.

And you know my view and the view of my predecessor, of the Obama Biden administration, on the Good Friday Agreements. We, we strongly support them, think it's critically important to be maintained, and the political economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our peoples and people to people ties.

MICHEAL MARTIN: And I know, Mr. President, that St. Patrick's Day is very special to you, and as a proud son of Ireland. Equally, I have to tell you, the people of Ireland are so proud of your election as president of the United States of America. And I can think of no better day for me than to have the great pleasure to extend to you their warmest greetings.

JOE BIDEN: Thank you.

MICHEAL MARTIN: [GAELIC SPEECH] Happy St. Patrick's Day. The policies of our, of our two governments are very closely aligned on the big challenges the world faces, and I look forward to exploring how we can defeat the COVID-19 virus, working together urgently to increase the supply of vaccine for our own people and for people around the world. We should share notes on our plans for recovery, giving back the ground lost to the pandemic.