Biden reduces sentences for SC men from Columbia, Surfside in prison for drug crimes

Two South Carolina men in prison on federal drug convictions were among the 75 people who had their sentences reduced by President Joe Biden Tuesday.

Christopher Gunter, of Columbia, who was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy, will now be released in August. He will be under supervision for 10 years, the White House said.

Vincent Edward Kennedy, of Surside Beach in Horry County, was serving a 12-year sentence after being convicted in 2014 for distributing cocaine and money laundering. In April of next year, Kennedy will move to home confinement to serve the remainder of his sentence. He also will have 10 years of supervised release, according to the White House.

In total, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences Tuesday of 75 people across the country, and gave pardons to three other people.

The White House said the 78 people all worked to rehabilitate themselves through educational and vocational training or drug treatment in prison.

The commutations and pardons come as the White House is promoting a $145 million investment in job training and individualized employment and reentry plans for people in federal prisons.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”