Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;The two paintings have reportedly been rehung back on display in the Grand Foyer of the executive mansion&lt;/p&gt; (White House archives)

The two paintings have reportedly been rehung back on display in the Grand Foyer of the executive mansion

(White House archives)

President Joe Biden has reinstated the official presidential portraits of former Presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton to their prominent place in the White House after they were moved during the Donald Trump administration, a report has said.

According to CNN, an official told the broadcaster that the two paintings have been rehung back on display in the Grand Foyer of the executive mansion from which they were moved in July 2020.

The Trump White House broke with tradition for the most recent American presidents to be given the most prominent placement, having them moved to the Old Family Dining Room last year, the broadcaster previously reported.

The former president had the portraits replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago sometime after 8 July, while reports said Mr W Bush and Mr Clinton took place in a small room that is not seen by most visitors.

Now, the portraits have reportedly been moved back to the Grand Foyer, they will be seen daily as Mr Biden descends the staircase from his third floor private residence, often looking over proceedings.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Mr Trump also parted with tradition last year after reports said that he did not invite his predecessor Barack Obama for a ceremony in the East Room for the unveiling of the official portrait in the White House.

According to a report in May by NBC News, people familiar with the matter told the broadcaster that Mr Obama also had no interest in participating in the post-presidency ceremony while Mr Trump was in power.

Mr Obama hosted his predecessor, George W Bush, during an unveiling ceremony in 2012, in which he said: “We may have our differences politically, but the presidency transcends those differences.”

In February, Mr Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki said that Mr Biden did not intend to break with tradition in the hanging of portraits in the executive mansion.

“I have no portrait revealings or portrait plans or portrait events to preview for you. But I have not been given any indication that we would break with tradition in that regard,” she said at a press conference 9 February.

The official portrait of former Mr Obama has yet to be unveiled, and it is unclear when it will be completed or when it will be hung.

Read More

Pence to make first post-White House speech to ‘biblical values’ group that opposes abortion and gay marriage

White House praises Meghan Markle’s ‘courage’ in speaking about her mental health struggles

VP's historic election celebrated in cracked glass portrait

Biden news – live: Trump policy threatening wild birds to be revoked as ex-president’s allies attack Meghan

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify becomes carbon removal startup's first customer with 10,000-ton purchase

    Carbon Engineering, a startup looking to commercialize tech that sucks CO2 out of the atmosphere, today launched its business for permanent carbon-removal purchases and said e-commerce giant Shopify is the first customer.Why it matters: The Canada-based direct air capture (DAC) startup — whose backers include Bill Gates, Occidental and Chevron — said Shopify's deal for 10,000 tons of CO2 removal is the largest publicly announced corporate DAC buy ever.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The Canadian company is planning to build industrial-scale capture facilities with the development company 1PointFive, a venture between Occidental Petroleum and Rusheen Capital Management to deploy Carbon Engineering's tech.What's next: Carbon Engineering hopes to have its first commercial-scale plant in operation in 2024.Under the newly launched removal service, customers will pay a deposit, with the balance due once the removal has occurred and been independently verified. Higher volumes bring discounts.What we don't know: The costs of Shopify's deal. Carbon Engineering declined to provide the per-ton removal cost.The big picture: DAC is one of the various methods for removing atmospheric CO2. Removal doesn't replace the need for steep emissions cuts to meet the Paris Agreement goals. But a major 2018 report by the UN's science panel found that pathways to limiting warming to 1.5ºC — the Paris deal's most ambitious goal — rely on varying levels of removal.Carbon removal methods are more broadly part of wider efforts to contain warming and are drawing increasing investment from big companies like Amazon, Microsoft and United Airlines.Yes, but: DAC is in its infancy but companies like Carbon Engineering and the Swiss firm Climeworks are looking to make it mainstream. It would need to scale up by orders of magnitude — and costs would need to come down — to become an important tool against global warming.What they're saying: Carbon180 President Noah Deich said the growth of corporate emissions targets — which many big companies are now adopting — will be an important early driver of DAC and help drive down costs."There is this huge corporate demand for something better than you can get on the voluntary offset market," said Deich, whose nonprofit group is centered on the development and deployment of CO2 removal.“It costs a lot more than voluntary offsets you would buy off the shelf, but it makes a much, much more credible case that you are removing a ton of CO2 for every one that you emit,” he adds.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Delta flight attendant ‘sexually molested’ 11-year-old girl on flight, Miami lawsuit alleges

    A Delta flight attendant repeatedly harassed, groped and “sexually molested” an 11-year-old girl who was flying alone on a trip that left from Fort Lauderdale, a newly filed federal lawsuit alleges.

  • Pilot loses tooth and flight attendant breaks arm in mid-air brawl

    Both crew members were immediately suspended following the fight

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Yadier Molina dared a minor leaguer to steal second after he taunted the veteran catcher and it did not go well for the young pup

    Veteran catcher Yadier Molina dared 25-year-old Jose Siri to try and steal second during a spring training game on Sunday, then threw him out.

  • Meghan Markle Addressed Her Father's "Betrayal"

    She also opened up about her sister Samantha Markle.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Biden admin ditches Trump plan to limit immigration for those who may need gov't aid

    The Department of Justice told the Supreme Court that it was dropping its defense of the Trump-era expansion of the "public charge" rule.

  • France hid impact of French Polynesia nuclear tests which affected 'entire population', says report

    France hid the levels of radioactivity that French Polynesia was exposed to during nuclear tests in the Pacific over 30 years, with almost the "entire population" of the overseas territory affected, according to a report released on Tuesday. The new findings could pave the way for tens of thousands of people to claim compensation. Many locals have given up trying to be compensated despite having family members with various cancers, said researchers. Investigative website Disclose said it had pored over 2,000 pages of French military documents declassified in 2013 by the defence ministry concerning nuclear tests on the archipelago from 1966-1996. “French authorities have concealed the true impact of nuclear testing on the health of Polynesians for more than 50 years,” it concluded after two years of analysis and modelling of toxic clouds. For just one test dubbed Centaur and carried out in July 1974, "according to our calculations, based on a scientific reassessment of the doses received, approximately 110,000 people were infected, almost the entire Polynesian population at the time," it said. The site worked with British modelling and documentation firm, Interprt and Science and global security programme of the University of Princeton in the United States. As well as the scope of fallout, it also reassessed the levels of radioactivity to which inhabitants were exposed. "Our estimates are between two and 10 times higher than those made by the French Atomic Energy Commission in 2006," it said, referring to thyroid exposure to radioactive doses of the inhabitants of the Gambier Islands, Tureia and Tahiti during the six nuclear tests considered to be the most dangerous.

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Declan Rice hails West Ham as a ‘real special place’ after boosting hopes of top four finish

    The England international insists this is the best squad that he has been a part of

  • Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing woman in Garland

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Villareal can call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or 9-1-1.

  • Oprah shares previously unaired clips of Meghan and Harry interview

    Winfrey joined "CBS This Morning" after her interview, which co-host Gayle King said the television icon called the "best interview" of her career.

  • Pope Francis to visit Hungary in September, cardinal says

    Pope Francis will travel to Hungary's capital in September where he will participate in the closing Mass of a multiday, international Catholic gathering, according to the cardinal of Hungary's Roman Catholic Church. The Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest Peter Erdo told Hungarian news agency MTI on Monday that Francis was originally scheduled to appear at the 2020 International Eucharistic Congress, an annual gathering of Catholic clergy and laypeople, but it was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Francis will instead visit on the final day of the eight-day 52nd Congress in Budapest on Sept. 12, he said.

  • Mark Noble to play one final season for West Ham

    Noble has made over 500 appearances for the club.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly got married 3 days before their televised wedding

    When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, it was their second time around. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night, Markle revealed that the pair actually were married three days before their wedding, which was televised to millions of people around the globe. The private ceremony was conducted in their backyard by the Archbishop of Canterbury, with no one else present. "This spectacle is for the world," Markle said. "But we want our union for us." She added that on the day of their wedding at Windsor Castle, the couple tried to keep things "fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance ... that this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world." A year after their wedding, Markle and Harry welcomed their son, Archie. The pair announced last month that they are expecting their second child this summer, and shared with Winfrey that it is a girl. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Prince Harry says Meghan Markle made him realize he was 'trapped' in royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped" in a candid sit-down interview with his wife, Meghan Markle.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics