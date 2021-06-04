Biden rejects another GOP infrastructure offer

Myah Ward
·1 min read
President Joe Biden rejected a slightly higher infrastructure offer from Senate Republicans on Friday, the White House announced in a statement, the latest in infrastructure talks that have dragged on for weeks.

In a phone call with the president Friday, Republican’s lead infrastructure negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia outlined a new plan with about $50 billion more in spending than the group’s last offer of $257 billion. It was Biden and Capito’s second meeting this week, and they agreed to speak again on Monday.

“The President expressed his gratitude for her effort and goodwill, but also indicated that the current offer did not meet his objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs,” the White House said. “He indicated to Senator Capito that he would continue to engage a number of Senators in both parties in the hopes of achieving a more substantial package.”

Capito has offered an infrastructure proposal that totals $928 billion in spending over eight years, but less than a quarter of that is new spending. The offer came after Biden lowered his initial $2.3 trillion demand to $1.7 trillion, and the White House has pushed Republicans to come up to $1 trillion in new spending.

