Biden to release all available coronavirus doses- CNN

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release every available dose of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back doses to make sure second doses are available, CNN reported on Thursday.

"The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden's transition, told CNN.

"He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans' arms now."

Biden will reveal more next week about how his administration will begin releasing the available doses once he takes office on Jan. 20, Ducklo said.

The Trump administration fell far short of its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans with a first of two required doses by the end of 2020.

In a letter Friday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna, a group of state governors urged the federal government to tap into the "reserved doses" of COVID-19 vaccine and send them to states that need them.

The coronavirus vaccines must be administered in two separate doses weeks apart.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered the deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

    Images of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday were splashed on front pages across the globe.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • D.C. Police: 4 people died during pro-Trump siege of the Capitol, including woman shot by police

    Four people died Wednesday on Capitol Hill as a crowd backing President Trump stormed and occupied the Capitol complex for several hours, Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday night. D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of one unidentified woman by a federal Capitol Police officer, he said, and the other three deaths — one woman and two men — have been attributed to medical emergencies.Fourteen officers were injured in the riot, including at least two who were hospitalized after being injured during the melee.> UPDATE from D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee:> > \- More than 52 people arrested > \- 2 pipe bombs recovered > \- Cooler w/ long gun and molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/CDsEk5oqh3> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021> DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies. pic.twitter.com/qZyM850iRa> > — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 7, 2021Contee said more than 52 people were arrested during Wednesday's mob violence, half of them on Capitol grounds, and police found two pipe bombs and several unlawful pistols, plus a cooler containing a long gun and Molotov cocktails discovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds.More stories from theweek.com Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Late night hosts don't think the pro-Trump Capitol insurrection was very funny, tell jokes anyway

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Auschwitz hoodie, nooses and Confederate flags on show during Capitol riots

    Several racist symbols were seen amid the insurrection on Wednesday

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Man seen during riots inside Capitol fired from job in Maryland

    One of the people seen in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon after angry mobs stormed the building lost his job at a Maryland-based communications company. Angry mobs of President Donald Trump's supporters, incited by the president, breached the Capitol building, halting the electoral vote count and forcing lawmakers to move into a secured location. Four people died.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries incurred 'physically engaging' with pro-Trump mob

    The U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday night that Officer Brian Sicknick died at about 9:30 p.m. from injuries incurred during Wednesday's siege of the Capitol by a mob of people protesting President Trump's loss. Sicknick "was responding to the riots" and "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."> Here's the full statement from the Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/BXKmWe5gEC> > — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 8, 2021The homicide unit from the D.C. Metropolitan Police and federal agencies are involved in the investigation of Sicknick's death, Capitol Police said. Police officers from several jurisdictions lined up in front of the Capitol Thursday night to honor Sicknick.> Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick... Rest In Peacebreaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe> > — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021Sicknick is the fifth person whose death is tied to the Capitol insurgency. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one woman who stormed the Capitol, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, and three other people were killed in what D.C. Metro police called medical emergencies. One of those latter fatalities was Rosanne Boyland, 34, who was reportedly crushed to death during the unrest.> Heartbreak. Exclusive reaction from Rosanne Boyland's family after finding out the 34-year-old Kennesaw woman was likely crushed to death during the unrest at the US Capital yesterday. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dxLvLRn0bF> > — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 7, 2021Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his resignation Thursday amid strong criticism over the grossly inadequate response to the riot.More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

  • Police arrest woman who tackled and falsely accused Black teen of stealing her phone

    Investigators coordinated with the New York City Police Department to arrest Miya Ponsetto, 22, for a fugitive warrant in Piru, California.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister Friday appealed the protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group to his visit to the mourners, saying such a demand amounted to blackmailing the country's premier. Hundreds of mourners, who despite harsh cold weather have been rallying in Quetta at the miners' coffins, want Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally visit them to assure their protection.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.