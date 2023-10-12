Biden to release funding plan for Ukraine and Israel next week

US President Joe Biden will release his request for additional funding next week.

Source: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Reuters

Details: A person with knowledge of the matter said the Biden administration plans to ask Congress for more money for military aid for Israel after the attack by Hamas militants on Saturday and for Ukraine which has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion for 20 months.

Some Republicans have said they will oppose efforts to connect aid for Israel with aid for Ukraine.

Background:

On 11 October, US President Joe Biden's administration officials privately told members of Congress that the White House is preparing a request for additional funding with funds for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and for strengthening border protection.

The Washington Post reported earlier that the White House is considering combining funding for Ukraine and Israel into one request to Congress, hoping that this will increase the chances of approval of assistance for Kyiv.

Some Republicans in the US House of Representatives have spoken out against this idea.

On 11 October, it was reported that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments without interruption. Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence, stated this at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

