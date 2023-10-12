Biden to release plan for additional US funding next week, White House says

U.S. President Biden makes remarks on the situation in Israel following Hamas' deadly attacks, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will release his supplemental funding request next week, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a news briefing on Thursday without giving more details.

A person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that the Biden administration is planning to ask Congress for additional money for military aid for Israel after Saturday's attack by Hamas militants and for Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's invasion for 20 months.

Some Republicans have said they would resist efforts to tie aid for Israel to Ukraine aid. Any funding measure must pass the U.S. Senate, led by Biden's fellow Democrats, and the Republican-controlled House, which is facing a leadership crisis that prevents it from passing any measures.

NBC News reported on Wednesday that Biden's funding plan will also include money for Taiwan and the U.S. southern border.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)