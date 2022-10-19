Biden releasing more oil from US strategic reserve

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Seven members of board of directors at five companies have resigned because of the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust concerns over the directors holding similar board positions at rival companies, the department said on Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division said in a statement that it planned to reinvigorate enforcement of rules that do not allow people to serve on the boards of companies that compete against each other. "Competitors sharing officers or directors further concentrates power and creates the opportunity to exchange competitively sensitive information and facilitate coordination – all to the detriment of the economy and the American public," said Jonathan Kanter, head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, in a statement.