Biden removes Sean Conley, the White House physician accused of misleading the public about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Bill Bostock
sean conley white house physician trump briefing
Dr. Sean Conley. Susan Walsh/AP Photo

  • President Joe Biden removed Dr. Sean Conley, Trump's White House physician.

  • Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's longtime physician, will assume the role.

  • Conley was accused of concealing information about Trump's condition after he got COVID-19.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Joe Biden removed Dr. Sean Conley as the head of the White House Medical Unit, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Biden named Dr. Kevin O'Connor the chief White House physician instead.

O'Connor has been Biden's doctor since 2009 and served while Biden was the vice president, ABC News reported.

Conley is to start a teaching post at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Maryland, the AP said.

Conley, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018, was accused of misleading the public about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis in October.

Conley was criticized as lacking transparency when he gave updates about Trump's condition, declining to say whether Trump had been given oxygen. He was also accused of exaggerating the president's health at the time.

Earlier in the year, Conley treated Trump with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that experts say is not effective for treating COVID-19 and can even have dangerous side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration in June rescinded its emergency use authorization for the drug for COVID-19 patients.

"When President Trump took the initial course of hydroxychloroquine, there was ample evidence already - and now there's even more - that there was no benefits. In fact, there was a lot of potential harm in cardiac arrhythmias or other adverse effects," Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco, previously told Insider.

Read more: Mike and Karen Pence are homeless and appear to be couch-surfing their way through Indiana

Two sources told NBC News in May that many people in the White House Medical Unit thought Conley had been promoted without the proper vetting.

white house
The White House. Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock

The top White House physician is often drawn from the military; O'Connor is a retired Army colonel.

O'Connor was called to action late last year when Biden tripped, fell, and fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs at his home in Delaware.

Trump had often attacked Biden as senile. The Biden campaign released an assessment from O'Connor in December 2019 that described Biden as "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Mike Pence is homeless after leaving office and ‘couch-surfing’ with Indiana politicians, report says

    Mike Pence has been residing in public housing for the past eight years

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico. The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed." In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing. More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorTrump's impeachment lawyer said he thinks 'the facts and the law will speak for themselves'Mitch McConnell is the GOAT

  • Army Rolls Out Army Green Uniform Wear Guidelines, Renames Combat Patch

    Troops have until Oct. 1, 2027, to purchase the AGSU, after which the ASU will become the Army's optional dress uniform.

  • Russian authorities offer contradictory explanations for Kremlin-like security at alleged ‘Putin’s palace’

    Russia’s top security agencies have offered contradictory explanations for heightened security measures around a billion-dollar property on the Black Sea, dubbed “Putin’s palace" by opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Faced with over 95 million views of Mr Navalny’s YouTube investigation into the residence, President Vladimir Putin had to issue a denial on Monday, insisting that neither he, nor his family own the property whose very existence enraged millions of Russians. Angry protests spread across the country’s 11 time zones on Saturday in response to the allegations about Mr Putin’s lavish lifestyle as well as the arrest of Mr Navalny who was locked up for violating the terms of his suspended sentence. The day after the politician was jailed, Mr Navalny’s team published the investigation into the property which detailed a web of its obscure owners as well President Putin’s close friends and relatives who have allegedly been pumping money into its construction and maintenance. The property, believed to be Russia’s largest private home, boasts a casino, private theatre and even a smoking room with a stripper pole. The waters along the coast are off limits for fishermen and the Kremlin security service, FSO, is known to be issuing permits for anyone wanting to get close, which has been seen as the ultimate evidence that President Putin does use the palace. Floor plans of the palace as well as rare photographs and 3D visualisations showing its opulent interior have become the butt of jokes and given rise to countless parodies and internet memes. Russian news outlet RBC on Wednesday quoted a statement from the country’s main intelligence agency FSB, explaining that it had to close the airspace over the property due to “growing spying activities of a number of neighbouring countries including NATO members.” The FSB, however, failed to comment on the fact that the no-fly zone was first established there in 2011. Separately, the FSO, whose job is to provide security to Russia’s top officials including the president, on Wednesday, denied that there are any facilities in the area under its protection.

  • Exclusive: Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters. In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Marines Could Be the Next Military Service to Get New Grooming Rules

    Marine officials declined to comment on when the review is expected to be complete or what changes could result.

  • U.S. judge blocks deportation freeze in swift setback for Biden

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked a move by new U.S. President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of many immigrants for a 100-day period, a swift legal setback for his ambitious immigration agenda. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump in the Southern District of Texas, issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the policy nationwide for 14 days following a legal challenge by Texas. The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling, which halts the deportation freeze while both parties submit briefs on the matter.

  • Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

    ‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus

  • Former VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans’ hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient that he misdiagnosed.

  • A killing, then a cover-up? How three Florida prison guards got their stories straight

    When Lake Correctional Institution inmate Christopher Howell, 51, suffered fatal injuries in his cell last year, slammed into a wall by corrections officer Michael Riley, it was yet another reminder of the institutionalized violence that festers in Florida’s prison system. The three officers’ accounts of what happened at the critical moment match — nearly word for word.

  • Master Sergeant Gives Hated Air Force Tiger Stripe Uniform a Memorable Sendoff

    The U.S. Air Force is approaching its sunset date for the Airman Battle Uniform, known as the ABU.

  • Goya board of directors censures CEO for comments about election fraud

    Robert Unanue previously praised then-President Donald Trump at a White House event, saying the country was “truly blessed” to have him leading it.

  • Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. military

    President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move cheered by LGBTQ advocates that fulfills a campaign promise. Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Biden signed the executive order in the Oval Office. "It’s simple: America is safer when everyone qualified to serve can do so openly and with pride," Biden said on Twitter after the signing.

  • Tibetan Monk, 19, Dies After Months of Beatings in Chinese Custody, Human Rights Watch Claims

    A 19-year-old Tibetan monk has reportedly died after battling two months of alleged mistreatment under Chinese authorities. Tenzin Nyima, also known as Tamay, served at Dza Wonpo monastery in Wonpo township, Kandze prefecture, a Tibetan area in the Sichuan province of China. Nyima was first arrested in November 2019 after distributing leaflets with three other monks according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

  • Biden tells Fox News reporter he talked to Putin about ‘You’ when asked about his call with Russian president

    Leaders reportedly discussed Ukraine tensions, a massive cyberattack and Russia’s poisoned opposition leader

  • 9 Houston officers charged, including 1 with murder, in probe of deadly 2019 raid

    The eight other current and former police officers were indicted in what authorities described as a long-term scheme to steal overtime money.

  • 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Quality of Life

    Taking your quality of life into accountMany factors play into truly loving where you live. Affordability and career opportunities certainly contribute, but you shouldn't discount daily commute, access to quality education and health care, crime rates and general well-being.

  • Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

    Israel's military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding he's ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran during the coming year. The comments by Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi came as Israel and Iran both seek to put pressure on President Joe Biden ahead of his expected announcement on his approach for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program.

  • Fauci feared Americans may ‘start doing dangerous and foolish things’ after Trump suggested ‘injecting’ bleach

    ‘Unfortunately, the concept of anecdotal as opposed to science-driven information seemed to prevail’ in previous administration, NIAID director says