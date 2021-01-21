Biden removes Trump’s Diet Coke button from the White House (Getty Images)

A button that Donald Trump used in the Oval Office to request a fresh Diet Coke appears to have been removed by the new president.

The device was kept on the Resolute desk by Mr Trump but did not appear in any pictures of Joe Biden’s first day in the White House.

Mr Trump would reportedly hit the button when in need of refreshment and a staff member would bring in a soda on a silver platter.

Former White House aide Chris Sims wrote about the button in his 2019 book Team of Vipers.

He said that the twice-impeached president would prank visitors by hitting the button and suggesting it was related to the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

“Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button,” wrote Mr Sims.

“Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing.”

Mr Biden may have removed the button but is reportedly a soda fan as well and prefers Coke Zero, according to the Washington Post.

