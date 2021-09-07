Biden renews focus on domestic issues with tour of New York area flood damage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will visit flood-damaged New Jersey and New York on Tuesday to survey the upheaval caused by Hurricane Ida, part of a renewed focus on domestic priorities after weeks dominated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden promised federal aid and urged national unity during a trip to storm-hit Louisiana on Friday after Ida devastated parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and unleashed even deadlier flooding in the Northeast.[L1N2Q50IA]

On Tuesday he will be briefed by local leaders in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, and tour a neighborhood in Manville that was hit hard by the storm.

Later he will tour a neighborhood and deliver remarks in New York City's Queens borough.

The president's flood damage trips revive a familiar role of consoler-in-chief, after weeks spent defending his decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the deadly aftermath that ensued.

Although the Afghanistan issue is not behind him - the United States is still working to get Americans left in the country out, and resettling tens of thousands of evacuees - Biden is expected to focus in coming the days on a fight to protect women's reproductive rights in the wake of a new Texas anti-abortion law, the end of extended unemployment benefits for many Americans and new measures to fight COVID-19.

On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, he will visit the three sites where hijacked U.S. domestic planes crashed.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Tuesday it would take “months more likely than weeks” to complete the cleanup, repairs and rebuilding after his state was ravaged by flooding and a tornado from the remnants of Storm Ida. He told CNN that Biden, who has issued disaster declarations for six of the state's counties, had been “pitch perfect” in his response to the storm’s destruction.

Dozens of people have died from the hurricane's destruction and some states are still grappling with widespread power outages and water-filled homes.

Speaking briefly to reporters on Monday evening after a trip to his home state of Delaware, Biden declared that Tuesday would be a "big day." The president has used the storm to highlight the need for infrastructure spending in a bill he is working to get through Congress.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons and Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to survey NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding

    President Joe Biden will survey damage in parts of the northeast that suffered catastrophic flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and use the muddy backdrop to call for federal spending to fortify infrastructure so it can better withstand such powerful storms. Biden is set to tour Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday. More than half of those deaths, 27, were recorded in New Jersey.

  • Texas governor to sign Republican-backed voting restrictions

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday is set to sign into law voting restrictions that Republican backers say are intended to combat voter fraud but that critics contend are aimed at making it harder for Democratic-leaning minorities to cast ballots. Opponents have vowed to quickly file lawsuits in federal courts across Texas challenging the legality of the measure, arguing that it violates federal laws including the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is the latest in a series of laws passed this year in Republican-led states creating new barriers to voting following Republican former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

  • Oil slips as slower demand expectations weigh

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower demand, but strong Chinese economic data and U.S. output outages capped losses. Brent crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.98 a barrel by 1336 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. "The deep cut in Saudi OSP and the aftershock of Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data that strengthened the dollar yesterday were enough to put bulls on the backfoot," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.

  • Aurora church taking donations to Hurricane Ida damage zone

    Aurora church taking donations to Hurricane Ida damage zone

  • Merkel says car industry can be part of climate 'solution'

    Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said Germany's car industry could be "part of the solution" to the climate emergency, as she opened a major motor show for the last time.

  • Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades

    Shaken by haunting images of surging rivers, flooded roads and subways and other damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, lawmakers from both parties are vowing to upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure network. As the deadly storm moved from the Gulf Coast through the Northeast, members of Congress said the deluge offered irrefutable evidence that power lines, roads, bridges and other infrastructure are deteriorating even as storms and other extreme weather are strengthening. At least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut died as storm water from Ida's remnants cascaded into people’s homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems unable to handle so much rain in such a short time.

  • Tangipahoa Parish has long road to recovery after Hurricane Ida

    Tangipahoa Parish has long road to recovery after Hurricane Ida

  • Guinea opposition leader backs coup against Alpha Condé

    Cellou Dalein Diallo says Sunday's takeover "completes" the work that opposition groups had begun.

  • Biden directs federal aid to NY, NJ after deadly flooding

    President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations Monday greenlighting federal aid for people in six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by devastating flooding last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Biden is scheduled to visit New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday to survey storm damage, the White House said.

  • Infrastructure problems in the U.S. highlighted by Ida's destruction

    As President Biden visits hard-hit areas in New York and New Jersey by Ida, the spotlight is put on infrastructure problems in the U.S. The storm is linked to up to $95 billion in damages. Mola Lenghi reports.

  • Women join protests on Afghan streets in defiance of Taliban rule

    "People need to express their anger, men and women, they must not stay silent," one protester said.

  • Blinken and Austin head to Gulf and Europe on damage limitation trips

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken set off on separate overseas trips starting in the Persian Gulf to thank allies for assistance in Afghanistan withdrawal efforts after a chaotic and deadly several weeks.

  • Biden to tour Hurricane Ida damage in New York and New Jersey

    As of Saturday, at least 67 hurricane-related deaths had been reported across eight states, a week after Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

  • Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza

    Israel launched airstrikes on what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday, after incendiary balloons were sent into Israeli territory, the army said. Israeli forces, meanwhile, searched for six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. Fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza, according to the army statement.

  • London Film Festival welcomes audiences back to the movies

    Movies from 77 countries will screen at the 2021 London Film Festival, as Britain’s leading cinema showcase welcomes mass audiences back to movie theaters after a pandemic-disrupted year. The 2020 festival was a curtailed collection of 58 films, most screened online. This year, mask-wearing, full-capacity audiences will be able to attend gala screenings at London’s riverside Southbank Centre, with many of the premieres screened simultaneously at movie theaters across the U.K.

  • Marketing Plays: Red Wing Shoes Highlights Female Trade Workers in New Campaign + More News

    Catch up on all the latest fashion campaign launches.

  • Pope, patriarch, Ab. of Canterbury make joint climate appeal

    The world’s top Christian leaders — Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians — on Tuesday issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet. “The extreme weather and natural disasters of recent months reveal afresh to us with great force and at great human cost that climate change is not only a future challenge, but an immediate and urgent matter of survival,” said the statement from Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby of the Anglican Communion and the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I. The statement sought to give a sense of urgency to the upcoming U.N. climate summit, which Francis at least is expected to attend in person.

  • Biden to visit NY, NJ to view Hurricane Ida's destruction

    President Joe Biden will visit New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to view the destruction wrought by last week's Hurricane Ida, which has left at least 57 dead and four missing in the eastern United States. Biden will travel to New York City's Queens borough and Manville, New Jersey, the White House said on Monday.

  • Abortion fight adds to Biden's growing policy backlog

    Biden needs Congress to protect abortion rights, just as he needs their help with much of his domestic agenda.

  • Four Americans evacuated from Afghanistan overland -State Dept official

    The United States has evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan into a bordering country, a State Department official said on Monday, in the first U.S.-facilitated overland evacuation since the Aug. 31 pullout. U.S. officials have said about 100 more citizens who have said they want to leave remain in Afghanistan.