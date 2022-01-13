Biden repeats plea for Americans to get vaccinated, boosted against COVID-19

Acknowledging that there are breakthrough cases among vaccinated Americans, President Biden on Thursday once again urged the public to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Biden said that vaccinated Americans who test positive often encounter mild or no symptoms from the virus. However, Biden said unvaccinated individuals are at risk of severe outcomes if they test positive, saying they are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized, adding, “The unvaccinated are dying from COVID-19.”