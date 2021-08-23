  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden repeats plea for Americans to get vaccinated after Pfizer receives full FDA approval

Brittany Shepherd
·White House Correspondent
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — A major milestone in federal vaccination approval spurred President Biden to again make the case for hesitant Americans to get inoculated against COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration gave its long-anticipated approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Up until now, the more than 300 million Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses were administered under what’s known as an emergency use authorization. Approximately half of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the New York Times, and the FDA’s approval may push states to implement more stringent vaccination and masking requirements in schools, workplaces and public spaces.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images)

A YahooNews/YouGov poll found that a majority — 51 percent — of Americans distrusted the various coronavirus vaccines due to the lack of full FDA approval. Approximately 93 million eligible Americans have not received even a single dose of a vaccine.

“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here,” Biden said.

Pfizer, which applied for full approval in May, is the first of the three available U.S. COVID vaccines to receive the FDA’s complete certification. Moderna submitted its application in June, and Johnson & Johnson announced it will begin the application process later in 2021.

Over the past month, Biden has issued guidance on coronavirus restrictions across the federal government and beyond. Federal workers and contractors are required to attest to their vaccination status or adhere to strict masking and test protocols in addition to work travel bans. He also directed that all nursing home staff be vaccinated, threatening to withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding to facilities that refuse to comply. And following the FDA’s Monday announcement, the Pentagon mandated that all 1.3 million active-duty service members must be vaccinated.

Yet there’s a limit to Biden’s authority, leaving private companies open to do as they please on vaccinations. He called for companies in the private sector to follow his lead and “do what I did last month: Require your employees to get vaccines.”

Joe Biden
President Biden speaking about his administration's COVID-19 response on Monday. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Individual state guidance has largely broken down among partisan lines. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is now requiring public school teachers to provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 27 and has implemented vaccine requirements for most public spaces, including gyms, restaurants and bars. Los Angeles County has administered similar crackdowns amid rising rates of cases as the Delta variant continues to spread. While the rate of breakthrough infections remains low, regions of the country, particularly in the South, have experienced higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Some Republican governors, including Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott of Texas, have banned schools from implementing mitigation efforts like masking or testing requirements, but some school districts are fighting back with the support of local court rulings. While discouraging such mitigation efforts publicly, Abbott said his own vaccination allowed him to survive his bout with COVID.

Last week, Abbott, who received a third shot, revealed he had tested positive and was quarantined at home.

Biden has called the current surge of cases the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” saying that deaths from these cases are preventable.

“People are dying, and will die, who won’t have to,” he said.

Despite struggles to increase the percentage of Americans who are vaccinated, Biden seemed encouraged with the country’s overall progress.

“This is critical progress. But we need to move faster,” he said.

At the conclusion of his speech, Biden did not take questions or address the situation in Afghanistan.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: Employers must require Covid vaccination

    The president’s call for schools and business to require vaccination comes amid stiff resistance by some Republican governors and lawmakers.

  • FDA fully approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first vaccine to achieve that status. The mRNA-based vaccine has been available since late last year through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and will continue to be offered under that designation for those aged 12 to 15 until that separate approval process goes through, but the U.S. drug regulator now recognizes the Pfizer vaccine as fully approved and certified for adults 16 and up. Part of receiving the approval means that Pfizer and BioNTech can now officially market their vaccine in the U.S., and the FDA revealed it'll be offered under the trade dress "Comirnarty," which doesn't strike me as particularly catchy but at least it's less of a mouthful than "the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine."

  • FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the first to transition from emergency authorization status to full FDA approval.

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

    All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday, ramping up pandemic protections as the nation's largest school system prepares for classes to start next month. The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first no-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation's most populous city, though Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that coaches and students in football, basketball and other “high-risk" sports would have to get inoculated before play begins.

  • FDA gives full authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

    During an announcement this morning, acting FDA Administrator Janet Woodcock said the agency’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 marks “a pivotal moment” in the fight against the coronavirus.

  • School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

    As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Similar shares say teachers and eligible students should also be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Afghanistan: People at Kabul airport flee Taliban with just a suitcase

    Afghans waiting at Kabul airport tell the BBC of their pain at fleeing the country they love.

  • Browns kicker Parkey headed to IR, McLaughlin likely starter

    Browns kicker Cody Parkey is being placed on injured reserve, meaning Chase McLaughlin will likely begin the season as Cleveland's starter. Parkey, who had a solid season for the Browns in 2020 and his best known for his “double doink” miss for Chicago in the 2018 playoffs, sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday's exhibition win over the New York Giants. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't rule Parkey out for the entire 2021 season, but he will miss significant time and that points to McLaughlin winning this summer's kicking competition by default.

  • FDA approval of Pfizer in Charlotte + Court grants voting rights to 1000s of felons

    Happy Monday, everyone. Kristen here with a PSA. We narrowed down your nominations for Charlotte’s Best, and now it’s time to vote for the top choice! Which businesses are your favorites? Click here to cast your pick and make your voice heard through Sept. 5.

  • WWE SummerSlam results: Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar return; Roman Reigns pins John Cena

    After a 16-month absence, Becky Lynch returns to WWE and defeats Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women's title.

  • Padma Lakshmi has scathing response to writer who said he doesn't 'get' Indian food

    The humor columnist described Indian food as "the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice."

  • This Is Not a Drill: Starbucks Brings Back Its Pumpkin Spice Latte TOMORROW

    Now all we need is for the temperature to drop 35 degrees.

  • Defense secretary orders emergency use of 18 US commercial aircraft to transport Afghan evacuees

    The Defense Department ordered the emergency use of 18 U.S. commercial aircraft Sunday to transport Afghan evacuees after they've flown out of Kabul.

  • ‘A Loud House Christmas’: Nickelodeon Sets Cast For Live-Action Movie

    Nickelodeon has set the live-action cast for A Loud House Christmas, its original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy-winning animated series, The Loud House. Joining previously announced leads Wolfgang Schaeffer and Jahzir Bruno are Brian Stepanek (Green Book, The Loud House), Muretta Moss (The Glorias), Lexi DiBenedetto (Knight Squad), Dora Dolphin (American Housewife), […]

  • VW Readies Its Chattanooga Plant for ID.4 Production

    The first pre-production Volkswagen ID.4 rolls off the assembly line in Tennessee, as VW gets ready to produce EVs stateside.

  • Taiwan's president leads way in first domestic COVID-19 vaccine

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, giving her personal stamp of approval as the island begins rolling out the shot whose approval critics say has been rushed. The health ministry last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's COVID-19 vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency as delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies have affected Taiwan and many other countries. Tsai, who had held off using vaccines from Moderna Inc or AstraZeneca Plc, the current mainstay of Taiwan's vaccination programme, received her Medigen shot at a hospital in central Taipei, demonstrating her confidence in the safety of the vaccine.

  • Resurgent Votto pounding homers again, keeping Reds in race

    In the midst of a sensational, homer-crashing career resurgence, Joey Votto talked recently about getting his 2,000th hit. “It was chewed up and spit out by him,” Votto said. It was Joey being Joey.

  • Portland officials and progressives unite to oppose far-right protest

    Oregon pro-Trump organizers seem in disarray ahead of Sunday event but some on left still call for mayor to quit Women hold balloons spelling LOVE outside a benefit for the Oregon Ballet Theater in Portland, Oregon earlier this year. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/AP A united front against far-right groups appeared to be paying off for authorities and progressive groups in Portland, Oregon, ahead of a planned protest on Sunday. Faced by a coalition which staged joint events on Friday, far-right org

  • Have Student Loans? It’s Possible To Have Them Forgiven

    Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...