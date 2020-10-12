Biden reportedly considering Andrew Cuomo for attorney general

Cuomo’s team has denied that the New York governor has any interest

The 2020 Presidential election may still be a few weeks away, but a new report reveals that if he wins, Joe Biden is considering tapping Andrew Cuomo as the next Attorney General.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (center), Dr. Jill Biden (left) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (right) attend a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Amr Alfiky – Pool/Getty Images)

Whoever wins the November 3 election will be able to nominate a new set of Cabinet members, and according to a report by Axios, several sources close to Biden and/or Cuomo have said that speculation amongst the National Governor’s Association and Democratic donors have substantiated the current attorney general rumors.

Insider buzz is also suggesting that based on his long friendship with the former Vice President, Cuomo is being seen as a solid candidate.

Democrats are so convinced that Andrew Cuomo could be considered for Joe Biden's attorney general that aides at the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, are looking into contingencies for replacing him, two sources tell Axios. https://t.co/4yGBx9Mwlr — Axios (@axios) October 11, 2020

Cuomo’s team has denied that the New York governor has any interest in serving in a potential Biden cabinet. It is also worth noting that in this current political climate the AG – who would be responsible for managing the federal response to police violence, social unrest and systemic racism – would be among the most politically sensitive and high-profile positions in a Biden administration.

But Cuomo’s senior adviser Richard Azzopardi tells Axios he’s “100% he’s made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him.”

As theGrio previously reported, last Thursday it was announced that Biden will be participating in an ABC town hall on Oct. 15 in lieu of a second debate with President Donald Trump.

The town hall forum will be moderated by ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos.

